Singapore's equity market is relatively small, but due to my proximity to, familiarity with, and confidence in the wealthy AAA-rated city-state, it has long remained on the top 5 list of markets I follow. In this article, I wanted to write a brief "refresher survey" on the holdings and fundamentals of the iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (EWS), and explain why I believe its current price presents a bargain to long-term investors seeking growth and value outside the US.

First of all, given the unusual "stress test" the first half of 2020 has given us, I wanted to compare the YTD performance of EWS versus a US benchmark. Given that Singapore's two main blue chip benchmark indexes, the Straits Times Index and the MSCI Singapore Index, are both made up of around 30 mostly "old economy" stocks, I felt the best US counterpart was the 30-component SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). The first chart shows that EWS has lagged DIA by over 10 percentage points so far this year:

Data by YCharts

Singapore's vs. the US's handling of COVID-19

Singapore has a population of around 5.6 million people, a large percentage of whom live in what Americans might call high density public housing. Despite that density, and closer proximity to the source of the coronavirus outbreak, daily reported cases of COVID-19 in Singapore have already been declining since April, and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 currently total 26.

Data by YCharts

Although this is one of many statistics where a city-state of 5.6 million cannot be compared apples-to-apples with the US's population of 330 million people, spread out over 14,000x the land area, this next chart shows that the US's COVID-19 numbers are nowhere near proportional.

Data by YCharts

It would be a horrific oversimplification to say that simply because Singapore seems to have contained COVID-19 better than many US cities, that Singapore may be a more advanced or efficient system in other ways, I do think these charts say something about the US vs. Singaporean "systems". Apart from statistics, one other difference I have observed is between the quality and content of public addresses by PM Lee (for example, this one on June 7th pictured below) compared with media coverage I have seen of US leaders during the outbreak.

Source: YouTube

Singapore Dollar Tailwind From Fed Easing

Moving past the "acute" shock of the COVID-19 outbreak (which I am still hoping will not be quite as acute a factor in 2021, fingers crossed), I look at monetary policy and currencies as a medium term driver of US vs. Singapore returns. There are several ways to look at the Federal Reserve's response to the pandemic, but any way you look at it, there are simply many more US dollars out there chasing the same or less amount of actual economic activity as in 2019, and those dollars need to go somewhere eventually. Over the past decade, the US has been able to import enough deflation, mostly from China, to avoid a pick up in US inflation over the past decade, but given the trade war and other variables, I don't see China being such an easy outlet for this new spike in Fed dollars this decade.

Data by YCharts

Although dollar bears might first look towards gold or other hard assets as a way of hedging against a declining dollar, I tend to look at foreign currencies that might rise against the dollar, and preferably have stocks, bonds, or other assets denominated in them that I can buy in those currencies while waiting. One nice feature of the Singapore dollar is that it is managed by the Monetary Authority to move as little as possible, on average, against a trade weighted basket of currencies that includes dollars, euros, and yen. While I am currently bearish on the euro and only mildly bullish on the yen at the moment, I at least feel this latest move by the Fed is likely to push the Singapore dollar back on its long-term appreciation path against the greenback, and likely above US$0.833 (below USD/SGD=1.20) over the next few years. That would provide a tailwind to the returns of EWS, as it did in the 2000s.

Data by YCharts

MSCI Singapore's Components

I will concede some of the claims that many stock analysts overlook the Singapore market for being relatively small, staid, and limited, lacking any exciting tech names like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or the Hong Kong listed Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). I find it useful to divide Singapore large caps into three broad categories: financials, real estate, and everything else.

Financials make up over 40% of EWS, and most of that is in an oligopoly of Singapore's three main banks: DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:DBSDY), the Overseas Chinese Banking Corporation aka "OCBC" (OTCPK:OVCHY), and the United Overseas Bank Limited aka "UOB" (OTCPK:UOVEY). In a post-2008 world where it seems that "single-A is the new double-A", all three of these banks seem to have maintained their credit ratings at AA- or above with all three major agencies (see on the pages of DBS, OCBC, and UOB). Having low funding costs, solid balance sheets, and being well positioned to leverage on opportunities around South and Southeast Asia makes these three banks some of the few I am more keen to own than to try and exclude. As the below chart shows, all three of these banks have been able to keep their return on asset ratios (my favorite metric for bank profitability) around or above 1%, and now they all yield over 5%.

Data by YCharts

After financials, the second largest sector in EWS is real estate, which makes up about one quarter of the index. Many of the ones in the index tend to be office, retail, or logistics REITs, with names like Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF), Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF). These REIT sectors have been hit hard by the pandemic in Asia as in other markets, and longer term will rely on their properties' locations and cash flow recoveries to pick up before debt payments become an issue. The following chart shows how the dividend yields of two of these REITs have been relatively stable over the past decade, though with dividends declining in recent years.

Data by YCharts

The remaining one third of EWS covers all other sectors other than financials and real estate. The largest of these components is the multinational Singapore Telecommunications aka "SingTel" (OTCPK:SGAPY), followed by the agribusiness Wilmar International Limited (OTCPK:WLMIY) and shipping company turned infrastructure conglomerate Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELY). All three have been paying steady, not growing, dividends, with only SingTel's yield rising to "value" levels.

Data by YCharts

Deeper into Singapore's Single Name Dividend Stocks

Part of what motivated me to write this update on EWS is a free webinar I am presenting on July 23rd, in collaboration with Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY), on the 10 Singapore listed stocks SPXCY has recently listed single stock futures contracts. I have no affiliation or financial arrangement with either IBKR or SPXCY (other than holding and managing accounts on the IBKR platform, and holding a small long position in SPXCY, as disclosed), but did find preparing slides for the webinar a good opportunity to read up on some of the Singapore companies I haven't looked at as often. For further background, I have also recorded an earlier webinar explaining more background of Singapore's economy and ETF market. Although I always want to temper my optimism with realism, I do look forward to getting back to Singapore and taking a closer look at more names there next time, hopefully early next year if not later this year. Meanwhile, I'll continue accumulating some of the names I know there, including EWS components and non-components, to diversify away from the US dollar while enjoying higher dividend yields than DIA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBSDY, OVCHY, UOVEY, ACDSF, MAPGF, CPAMF, SPXCY, KPELY, SGAPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.