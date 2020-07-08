Like most of the market, the entry price here isn't great, but there is long-term upside and the potential of cyclical/market sell-offs to watch for.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is my largest equity position. That’s partly because it’s a short-cycle company where the stock sells off periodically, and mostly because it’s the rare stock in my portfolio that goes up. That said, while it’s had a very solid 2020, and I’m not looking to add at current prices, I think it’s worth holding and monitoring in case of a broader market sell-off or for the next time the cycle turns.

There are five key points to my thesis with Axcelis shares trading in the high $20s:

Market share gainer in a discrete category

Very clean balance sheet

Predictable cycle provides buying opportunities

Solid and aligned management

Valuation is not crazy

The Ion Implant Market and Competitive Dynamics

Axcelis Technologies makes ion implantation machines which it then sells to semiconductor manufacturers. The science is a little beyond me, but my layman’s understanding is that ion implantation involves something akin to ionic lasers, which allow for more precise semiconductor manufacturing, especially fitting more chips on a wafer. Their chief competition is Applied Materials (AMAT), which bought Varian Semiconductor over a decade ago to take the lead in this market. AMAT has some helpful videos on their website to explain the process (which, I should note, I saw from this article).

Source: Applied Materials' Youtube channel

(Curious aside - Varian Semiconductor was founded in Peabody, Massachusetts and headquartered in Gloucester, a couple towns down the road from Axcelis's Beverly, MA headquarters. The North Shore - the hotbed of ion implantation.)

Axcelis primarily sells into memory makers – NAND, DRAM, etc. – as well as mature process fabs and advanced logic. A couple slides to illustrate, from various presentations:

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Source: Q4 2017 presentation

The total addressable market for Axcelis, per their presentations/transcripts, is between $1B and $1.4B. Axcelis will provide models in their presentations for revenue and what expected Operating expenses, gross margins, and net income or free cash flow would be. They used to set $450M and $550M as model ranges, representing 32-40% market share, implying a $1.4B market. They’ve since raised the models to $550M and $650M but they've stopped tying that to market share. At the same time, their presentations in 2017 or so talked about a ‘nearly $1B’ ion implant systems market, before growing to an ‘estimated $1B’ market by the 2018 year end presentation.

From all this, I infer two things – the market is a slow growth market, and Axcelis is at the very least maintaining and probably growing market share. Axcelis entered the Japanese market in the past 12-18 months, which may be both part of the expanded share and what explains the discrepancy between ‘estimated $1B’ and the $1.4B their modeled market share range implies. Technavio cites potential growth of $353M over the next four years with 4% CAGR, for external verification (I had it in my head that they said the market was $1.4B, but I can't find that number).

Their biggest competitor, as mentioned, is Applied Materials. Here’s Axcelis’s 2019 10-K description (page 7):

In ion implantation, we mainly compete against Applied Materials, Inc. Axcelis and Applied Materials are the only ion implant manufacturers with a full range of implant products, as well as service and support infrastructures able to service our customers globally. Three other niche players we compete with from time to time include Advanced Ion Beam Technology, Inc., Nissin Ion Implantation Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ion Technology Co., Ltd.

I don’t have grounds to make a competitive analysis beyond what the revenue numbers say, but I can make two comments. Applied Materials’ TTM revenue as of April 26, 2020 was $15.4B, some 35x ACLS’s all-time high and 10-15x the ion implant market size. AMAT’s 2019 10K mentions ion implantation four times, three times in defining the category and once in mentioning it as part of describing their semiconductor segment. It seems fair to say Axcelis is a more focused participant in this space.

Also as a quick note, Axcelis started trading in 2000, as a spin-off from Eaton (ETN). So it’s not a total upstart, and Eaton provides good corporate genes, as it were.

Balance Sheet / Capital Return / Cycle Dynamics

Axcelis’s balance sheet is quite clean. $427M in tangible equity, $175M in cash, and $48.5M in a finance lease obligation for their headquarters, as part of a sale-leaseback transaction, as their only debt. The company owes $5.72M on the lease this year, which increases at 2.25% a year and runs through 2035 or so. Their working capital management looks effective – days receivable between 50-90, days payable around 45-50, though days inventory outstanding runs much higher.

The company bought back $7.5M of shares in Q1 at an average price of $20.92/share, as part of a $50M buyback program. They suspended the program in light of COVID-19, saying, “We will maintain a conservative cash investment strategy while continuing to invest in the business during these uncertain times.” This seems like a reasonable approach, and Axcelis has a reassuring balance sheet should the sector turn down during the recession or otherwise. The buyback was not quite offsetting dilution, for what it's worth, and the diluted share count rose almost 12% from 2015 to 2019.

The sector turning down is a periodic thing. The cycle appears to run 3-4 years from peak to peak or trough to trough. This is part of what makes Axcelis attractive as a stock – though the cycle is fairly predictable, shares still sell off. Shares spent much of 2019 in the mid-teens (plunging again in March 2020, but that’s a little different), but the cycle is picking up – Q1 revenue was up 10.5% over Q4 and 30% over Q1 2019. Most importantly, the company boasted that the past cycle “marked the first time Axcelis has remained profitable, through a full industry cycle.” Their most recent peak was nearly 47% above the prior peak on a revenue basis, and Q1 2020 is just 2.6% off of their highest quarter last time around, Q1 2018. So this is not just a cyclical groove, the company does appear to be growing. And Q1 was only the second year-over-year growth quarter of the new cycle.

Data by YCharts

Axcelis's 10-year income statement down to operating income:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Management

Management here appears competent and aligned. CEO Mary Puma has been with the company since the Eaton days, as has CFO Kevin Brewer, and the executive team also boasts a few AMAT/Varian vets (2019 10-K, pages 8-9). Puma owns 1.23% of shares, and directors/executives own a combined 2.93% (Proxy, page 6). I don’t see a lot of insider buys, but the alignment seems decent. Management is compensated on revenue and operating profit before cash incentives, which seem reasonable as targets. Executive officers did not earn their key incentive bonuses in 2019, due to the cyclical downturn – this suggests a lack of skullduggery or bending incentives to benefit management, which I view as a plus.

In terms of management’s performance, Axcelis does appear to be gaining share as I mentioned, which is the key metric assuming a slow-growth market with few entrants/players. Management’s presentations show gross margin model forecasts either holding steady or increasing. At the same time, their operating expenses forecasts have drifted higher (22% used to be the target for the $550M model – it’s now 25%, with 24% the target for $650M). So I will take the op-ex forecasts with some conservatism in my valuation while giving full credit on the gross margin targets.

As a last area of assessing performance, I compared ACLS’s ROIC (return on invested capital), ROE (return on equity), and asset turnover ratio to its listed peers in its proxy, which includes a set of semiconductor equipment companies that mostly have higher revenue than ACLS. I took a 2-year average for 2018-19, to control for the cycle a little.

Company ROIC ROE Asset/Turnover Ratio Notes ACLS 11.80% 7.60% 71.60% VECO Neg Neg 55.60% KLIC 12.8% 4.10% 63% PLAB 7.20% 5.60% 48.70% COHU Neg Neg 46.80% FORM 14.80% 11.70% 71.40% Inflated by tax benefit in 2018 ICHR 12.80% 16.30% 137% Also has some tax benefits going on BRKS 7% 4.20% 54% Backed out discontinued operations AEIS 21.50% 16.50% 64.20% CCMP 9.30% 9.10% 53.50% UCTT 5.05% 3% 108.90%

Note: Source of peers is ACLS's proxy. Numbers computed from most recent 10-k for each company, which in some cases does not align to the calendar year.

I jotted down ICHR, AEIS, and FORM as worth investigating further, but Axcelis’s performance is on the high end for this group.

Valuation

I come up with a price target in two ways, and I think they show that the current price is reasonable, though not cheap.

First, I start with their $650M model, and call that a 5-year goal. This is a little aggressive on the revenue side. I am also bullish on gross margins – 45%, vs. their projected 44-45%- and conservative on opex – 25%, vs. their ~24%. With a 20% tax rate, I get $104M net income. I’m going to take that as equivalent to FCF, though that is a short-cut for certain.

Using the most recent trough and peak valuations in 2018, which were 13x and 28.6x on a market cap basis and 10x and 25.5x on an enterprise value basis; and assuming $160M in net cash and 37M outstanding shares, which I think are conservative, and I get:

13x = $1.35B market cap, $36.5/share

10x = $1.04B EV -->$1.2B Market cap, $32.5/share

28.6x = $2.97B, $80.4/share

25.5x = $2.65B EV --> $2.8B MC, $76/share

Blend that and discount it back at 10% and you get $35/share fair value now and a $38.5 year-end target.

I plugged in a basic discounted cash flow model, with long-term growth rate of 3% and a discount rate of 10%, and got a 5-year target of $49 and a 10-year target of $72. Discount back and I get $33.4 as a year-end target. You'll note in this case they hit $650M in revenue 3.5 cycles from now, which feels conservative.

Note: Projections are my own, taking conservative version of analyst projections for 2020-2021 and going from there. This is the second ever DCF I've publicly shared, so it may be off, and is mostly for illustrative purposes.

As a snapshot for where we are now, ACLS trades at a trailing PE of 42.5, a 2020 PE of 24.4x, and a 2021 PE of 17, based on analyst estimates, with $3.7/share in net cash. My earnings estimates turned out higher despite lower revenue projections, and I haven't seen what causes the difference. The company trades at a TTM P/FCF of 32.1, and 43x 2017-2019 average FCF.

The Risks to this thesis or the things I don’t know I don’t know

Risk from China, which is twofold. First, Axcelis sells into the China market, so exacerbated trade tensions would at least bring a perceived risk to Axcelis, though it’s hard to see a clear impact in the last cycle. Second and more long-lasting, that Chinese companies come into the sector and disrupt Axcelis’s market share. It’s hard for me to assess the likelihood of this happening, but it seems like the biggest risk to Axcelis’s future. AMAT could retake share with more vigor, but I rate this as less likely given the relative importance of the category to AMAT.

In the I don’t know what I don’t know category, I need to understand better what the alternatives to ion implantation are, and why this is only a $1-1.5B market. In other words, is there a risk of clients like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor (ACLS's three largest customers, per the 2019 10K) switching to other processes? Or contrarily, is there potential upside if they switch to ion implant systems? The characteristics of the market suggest a slow-growth horizon for the foreseeable future, but of course things can change.

It’s incumbent on investors to think about what a deep recession climate looks like for their stocks in any environment, but especially in 2020. While 2008 may actually not be bad enough of a risk scenario for the years ahead, it’s the best time frame I have to work with. Axcelis burned $128M from 2007-2009, with revenues dropping 67%. But it’s worth noting that average operating expenses were $53M higher in that period than 2019 expenses. Axcelis has greatly lowered its operating cost structure, its revenue profile is starting from a consistently higher level, and the balance sheet is much stronger.

Conclusion

I trimmed my position not so long ago, selling a few shares between November and January in a range of 22-25, though that came after adding a lot more at different times in 2019. I opened my position in June 2018 and added through that year as well. I like to enter at a 50% margin of safety from my target price, so I’d look to add to my position in the low 20s, despite my earlier sales. I’d probably trim in the mid 30s, though I’m trying to train myself to stop selling winners so much (must be lack of opportunities to practice).

I like Axcelis because the downside seems fairly secure given its balance sheet and knowable competitive universe and cyclical dynamics. Meanwhile, it is increasingly becoming the market leader in a stable market, and I’m willing to bet that it overtakes Applied Materials this cycle or next, if it hasn’t already. The company has shown a willingness to return capital to shareholders and is not in a very capital intensive industry - cap-ex was 16% of EBITDA over the last three full calendar years. All in all, I think this is an attractive risk-reward and worth monitoring.

