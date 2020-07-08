Taking Advantage Of Discrepancies In VIX Futures' Term Structure

With the launch of VIX mini futures, it will be possible to limit the exposure to the 1/10th of normal VIX futures exposure.

My previous articles were mainly aimed at trading strategies with volatility ETPs. In this article, I'd like to focus directly on its underlying which are VIX futures. While the VIX index itself is only calculated value and is not tradable, VIX futures are a popular tool for getting exposure to VIX because their prices are sensitive to changes of VIX's value.

If you look at VIX futures' term structure, for most of the time, it has its specific shape where all futures are in contango. This is typical for a situation when the markets are calm.

Term structure in contango: Source: Vixcentral.com

Conversely, when the stock market goes down, the VIX futures curve inverts and all the futures go to backwardation. These situations are an ideal entry point for a strategy which takes advantage of statistically extreme values of spread between particular VIX futures.

Term structure in backwardation: Source: Vixcentral.com

I usually don't try to take advantage of extreme contango but rather focus on extreme backwardation. When the VIX futures spread turns from contango to backwardation and the spread is smaller than 90% of the time in history, I buy it and wait until it comes back to contango thanks to mean reversion of volatility.

I'll give an example from the current situation. At the time of writing this article, Dec-Nov spread is at -1.3 points, it is in 88th place of 3144 observations. It means that the current spread is lower than in 97.20% of the time in history.

The spread between continuous 6th and 5th VIX futures:

Source: Own proceeding of Quandl data

Which futures combinations do I use?

For my trading, I like to use contracts with a longer time to expiration. I use at least the 5th month as a front leg of the spread. It's because 5 months is mostly enough time for volatility to mean revert and for futures to turn back to contango. This is also a way to reduce the risk of this strategy because spreads with front months are much more volatile and therefore riskier.

I also use hedging strategies with volatility ETP options for these kinds of trades but I'd rather pay more attention to them in a separate article.

Backtest 2018-2020

To show the performance of this strategy, I made a simple backtest. For the purpose of this backtest, I opened positions only in the spread between 6th and 7th VIX futures and I used close prices for my calculations.

I also set a few rules:

Buy the spread if futures turn to backwardation. Close the position if the value of the spread overcomes 0.2. No more than one open position at the same time (one contract position). Time-based stop-loss: 3 months.

Source: Own proceeding of Quandl data

The main outcome of this backtest is that the win ratio of this strategy is very high. There are 7 trades that generated a profit of more than $2000 (only one trade was closed with a loss and one more generated a small profit of $30 when closed after 3 months).

The next important finding is that during times of huge volatility spikes like the one we experienced in March, market can move against the position and this can create a huge open loss. This is extremely dangerous, especially for small accounts.

Launch of mini VIX futures

At the beginning of June, CBOE announced its plan to launch VIX mini futures later this year. These contracts will have the same specifics as normal VIX futures but the multiplier will be $100 instead of $1000.

Source: Cboe.com

These new mini VIX futures will allow investors with smaller accounts to better manage risks of VIX futures spreads while still having a chance to take advantage of backwardation between VIX futures.

