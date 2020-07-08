Gold Miners M&A Valuations - Q2 2020

It's been a busy year for M&A in the gold sector (GDX), as we've seen ten deals thus far this year, with the price paid per ounce ranging from as low as $21.10/oz to as high as $182.83/oz. While common sense would argue that the cash-flow positive gold producers would be commanding the highest valuations in acquisitions from a price paid per ounce standpoint, this hasn't been the case lately. Meanwhile, while we would expect the price paid per ounce for all acquisitions to be at new highs given the strength in the gold (GLD) price, this isn't the case either. Instead, gold explorers across all jurisdictions are being bought out for the same levels as they were in 2017. Fortunately, there is one group that seems to be getting some respect, as this group saw the price paid per ounce hit a new high in Q1 2020. In this article, we'll examine the different prices paid per ounce across various groups to inform better where it might make sense to pay up for ounces, as well as areas to be careful.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold, Detour Lake Mine)

As noted above, suitors have been circling the sub $2 billion gold names this year following both before and after the COVID-19 crash, and we've seen ten acquisitions this year in just the first six months. This is a dramatic increase from the ten purchases we saw in 2018 and 2019 combined, and it suggests that suitors have finally woken up from their slumbers and come to the conclusion that there's immense value in the gold sector from the explorers up to the producers. However, despite this significant increase in deals done, the price paid per ounce has been going in the wrong direction, and all of the chants that $200/oz is fair value for explorers at a $1,500/oz gold price have been drowned out by hard data that this isn't even remotely the case. Let's begin with examining the producers below:

Gold Producers

For those unfamiliar with all of the acquisitions we've seen in the gold producer space this year, we've seen four thus far, and they were as follows: Alio Gold (ALO) by Argonaut (ARNGF), Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) by SD Gold, and Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) by Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF). As we headed into 2020, the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for gold producers was sitting at $173.78/oz, and the gold price was sitting at $1,473/oz. However, these four acquisitions in 2020 have occurred at an average price of $37.19/oz, with the gold price sitting at $1,720/oz. Therefore, a 17% rise in the gold price has contributed to a more than 70% drop in the price paid per ounce for gold producers. This is a massive divergence that can partially be explained by the high-quality nature of the deals done in 2019 and the lower quality of the transactions done in 2020, but it's a stark contrast nonetheless.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As I discussed in a previous article, one significant determinant for the price paid per ounce is all-in margins, as high all-in sustaining cost producers have been bought out for depressed valuations. Recent examples of this are Guyana Goldfields, TMAC Resources, and Alio Gold. We can get a better look at this in the below chart. As we can see, these three names had average all-in sustaining costs of $1,458/oz, appalling figures relative to the industry average, and were acquired for an average of $27.44/oz, well below the long-term average paid for gold producers in acquisitions. Meanwhile, the best names in the sector with the lowest costs like Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) and Richmont Mines (RIC) received a hefty premium for their ounces, being acquired for $200.88/oz on average. The clear takeaway here is that the best producers with sub $800/oz costs in Tier-1 jurisdictions can easily fetch $200/oz valuations, but the high-cost producers that can't seem to run a mine properly aren't worth paying more than $50/oz, even if they're in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In summary, when it comes to the gold producers, I do not see any point in paying more than $50/oz for gold producers pulling their gold out of the ground for above $1,150/oz. This doesn't mean that they can't trade at valuations above this temporarily, but these names are generally higher risk, as costs this high are typically a result of operational issues, or insignificant production profiles. Therefore, investors should focus on the lowest-cost producers trading at attractive valuations, and not be tempted to bid up the worst companies just because that's where suitors have been sniffing around. While these high-cost producers might receive takeover offers, it's clear that offers aren't generous in the slightest, nor should they be, when it's rare we'll see a tug of war over a high-cost producer.

Gold Explorers - All Jurisdictions

If we move over to the exploration stage companies, we've seen a ton of M&A in this space, especially when we look at acquisitions across all jurisdictions worldwide. However, despite the price of gold being more than $400/oz higher than it was in 2017, the price paid for exploration ounces has yet to make a new high, peaking at $107.25/oz, just below the $107.53/oz set in May of 2017. However, the 4-period moving average has since dipped to $63.71/oz, only slightly above 2016 and 2018 levels while the metal was closer to $1,250/oz. This massive divergence suggests that there's no reason to pay top-dollar for exploration companies worldwide regardless of the gold price strength, as suitors aren't paying up, and there is rarely ever a bidding war for a non-producing asset.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors may argue that this is incorrect, and I can't count how often I've heard recently that the explorers are worth at least $200/oz because they were worth $100/oz a few years ago at lower gold prices. Unfortunately, this belief is wrong and is typically voiced by those who want you to be coaxed into paying even more for their already richly valued explorers. The fact of the matter is that the real value for explorers here across all jurisdictions remains below $100/oz, with the fair value closer to $70.00/oz if we average out the past 20 acquisitions for gold explorers. Therefore, before you rush in to bid up one of the gold juniors that's up 500% to 1,000% this year based on a resource that most suitors wouldn't look twice at, it's worth making sure that you're not paying more above $70.00/oz. The exception is if it's an incredible asset that clearly stands head and shoulders above the rest, and ideally has projected costs below $750/oz.

Gold Explorers - Tier-1 Jurisdictions

Fortunately, there is one area of the gold sector that suitors are hungry for, and it's the only area that has a new high recorded in the 4-period moving average of the price paid per ounce in the past nine months. This group is the Tier-1 jurisdiction gold explorers, which are those companies that are not producing yet based out of Canada, the United States, and Australia. As the below chart shows, the 4-period moving average hit a new high in Q2 2020 of $111.89/oz, following the Spectrum Metals acquisition by Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF). While the 4-period moving average has dipped a little since, it's currently trading the highest among all three groups, suggesting that the most attractive resources in the top-ranked jurisdictions are under high demand, and are not being low-balled by suitors. However, the acquisitions in this group share one key trait: 90% of the projects acquired have either had high-grade resources or 3 million ounce plus resources; therefore, don't expect a heavily promoted junior drilling out moose pasture to fetch these valuations.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Fortunately, there are a few names that fit this bill that are trading well below the $99.25/oz paid for this group recently, and they are Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF), and Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF), all trading at valuations below $65.00/oz. All of these names have over 3.75 million gold-equivalent ounces in their inventory, and they fit the mold for top takeover targets in the past. Therefore, I believe these names can be bought on sharp corrections, as they clearly still have value here, and would have even further value if they can be purchased on weakness.

(Source: Yamana Gold Company Presentation)

While several speculators are rushing in to bid up some of the worst juniors, even after seeing 500% returns year-to-date, we continue to see some of the best names trading at more than reasonable valuations, left behind while speculators chase hot money. The risk here is that many of these hot names like Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF), and Tudor Gold (OTC:TDRRF) are being pushed up by momentum and sub-par deposits, and are no longer trading at attractive valuations. Therefore, for those looking for value in the sector, the key is mispriced gold producers with high margins, and mispriced Tier-1 explorers with world-class assets. As noted above, Marathon Gold fits the bill currently, and Integra Resources and Skeena Resources would move back into the high-value zone if we were to see sharp corrections in either name. For investors new to this space, I would caution against paying more than $85.00/oz for any explorer, even in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, unless it truly has a world-class asset and multi-million-ounce potential at above 1.5 grams per tonne gold.

