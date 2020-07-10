The future planned growth is outstanding and the distribution is set to grow strongly.

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we like to think that our job is to unearth the best opportunities in the high-yield space, even unusual ideas. When someone says "I have the craziest idea!" We are all ears. Not because we expect to jump on any idea someone noodles on, but because we recognize that often in the unusual, you can find niche products, services, and companies. Those that seem to be weirdly successful at something unique.

Previously we highlighted sectors that we expected to perform strongly in a post COVID-19 world. COVID-19 is not over yet, and we do not know the extent of its long-term impacts. We do know that some sectors will be benefactors.

At that point, we highlighted Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), which yields 5.6%, as a potential winner as the global economy shifts to stress the importance of renewable energy.

Enviva Partners - Brief Overview

Earlier this year we had briefly highlighted another renewable energy company – Enviva Partners, LP (EVA), which currently yields 7.3%. Some of our longest-time members will recall that we previously had held EVA in our portfolio. Today, we want to bring EVA to the attention of our newer readers as another renewable energy pick which we expect to perform strongly through the rest of the year.

Before we dive into the woods to examine how EVA grows its money on trees, let's take a look at how EVA has performed this year:

Data by YCharts

EVA compared to AY and the S&P 500 (SPY) shows that it has lagged AY but outperformed SPY.

EVA is structured as a Master Limited Partnership and operates essentially as a midstream company. EVA is structured as an MLP that issues a K-1 at tax time.

Source: EVA May 2020 Presentation

Compared to "traditional" fossil fuel MLPs, EVA fits soundly into the midstream bucket. This graphic helps investors place EVA in their minds. EVA pays for wood or gathers it themselves. They process it from raw wood materials into pellets that powerplants will burn.

EVA is bolstered by strong take-or-pay contracts with utility companies overseas.

Source: EVA May 2020 Presentation

EVA's sponsor and management has been very apt to establish new contracts in the coming years. EVA has a clear growth pathway with more than 50% of their contract mix coming online from Japanese buyers by 2025. These are firm, long-term take-or-pay contracts. Meanwhile, EVA's contracts with European customers remain strong and positive.

Where EVA Fits Globally

EVA fills a gap where developed nations struggle - to meet their renewable energy targets. Burning biomass is considered renewable and low-to-no emissions. While some argue this is not true and I'm not a climate scientist, I do know there's a rapidly-growing demand for this type of product.

Source: EVA May 2020 Presentation

European nations, along with Japan, are woefully falling behind their binding target for renewable energy. Using EVA's biomass product, they can easily convert coal-fired power plants to co-fire or straight biomass-fired plants. The UK has been doing so with their Drax facility for years.

Meanwhile, sourcing biomass can be difficult for highly-developed areas. EVA has strong pricing advantage over others:

With their product costing EVA half the price of other global producers. EVA's growth plans put them in a commanding position in this niche sector and one of the only publicly-listed securities.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCPK:PINWF) trades OTC and does not have the foothold, interest generated, or size of EVA to truly compete with them.

Growing Like a Weed

EVA's grow process is simple and repeatable. EVA's sponsor contracts out a potential facility, develops the facility, and gets it running. Then with a mixture of debt and equity EVA purchases the facility and long-term contracts.

This has allowed EVA to rapidly expand their locations all while remaining strong financially. EVA benefits from positive sentiment and when selling new common shares historically does so via private placements instead of on the open market.

Recently EVA purchased a facility from a third party and set up their next drop-down from their sponsor. In doing so, EVA also placed $200 million of common units with private buyers – anchored by ValueAct. These purchases allow them access to another port in Savannah, GA, and a facility nearby. EVA likes to cluster their facilities and tie them directly to a leased out port facility to keep production and movement of goods as simple as possible.

Looking forward, EVA's sponsor has multiple facilities ready for EVA to accretively purchase, and more in the plans.

This leads to a clear window of continued growth for EVA. Trends globally also support the need for continued growth.

Source: EVA May 2020 Presentation

As coal consumption across Europe has declined, biomass pellet usage has rapidly increased. It's easy and cost effective to use biomass in older coal power plants. This is being seen across Europe with EVA. While other types of renewables cannot be ramped up with electrical demand – you can't make the wind blow harder or rivers run faster! – small peaker power plants running off of biomass instead of coal can work to buffer the grid when demand spikes.

Distribution - Growing Like A Tree

EVA has had 19 consecutive distribution increases and expects to distribute $3 per unit this year.

Data by YCharts

EVA's distribution coverage was only 0.66x for Q1 of 2020, however, the quarter before was 1.59x. EVA's annual coverage for 2019 was 0.98x. This has led some to question EVA's ability to continue to grow its distribution moving forward. As EVA's new contracts kick in and operations continue to grow, we see coverage continuing to improve on an annual basis. In 2018, EVA only had a coverage ratio of 0.86x. So improvement has been strong all while adding in new common units and debt.

Analysts who write and focus solely on past coverage ratios and highlight those issues typically seem to miss the rising coverage and already firm contracts coming down the pipeline for EVA.

ESG Crowd

ESG, also is known as Socially Responsible Investing, focuses on investing in firms with clear governance, social responsibility and low environmental impact. We have benefited from these investors in our investment in AY. EVA likewise benefits from positive sentiment tied to renewable energy as well as their commitment to developing stronger forests.

ValueAct who recently disclosed a large position in EVA has been a long-term investor in EVA through its ESG-focused fund. Likewise, EVA continues to benefit from the push toward renewable energy.

EVA scores well on ESG ratings. Why? Due to their extreme focus on the sustainability of their actions. EVA produces pellets from sources of wood that otherwise would be discarded as scraps. Tree tops, small limbs, and mill waste all is routinely used alongside full-sized trees. By doing so EVA cuts their costs and also ensures as much of a tree is used as possible.

Furthermore, EVA actively tracks all the lumber they receive from when it's planted through its harvesting and the replanting of the forests. In the woodlands that EVA oversees more trees have been planted than were there previously. Trees work as a carbon sink. Essentially they pull harmful gases from the air and produce oxygen to replace them. Young forests and rapidly-growing trees do this at a higher rate. Furthermore burning the wood pellets is viewed as carbon neutral as complete combustion of wood leaves only ash and CO2 behind which the new forest absorbs.

Conclusion

EVA is a strong performing MLP in the renewable energy sector. With a yield of 7.3%, EVA can be a corner of strength to off set higher volatility holdings. Furthermore, its history of quarterly distribution increases will continue to allow your income portfolio to see strong income generation for investment elsewhere. EVA's income does grow on trees.

We expect that as EVA's distribution rises for its price to likewise rapidly increase. Currently, EVA is expecting its per unit distribution in 2020 to be $3. So far it has paid $1.355 per share, leaving $1.645 to be paid out this year. Over half of 2020's distributions are waiting for investors who like income. Are you one of them?

