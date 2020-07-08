Based on recent polls, it appears that a Biden presidency may be on the cards. Recent reports suggest Senator Elizabeth Warren may also be the front-runner to replace Mr. Mnuchin at the Treasury. This could well be Wall Street's worst political nightmare and even more so for the large U.S. banks.

This article is relevant for all of the large U.S. banks including JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C).

However, in this article, I will primarily focus on Citigroup as a case study to highlight the risks posed by a Biden presidency.

Also important to note, this article does not profess an opinion or preference for any particular political outcome. It simply highlights how plausible changes in tax policies and banking regulations may impact your investment in Citigroup shares.

The key areas of impact are taxes and regulation

The key impact can be primarily attributed to taxes and excessive regulation.

Mr. Biden already communicated his intention to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from the current 21 percent.

On the regulatory reform side, Senator Warren has been known to consistently take a harsh line on the large U.S. banks. This includes calling for increased capital and liquidity ratios, fines for misconduct, additional consumer protection measures, limiting dividends and buybacks as well as breaking up the large U.S. banks (i.e. in-line with a modern version Glass-Steagall legislation separating commercial and investment banking operations).

No wonder Wall Street is quite wary of Senator Warren's potential agenda.

(source)

Tax and Citigroup?

Mr. Biden has repeatedly vowed to roll back most of Trump's tax cuts.

The below table summarises the key proposals:

The key item impacting Citi (and many other corporates) is the increase of the headline corporate tax rate to 28 percent. On the face of it, this seems like a reasonably straight-forward analysis, all else being equal, Citi's net income (and EPS) will reduce proportionately. Based on full-year 2019 figures (~$24 billion pre-tax income), this equates to approximately $1.7 billion of incremental tax expense and shall be reported as such.

However, Citi's case is somewhat more complex due to its deferred tax assets (DTA) position comprising of prior tax losses (incurred in the 2008/2009 financial crisis) and temporary differences (arising from differences in recognition of income/expenses between accounting and tax rules).

Citi's current DTA balance is shown below:

It is important to note that approximately $9 billion of DTAs relate to prior net operating losses (NOLs) whereas the remaining ~$13 billion are due to temporary differences. Under the current regulatory capital framework, NOLs are not counted as regulatory capital - so therefore should be seen as a non-productive capital (i.e. it is a drag on Citi's reported returns). The $9 billion NOLs are amortised over time at the rate of ~$1 billion to $1.5 billion per annum. In simple terms, Citi generates excess capital as that $9 billion DTA amortises over time which supports increased returns to shareholders above and beyond its net earnings. The other (adverse) impact is that it currently also creates a drag on reported RoTE due to a denominator effect (i.e. tangible book is higher than regulatory capital). This partly explains Citi's lower reported RoTE compared with peers such as BAC and JPM.

The remaining $13 billion relates to temporary differences and does form part of Citi's regulatory capital (subject to certain limits). So this should be seen as productive capital that does not create a drag on reported results.

What is the impact of increasing corporate tax rate?

The impact can be summarised as per below:

The DTA will be revalued higher from $22 billion to ~$29 billion

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio will increase slightly

Net income will decrease (as tax expense increases by ~$1.7 billion based on pro-forma 2019 numbers

Tangible book value will increase in line with DTA increase ($7 billion)

CET1 will increase (maximum of ~4.3 billion) in line with revaluation of temporary differences in DTAs

Reported RoTE will decrease due to lower numerator (net income) and higher denominator (tangible book value)

To paraphrase, in cash and economic terms, an increase in the headline corporate tax rate will be mostly sheltered by NOLs. However, the reported numbers will look worse, especially the RoTE. On the positive side, it will also result in a higher CET1 ratio. As such, all else being equal, additional capital available to distribute back to shareholders in the form of buybacks.

I appreciate this is complex, so I'm happy to answer any questions you have in the comments section.

Regulatory front is much more worrying

There are two main options that can really hurt the banks.

The "really bad option" results in a substantial increase in the banks' capital requirements.

The nuclear option is simply breaking up the banks.

My sense is that the "really bad option" is far more likely.

Increasing regulatory capital requirements

There are many ways to skin this cat (i.e. increase capital requirements) but all roads ultimately lead to Rome - i.e. resulting in the large U.S. banks ordered to maintain materially higher capital levels. Doing so will depress banks' returns as the denominator in the RoTE increases and reduces buybacks and dividends capacity. Banks could possibly look to offset this somewhat by charging customers more and look for opportunities to further manage their cost base. But ultimately, especially in the short term, this undoubtedly leads to much uncertainty and lower shareholders returns. Not a pretty picture at all.

Breaking up the large U.S. banks

This amounts to dismantling the current system as we know it and I don't even believe this is even achievable.

As an example, consider Citi's current business model that comprises of a Global Consumer Bank (GCB) and a Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB). There is significant cross-subsidisation in this business model in terms of capital, liquidity, funding and shared costs. For example, the GCB consumes a disproportionate amount of risk capital (mostly subsidised by CIB capital) whereas CIB consumes a disproportionate amount of leverage capacity which it "borrows" from the high-RWA density Consumer bank.

On a stand-alone basis, it would be difficult to see how each could survive in the current capital framework. As a case in point, consider the current crisis where Citi's Consumer bank is running at a loss and without the subsidisation provided by CIB, it would probably require double the amount of capital it currently holds.

As noted above, breaking up the banks is perhaps an interesting "headline" but for all practical purposes, this is the nuclear option as far as the banks are concerned.

Will sensible heads prevail?

Whilst I can appreciate the argument made in favour of increasing taxes - doing so, in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, could be extremely counter-productive. I would have thought the most likely outcome is at least waiting it out until the economy is on a solid footing. This will probably take a number of years and by then much can change. Mr. Biden also needs the senate to flip blue, which is far from certain or a permanent state.

The regulatory front is much more worrying for the banks' investors. This is not a pre-2008 world and the banks today are extremely well-capitalised, liquid and highly regulated. It is much harder to credibly mount an argument that significant re-regulation is needed. The current crisis clearly demonstrates the stability of the financial system - the banks have been widely acknowledged, in this crisis, for playing a supporting role in the economy and keeping credit flowing in the real economy.

The real question is the extent of potential changes; break-up the banks, increase capital requirements or rather minor changes at the margin. Important to note that re-regulation of the banks does not require flipping the senate - it can simply be achieved by nominating less pro-banks regulators.

The bottom line

A Biden/Warren team is a real risk for the large U.S. banks. The key question is whether it will only manifest in rhetorics (with changes at the margin) or real action damaging the profitability and viability of the large U.S. banks though material changes to regulation.

As I noted in several articles before, Citi and the U.S. banks are set to benefit from secular long-term trends. These include undisputed dominance of capital markets globally through technology and sheer scale as well as benefiting from the transition to the digital economy. As Wells Fargo's banking analyst, Mike Mayo, often says, "Goliath is winning."

Banking is a global industry and should the U.S. government opt to disrupt the U.S. hegemony of banking, then the winners will invariably be the European and Chinese banks. It is clearly not in the interest of the U.S. - it also weakens the U.S. dollar position as the reserve currency of the world.

Bottom line, I am still very bullish when it comes to Citigroup. My base case is that a Biden presidency will certainly result in some changes but mostly on the margin.

I believe regardless of the political outcomes come November, the focus of any administration (new or old) will have to be on kick-starting the economy. I expect an infrastructure bill and additional fiscal stimulus measures. I don't expect a massive banking regulatory reform to be a top priority. Rather, I expect other sectors such as healthcare and large tech to have top billings when it comes to regulatory scrutiny.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be notified of additional articles on banks, special situations and conviction ideas, scroll up and click "Follow". IP Banking Research coverage includes U.S., UK, Asian and European banks, as well as other special situations, deep value and conviction ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.