The Bull And Bear Case For Shopify
Summary
Shopify demonstrates strong execution and is one of the best run companies in Canada.
Ecommerce was growing 15% per year going into the crisis and even faster now.
Shopify's valuation is 40x sales and prices in a massive amount of upside.
It's been a meteoric rise for Ottawa-based technology company Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which recently became Canada's most valuable publicly traded company. Anthony Okolie talks with Vitali Mossounov, Global Technology Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the bear and bull case for Shopify.