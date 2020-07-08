Texas Instruments has shown that it can adapt the company production and capital allocation in a recession like they did in 2008.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is a buy for the total return investor that also wants some growing dividend income. Texas Instruments is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers. Texas Instruments has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies, increase the dividend each year, and buy back shares. The stock comprises 5.98% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Texas Instruments has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the last four years 2016 through 2019. For 2020 YTD, TXN is showing strong strength up after the dip because of the pandemic and should continue to advance as the economy grows, and the company adapts to the changing demand.

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Texas Instruments beats against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great TXN total return of 158.87% compared to the Dow base of 43.92% makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,900 today. This gain makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Company name 54 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Texas Instruments 158.87% 114.95% 2.9%

Texas Instruments does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield. TXN has an above-average dividend yield of 2.9% and has had increases for 16 years, making TXN a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2019 to $0.90/Qtr. up from $0.77/Qtr. or a 17% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. The next dividend increase is expected in September 2020 of $0.10 or 11% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 46%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%, plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 9% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Texas Instruments can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong recovery of the worldwide and the United States economies as the pandemic is controlled.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. TXN easily passes this guideline. TXN is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $116 Billion. Texas Instruments 2020 projected cash flow at $6.6 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like TXN have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along, including the pandemic.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. TXN's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $120, passing the guideline. TXN's price is presently 5% above the target. TXN is over the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 26, making TXN a fair buy at this entry point. S&P's previous price target was $135 more in line with the long-term prospects of TXN. If you are a long-term investor that wants a good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes TXN a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes TXN interesting is the potential long-term demand for its embedded semiconductor products in just about anything electronic, especially autos. TXN gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don't have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on April 21, 2020, Texas Instruments reported GAAP earnings that beat expected by $0.25 at $1.24, compared to last year at $1.02. Total revenue was lower at $3.33 Billion less than a year ago by 7.4% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $174 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line decreasing with a good increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late July 2020 and is expected to be $0.90 compared to last year at $1.36 a decrease. The decrease is mainly due to the COVID-19 virus, which has hurt the second quarter. The bottom line continues to be profitable even with a decrease in revenues, and with a profit margin of 65%, TXN has a great business model. The amount of electronic chips and circuits is increasing each year, and car sales are starting to grow again, creating a good business.

Company Business

Texas Instruments is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of semiconductors products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters,

Texas Instruments, designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries. The Company's Analog segment's product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High-Performance Analog (HPA), and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA). HVAL products support applications, such as automotive safety devices, touchscreen controllers, low-voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers. The Company's Embedded Processing segment's product line includes Processor, Microcontrollers, and Connectivity. Processor products include digital signal processors (DSPs) and application processors. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data. Applications processors are designed for a specific class of applications, such as communications infrastructure and automotive driver assistance systems.

The graphic below shows the diverse markets that TXN's industrial products serve.

Overall, Texas Instruments is a good business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for TXN's products. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy recovers from the pandemic. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, TXN's great products are still needed.

From the first-quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of their growing semiconductor business.

Capital management results are important to their strong cash generation. Cash flow from operations was $851 million in the quarter. As a reminder, the first quarter is typically the seasonally low point for cash flow from operations due to payout of profit sharing and bonuses. Capital expenditures were $161 million in the quarter. Free cash flow on a trailing 12-month basis was $5.6 billion.

In the quarter, they paid $841 million in dividends and repurchased $1.6 billion of their stock for a total return to owners of $2.5 billion. In total, they have returned $6.6 billion in the past 12 months, consistent with their strategy to return all free cash flow. Over the same period, dividends represented 55% of free cash flow, underscoring their sustainability.

Our balance sheet remains strong, with $4.7 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of the first quarter. In the quarter, they issued $750 million of debt with a coupon of 1.375% due in five years. This resulted in a total debt of $6.6 billion, with a weighted average coupon of 2.81%. Since then, they have repaid $500 million of debt due in the second quarter, and they have no further debt due this year. They have $550 million of debt due in 2021.

With a recession possible, they are using the 2008 financial crisis as a model for the second-quarter outlook. To reflect the increased uncertainty, they have also expanded the range. For the second quarter, they expect revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion and earnings per share to be in the range of $0.64 to $1.04.

They continue to invest in their competitive advantages in making the business stronger. History has shown that, in times like this, it is when they can make the most strategic progress.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Texas Instruments business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. TXN has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grow. The company's growth is being driven by adding features to their existing services and products, which are increasing earnings.

Conclusions

Texas Instruments is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and high total return. Texas Instruments is 6.78% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. TXN will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present TXN entry point is just above the target price. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the semiconductor business, TXN may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses of my portfolio have popped with the latest increase of the economy, and I expect it to continue for the rest of the year. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to July 3 by 0.30%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 9.5% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag but getting better. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

