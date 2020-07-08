When I began writing this article, it was initially on SunPower Corporation. As I always do, I study the industry, and then I research the company in the industry. After I began reading through SunPower's financials, I noticed things about its finances that did not give me that warm feeling inside. What shocked me was how leveraged the company was, and its book value per share was almost nothing ($0.02 TTM). As I am determined to invest a little in the solar industry, I moved on to a very unleveraged company, which was First Solar (FSLR).

Solar Power Industry Overview

A majority of my information on the solar power industry will come from the Solar Energy Industries Association, aka SEIA. SEIA is only focused on the U.S. solar power industry, and First Solar sells its product in both the U.S. and internationally.

Figure 1 - Cumulative U.S. Solar Installations

Source: SEIA

The compound annual growth rate of installed capacity in the U.S. solar energy industry was 49% over the past decade (2010 - 2019). According to SEIA, this extraordinary growth rate was the result of U.S. Federal Policies (Solar Investment Tax Credit), and the declining cost of solar energy products. As seen in figure 1, the utility sector was the sector that grew the most with a CAGR of over 67%. In 2010, solar produced 0.1% of all U.S. electrical generation, and today it is responsible for 2.5%.

Figure 2 - Solar Industry Jobs

Source: SEIA

In 2010 almost 90,000 Americans worked in the solar industry. In 2019 that number tripled to nearly 250,000. A majority (almost 65%) of the jobs in solar were installation jobs according to the 2019 data. As of 2019, there are roughly 10,000 companies that install solar products, and they are spread throughout the whole United States.

Figure 3 - U.S. Cumulative Solar Installations By State (2019)

Source: SEIA

At the beginning of what I like to call the solar power movement (2005), California's utility sector was the industry's principal client. As the industry matures, it becomes less dependent on California, and installations are less concentrated on them. In 2010, California represented almost 44% of all residential solar installations. As of last year, California was responsible for only 38% of all residential solar installations. As with any industry, it is never good to be overly concentrated in one location.

Five Solar Energy Trends That Will Drive Growth

On January 7th of this year, PV Europe published an article on the five solar trends that they believe will drive solar energy growth in 2020. This article was written before the pandemic, so I would like for you to replace 2020 with 2021. In the article, it says that artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, energy distribution, increased security, and political influence will be the five factors to drive solar energy growth. I will quickly review what the article has to say about these four of these five factors.

Artificial Intelligence

It is believed that AI will help energy producers and consumers reduce waste. The technology could collect data and use this data to optimize energy consumption. AI could also be used to anticipate power emergencies caused by the weather.

Blockchain Solution

The Blockchain infrastructure is built to skip the middle man, and by doing so, it will allow solar energy to be cheaper as it goes into the grid. It should also allow consumers the ability to control their energy consumption.

Energy Distribution

The new generation of solar energy products is more productive in producing energy and cheaper to purchase. These products will allow households the ability to consume less energy of the grid and use the energy that they provide.

Increased Grid Parity

Technologies like Blockchain, IoT, and AI is making private energy generation more user friendly and easier to connect to the grid. As this trend increases, energy prices should also decrease.

First Solar Relative Value And Trends

First Solar celebrated its 20th anniversary as a company and had 25GW of cumulative modules shipped. The company is one of the lowest cost module manufacturers in the industry according to the public data that the company compiled in its 2019 Annual Report. In 2019, the company was able to book 6.1GW, and it shipped 5.4GW. The company's goal was to have a 1-1 book-to-ship ratio, which it exceeded (1.13).

According to Allied Market Research, the global solar power industry should grow at a CAGR of 20.5% (2019 - 2026). I commonly study companies in the food industry and the robotics industry. These two industries are projected to grow a lot less than the solar industry. My objective is to find a solar power company that can translate this growth into steady sales and growth in sales.

Figure 1 - First Solar's Sales Vs. It's Competitors

Period: 2010 - 2019 CAGR St. Dev. # Net Losses CSIQ - Canadian Solar 8.8% 29% 2 SPWR - SunPower Solar -1.9% 27% 6 FSLR - First Solar 2.0% 19% 5

Source: Companies' Financials

Figure 1 demonstrates that FSLR had a standard deviation of annual sales of 19%, the lowest of its peer group. CSIQ has a higher CAGR than FSLR, but its sales volatility is more elevated than FSLR. The high standard deviation of sales sometimes translates into more net losses, but as you can see in figure 1, that is not always the case. Overall, First Solar's past annual sales have been relatively steady, though its sales growth left investors wanting.

Figure 2 - Fixed Asset Turnover

Source: Company Financial

Before I do a valuation on a company, there are several ratios that I like to review before performing the valuation. Besides leverage ratios (FSLR has more cash than debt), the fixed asset turnover ratio is one of my favorites. It tells me how well the company manages its average fixed assets. Though it is not normal, I include goodwill and intangibles when the company is a high tech company. FSLR had several years above 2.5, but here lately, it has dropped below 2. This year will probably not be any better for the company as the coronavirus had adverse effects on this industry as it did with most of the economy.

Figure 3 - COVID 19 Impact On Solar Industry

Source: SEIA

As I mentioned above, Solar First's sales will be impacted by the coronavirus. Eventually, in 2022, the company's net sales should resume at or slightly higher than its 2019 levels.

Figure 4 - Peer Group Multiples

Source: Seeking Alpha

FSLR's direct peers are SPWR, CSIQ, and JKS. ENPH and SEDG are in the solar power industry, but they mainly produce accessories for clients that already have solar panels. So the question is if First Solar is overvalued, fair valued, or undervalued. FSLR has an EV to Sales multiple of 1.5x, while the average of its direct peer group is 0.8x. Looking at that data alone, you might be inclined to say that FSLR is overvalued. I believe that it is trading at a fair value. FSLR's direct peer group is highly leveraged, and the market is discounting them due to this fact, in my opinion. FSLR has a Debt To EBITDA ratio of 11.99, better than that of its peers.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I believe that First Solar is trading at fair value. Its leverage ratios are better than that of its direct peers, and its EV/Sales multiple is only slightly higher than that of theirs. I currently give First solar a neutral rating but I will be following them to see if there is a chance they will be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat. I plan to study Enphase Energy (ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to see if I can find alpha in their companies.

