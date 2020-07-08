Seeking Alpha

The Bull And Bear Case For Shopify

by: TD Wealth
Summary

Shopify demonstrates strong execution and is one of the best run companies in Canada.

Ecommerce was growing 15% per year going into the crisis and even faster now.

Shopify's valuation is 40x sales and prices in a massive amount of upside.

It's been a meteoric rise for Ottawa-based technology company Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which recently became Canada's most valuable publicly traded company. Anthony Okolie talks with Vitali Mossounov, Global Technology Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the bear and bull case for Shopify.

