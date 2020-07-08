This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

Biogen (BIIB) recently announced that it will begin FDA approval on its Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab in the third quarter 2020.

Pharmaceutical company Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) faces some hurdles as the second half of 2020 begins. The company recently lost a patent dispute with competitor Mylan, which means that generic forms of its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera may be coming into the market soon. Biogen has previously been able to defend its patents several times and will likely appeal the ruling. The company derives 40% of its income from Tecfidera sales.

Biogen also experienced setback with its new Alzheimer’s disease drug, aducanumab. In March of last year, the company suspended its phase-3 trials of the drug because the trials were not predicted to reach their primary endpoint. The stance was reversed in October and Biogen planned to file for FDA approval early in 2020. While it had been working with the FDA on data submission, complications due to the spread of COVID-19 hindered the process. Biogen now seeks to file in the third quarter of 2020. While Alzheimer’s doctors do not feel that the drug should be approved, they have stated they would prescribe aducanumab if it passes and gains approval.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if BIIB is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 89/100. Therefore, Biogen is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. BIIB has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has low a score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that BIIB seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share had been increasing consistently until 2015. Then after that point the share price has been lackluster and mostly stagnant. Click here to enter text. Overall, share price average has grown by about 231.2% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14.23%.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have been on a gradual incline throughout the past 10 years except for a hiccup in 2017.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, BIIB is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has high and mostly around 35%. The exceptions have been in 2017, when ROE was lower and the most recent ROE, which is showing an increase. Five-year average ROE is good at around 34%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So BIIB easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 267 Drugs (Pharmaceutical) companies is 21.51%.

Therefore, Biogen’s 5-year average of 33.85% and current ROE of 44.6% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital is similar to the return on equity. ROIC levels are high, but saw a decline in 2017. But the ROE has recently been trending upward. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 23%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So BIIB easily passes this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been decreasing slightly over the last five years. Five-year GMP is very good at around 87%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So BIIB has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

BIIB’s Current Ratio of 1.73 is also good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so BIIB exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in strong financial health. In the long term, the company seems stable in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is solid.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 8.1 indicates that BIIB might be selling at a low price when comparing BIIB’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of BIIB has typically been between 20.9 and 18.7, so this indicates that BIIB could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to BIIB’s average historical PE Ratio range.

BIIB does not currently pay a regular dividend.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 31.42. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, BIIB is undervalued.

If BIIB continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIIB continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIIB continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIIB continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIIB continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to BIIB’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, BIIB is undervalued.

If BIIB continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $442 per share versus its current price of about $266, this would indicate that Biogen, Inc. is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Biogen, Inc. is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent, and EPS.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Another pro is that this stock has greatly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. This indicates that Biogen is a good potential high growth stock. If the company and its products are doing well, you could make much better gains than the general market could offer during the same time period. Below, we can see how BIIB performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward.

Predicted Growth

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 14%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -1.28% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of -2.56% over this year's forecasted earnings. (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

Here is an alternative scenario based on BIIB’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5 year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 23% and 15.4%, respectively.

When considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 15.7% and 15.3%, respectively.

Book value over the past 10 and 5 years shows growth of 13.1% and 9.7%.

If considering actual past results of Biogen, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in BIIB:

Initial Investment Date: 7/02/2010

End Date: 7/2/2020

Cost per Share: $45.52

End Date Price: $265.25

Total Return: 482.71%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 19%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in BIIB:

Initial Investment Date: 7/2/2015

End Date: 7/2/2020

Cost per Share: $372.38

End Date Price: $265.25

Total Return: -28.75%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: -5%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from -5% to 19%. Let me be clear, I do think that history has shown that Biogen can provide a hefty return, as shown by multiple examples above, including its 19% compound return history over 10 years. Other proof includes its past EPS growth and cash flow growths of mid-teens to over 20%. But the -5% annual return over the past 5 years can be worrisome.

Understandably, the last 5 year’s return has been affected by the share price drop due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, as a whole, the US stock market has regained most of its losses at this time. But Biogen is still lagging behind. Does this mean that Biogen is struggling because of other reasons besides the pandemic? Maybe Biogen has experienced most of its growth up to 2015, but now the company will continue to provide stagnant or poorer growth and returns? These are questions that a hopeful Biogen investor will need to address.

One of the main issues negatively affecting Biogen was the decision that its Tecfidera drug patent was invalid. The decision means that Mylan will be allowed to launch a generic version of the drug, which in the previous year accounted for $4.4 billion of Biogen's $14.4 billion in revenue.

If you can personally look at Biogen and feel confident that its recent poor share price performance is something temporary, then Biogen could be a worthwhile investment.

Here are things that I’ve gathered about Biogen’s future outlook: Biogen’s ability to generate huge earnings is a key in this company’s success. Biogen takes big risks and when one of its drugs pans out, it could mean an impressive return for shareholders. Biogen’s pipeline of drugs should keep the company on a steady growth path for at least the next decade. Plus, the company is diversifying to treat other conditions beyond multiple sclerosis, and this diversification could provide some added protection for investors. You can have a look at the future pipeline outlook below.

I believe that if you are able to buy when Biogen is selling at a bargain price, as is the case now, then you could at least experience annual returns of 10% to 15%, if you sell at opportune times. This is at least the same or more than the typical long-term return of an S&P 500 index fund (10%). So, for many investors, this is a worthwhile investment.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Biogen, Inc. is a chance to own a solid company with good long-term fundamentals that is now selling at a bargain price. Biogen has very loyal customers who must take the company’s products for neurological issues and to maintain their well-being. The products, some of which can cost around $7,000 for a weekly dose are considered to be essential and this allows the company to have pricing power, especially when they create a patented medicine, which doesn’t yet offer a generic alternative.

The big question that an investor will need to ask themselves is if they are confident that Biogen is just experiencing some temporary issues or if there is anything that could permanently affect the company’s share price for the long-term future.

Since the company is one of the higher revenue-generating companies in the USA (ranked 245 out of the Fortune 500 in revenue), while being a financially-solid business, that is currently selling at a bargain price, it can be an attractive investment for many stock investors wanting a mix of growth and stability. Therefore, I’m interested in taking a position in Biogen.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIIB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.