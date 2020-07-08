It could be difficult for CP to maintain a low operating ratio amid declining economies of scale.

The pandemic will likely hurt the economy's vital signs for the second half of the year.

CP's Q1 revenue rose by double digits. That could change as Canadian rail traffic is in decline.

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel. Source: Globe And Mail

The coronavirus practically brought the global economy to a standstill in March. Economies are slowing reopening, yet the lingering effects of the pandemic still exist. For the first 26 weeks of the year, Canadian railroads reported an 8.3% decline in rail traffic. Canadian Pacific (CP) will likely experience a decline in rail traffic until the decline in industry rail traffic subsides.

In its most recent quarter Canadian Pacific reported revenue of $2.04 billion, up 16%. Carloads rose 9% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") was up 7%.

Of the company's nine product categories, only coal and potash experienced revenue declines. Grain revenue rose by double digits, primarily due to increased volumes to Vancouver and Montreal. This was partially offset by lower soy bean shipments to the U.S. Energy, Chemicals, Plastics revenue rose over 50% on a 29% increase in volume and 21% increase in price. Higher crude oil shipments and revenue from liquidated damages drove the segment. Intermodal revenue was up 7% on higher volume for food and wholesale.

Total carloads for Canadian Pacific rose 9% Y/Y. Seven of its product lines experienced volume increases.

Energy, Chemicals, Plastics experienced a 29% increase in volume. Grain and Intermodal experienced volume increases of 8% and 9%, respectively. These three product lines were a combined 68% of total volume. Canadian Pacific's carloads will likely fall hard due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

In 2019 Canadian railroads enjoyed tremendous pricing power which allowed them to offset any headwinds to their top line. Canadian Pacific's Q1 ASP rose 7%, but it could be hard pressed to raise prices in an uncertain economy.

Efficiency Gains

Canadian railroads are known for their efficiency. They have consistently reported operating rations below 60%. U.S. railroads like Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) are trying to play catch up. This quarter the company reported an operating ratio of 59%. Its total operating expenses were $1.2 billion, down 1% year-over-year. Operating costs fell despite the double digit rise in freight revenue.

Employee compensation expense was $398 million, down 2% year-over-year. The company reduced stock compensation and incentive compensation, the primary drivers of the decrease. Fuel costs of $212 million rose 1% as a result of higher volumes. Purchased services was $312 million, down 13% Y/Y as casualty costs were not as high as they were in the year-earlier period.

Purchased services and compensation expense were about 59% of total operating costs. Cutting into these expenses could deliver the most efficiency gains. However, it may be difficult to maintain or improve the operating ratio if rail traffic and freight revenue fall hard in the second half of the year.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1 billion rose 46% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 50%, up from 40% in the year-earlier period. The efficiency gains over Q1 2019 were impressive. However, I expect Canadian Pacific's EBITDA margins to decline due to declining scale going forward.

CP Still Appears Overvalued

CP has an enterprise value of $57 billion or 13.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation likely reflects stimulus provided to financial markets from central banks. I expect more stimulus until unemployment levels return to normal. However, investors should remain cognizant of investment fundamentals, despite flows into equity markets. I believe the valuation is too robust given headwinds faced by railroads and the economy.

Conclusion

CP is down by double-digits year-to-date. I envision more declines in revenue and EBITDA, which could cause more volatility for the stock. Sell CP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.