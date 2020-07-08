Shell has begun to transition to more of a focus on clean energy, which will undoubtedly serve the company well during the energy transition.

Oil and gas is an inherently volatile industry, and prices are historically low, which provides an excellent opportunity to buy at the bottom.

Investment Merits

The reasons for my long-term bullishness on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A) can be organized into several main ideas:

Oil and gas prices are inherently volatile and, currently, remain extremely low relative to their future prospects. This should provide a hefty earnings boost as prices return to normal.

Shell operates among the "supermajors," which means it enjoys immense resources, added earnings/cash flow diversification, and enormous scale. This resilience will prove to be an advantage in the case of prolonged commodity price weakness - a definite possibility moving forward.

Shell has opportunistically expanded its presence in the natural gas market. This should provide the company with a promising avenue for growth, as the clean-burning fuel will likely continue its recent record as the fastest-growing fossil fuel.

Shell has also emphasized its strong commitment to renewable energy sources. Without sacrificing its core assets, this should be an effective way to complement and diversify its ingrained operations while benefitting from the energy transition.

Investing in the Industry: Oil and Gas

As the backbone of the economy for at least the last century, oil and gas has established itself as one of the most mature and resilient industries. Despite the rise in popularity of renewables, all indications point to fossil fuels continuing to power the world for at least the next half-century.

Oil and gas is also perhaps the most consistently volatile industry in the market. As such, long-term investors - especially investors in the supermajors that have the added protection of diversification - must understand that they are paid to soak up the volatility and avoid selling despite appearances of weakness.

Currently, oil and gas markets are showing the severe weakness created by the coronavirus, the lockdowns, and a brief price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Despite the recent recovery, oil prices remain substantially lower than historical norms, and many related companies' stock prices are similarly depressed. For this reason, buying now, when earnings and the stock price are weakest, should allow for market-beating gains as prices and earnings rapidly normalize post-COVID-19.

To put it in context, Shell is currently trading around a $120 billion market cap. Over the last ten years, earnings have fluctuated between over $30 billion in the plus-$100 oil market of 2011 to as low as $1.9 billion in 2015, a tough year for oil producers. Averaged out, Shell would have earned $16.76 billion annually for the last decade. At its current market cap, that would yield a P/E ratio of only 7.5, which is a sale price historically.

Furthermore, the outlook for oil prices actually seems to be solid. Even with bloated inventories, the current production cuts are expected to create a shortage of oil in the near future, which should drive the price back up. Raymond James estimates oil prices will top $50 in 2021 before settling around $65 in the long run. At an average Brent price of $50/bbl, Shell recently produced strong Q1 results, including organic free cash flow of $10.3 billion, so I expect the quick turnaround in oil prices will provide a significant boost to the company's operations.

Source: S&P Global Platts Insight

To put it simply, the current environment in oil and gas presents a compelling opportunity to act on some of the wisest words in investing: "Buy low, sell high."

The Supermajor Advantage

In the event of oil's outlook deteriorating and turning into prolonged low prices, Shell enjoys some significant advantages of scale and diversification that should enable it to emerge unharmed on the whole. Already this year, around twenty US oil and gas operators have filed for bankruptcy, but this actually adds to Shell's advantage as it essentially means the company will potentially be able to purchase quality assets at fire-sale prices.

Shell has effectively lowered its unit development cost in multiple areas over the last five years in an effort to minimize cash expenses and create a more robust portfolio.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Slides

A recent report by Wood Mackenzie augments this, noting that Shell holds one of the most resilient upstream portfolios of the oil majors. Essentially, the company can earn money effectively at the peaks and troughs of the cycle. At Brent $30/bbl, Shell operates with the second-highest cash margin (behind Chevron (CVX)), and at Brent $70/bbl, Shell "can deliver the biggest margin expansion".

This advantage is due to management's emphasis on creating long-term value and sustained cash flows. Having shed most of its expensive oil sands and other high-cost, low-margin production areas in recent years, Shell has prioritized Deepwater and LNG (liquefied natural gas) projects. While these projects do come with large upfront investments, they also generally produce the highest cash margins and the lowest ongoing investment necessary to maintain production. All of this contributes to Shell's effort to create value over the long term while minimizing cash outflow.

Many investors may be concerned about the long-term quality of Shell's assets given its recent notice of a $22 billion write-down, but I remain optimistic due to the cyclicality of the industry. Shell's markdowns are drawn from its revised outlook on the price of oil, which includes the company's belief that oil will sit at $35/bbl for the rest of 2020 while only reaching $60/bbl in 2023. As I outlined earlier, I believe this is especially pessimistic given the recovery and the projected supply/demand dynamics over the next several years. Additionally, the cries that renewables will replace oil and gas imminently are simply unfounded; oil and gas is here to stay due to its unmatched efficiency in terms of energy production, storage, and land use.

Those assets that have been "written down" will continue to generate cash, even if it is perhaps at a lower margin while oil remains cheap. If oil/gas prices do rise, the asset value may be increased again to properly reflect the expected cash profile.

Natural Gas: Runway For Expansion

Natural gas is widely expected to contribute a growing portion of the world's electricity, and demand for electricity is expected to grow at more than double the pace of the overall demand for energy. Shell bet heavily on this transition with its $53 billion acquisition of BG Group in 2016, which created one of the largest integrated LNG companies in the world.

Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2019

As the graph above shows, natural gas should be the second-biggest electric power source in 2040 and grow consistently over the next twenty years. This is mainly due to its clean-burning properties and the enormous push to minimize carbon emissions in the future.

Long-term strategy is key for the creation of shareholder value, especially in the case of oil and gas majors due to their ultra-long sourcing, development, and production timelines. Shell investors should find comfort in management's identification of faster-growing areas and their move to capitalize on the growth possibilities.

Renewables: Too Late To Turn Back

While fossil fuels will undeniably power the world for the foreseeable future, the rise of renewables is impossible to ignore. Especially with the increase in ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing, it is clear that money will continuously flow to renewable sources. Add in tax credits and the hundreds of companies, states, and countries that have promised to become carbon-neutral by 20 something, and you have a recipe for guaranteed expansion.

Shell has recognized the energy environment the world currently operates in and has decided to begin the transition towards a renewable-centric and carbon-neutral future. While I am somewhat skeptical of the company's pledge to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050 and consider it somewhat of a publicity stunt given its lack of forceful investment so far, I appreciate the intent. As long as the company does not begin to sacrifice its valuable oil-and-gas-producing assets, I am all for the new drive and believe it will serve the company well in the long run. A focus on renewables can provide long-lasting, high-quality cash flows and vault the company into popular opinion, which will, of course, be good for the stock price.

Another added benefit of Shell's stated commitment to renewables is the potential for a lower cost of capital and a "rethinking" about the company. High-carbon companies, such as the oil majors, may increasingly be shunned by major investors due to public pressure surrounding climate change. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock (BLK), recently theorized, "In the near future - and sooner than most anticipate - there will be a significant reallocation of capital." What he means by this is that investors are beginning to shy away from investments that they believe accelerate climate change. Whether or not I agree with the politics, it is impossible to ignore the flow of capital, and it is clearly not flooding oil operators in general.

However, Shell's renewable future should alleviate the investment concerns for some and may place the company in an attractive light to public investors. Additionally, with the introduction of green bonds, it has become much easier for companies to attract capital for sustainable projects. Although Shell remains a AA- rated company by S&P (Aa2 by Moody's) and has even issued debt at a below-1% coupon so far this year, it will likely become much more difficult for the company to raise capital given its classification as an oil company and the proliferation of socially-conscious investing/lending. Some banks have even elected to stop lending for certain oil projects, as JPMorgan Chase recently indicated, a move almost certain to create difficulties for pure-oil companies. Green bonds will be an attractive option if, at any point, Shell begins to struggle to raise money at attractive rates.

The Dividend

As everyone reading this probably knows, Shell slashed its dividend 66% recently - its first cut since World War II - in order to add cash flexibility in light of the market's uncertainty. The cut was doubly painful for investors as it was somewhat preemptive given the relatively strong results of Q1 2020. Additionally, as much of the return for oil majors is generally derived from dividends, it is difficult to overlook a greatly-reduced dividend. However, I do not believe all hope is lost for the stock. While this was undoubtedly a key driver of the stock's drop, I believe it was a painful move made by management to retain flexibility in planning for the long term.

At its reduced level, the dividend still yields over 4% - a decent level - with the distinct possibility of accelerated dividend per share growth. It is also extremely unlikely that it will be cut further as it was already covered at its higher level. This contributes to the long-term viability of an investment in Shell; the dividend should only move upwards from the new level, and the share price will likely follow suit. The negative news surrounding the company provides an outstanding opportunity to buy a globally-essential company with a distinct plan for growth at a bargain price.

The Financials

Shell is in a strong place financially, especially after taking proactive steps to shore up cash. The dividend cut will save approximately $10 billion in annual cash outlays while CapEx reductions will add another $5 billion for 2020. The company also expects to cut $3-4 billion in general operating costs as part of its effort to become leaner. The company has also paused all share buybacks, which will allow Shell to preserve its cash for the time being but also presents it with an opportunity to buy back stock in force at a cheap level when it does resume the program.

As of Q1 2020 end, Shell has ~$22 billion in cash on the balance sheet compared to ~$95 billion in debt. The company paid ~$1.1 billion in interest during the quarter, which was easily covered by over $14.8 billion in cash from operations. This cash also financed ~$3.5 billion in dividends paid and ~$1.5 billion in shares repurchased.

Considering the robust cash generation of Shell and the recent moves enacted to maximize cash flexibility, the company looks to be in good shape financially. The reset dividend should allow for deleveraging and increased investment in growth plans.

The Risks

The risks of an investment in Shell lie mainly in its exposure to fluctuations in oil and gas prices and its ability to effectively execute its long-term plan for growth.

Obviously, if oil remains cheap for an extended period of time or even never recovers, Shell's operations will struggle mightily. However, I believe the company is one of the best-positioned in the industry thanks to its resilient portfolio, and it will survive the unlikely case of prolonged cheap oil.

Shell also faces the issue of how to effectively execute on its transition plan to a low-carbon future when it is currently a leading hydrocarbon company. I believe the company will do well in this regard as long as it does not completely lose focus on what brought the company to where it is today: oil and gas. The moment the company begins to get rid of valuable oil and gas assets in a blind pursuit of renewables will be the moment I reevaluate my investment. However, so long as the company is simply working to complement - not replace - its already-producing assets with renewable sources, it should be served well by its move to greener pastures.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell is one of the premier energy companies in the world and seems to be valued at merely a fraction of its worth. I do not believe the current weakness in oil and gas is indicative of its future prospects, yet the company trades at levels not seen since 1996. As oil/gas prices normalize, Shell's earnings should return to pre-COVID-19 levels, proving the stock is undervalued at just 7.5x average annual earnings over the last ten years.

Furthermore, Shell's move into renewable energy should place the firm in high regard with the public and may boost the stock price due to the rise of ESG investing. At less than 1x book value (after adjusting assets downwards $22 billion for expected Q2 adjustments), Shell stock holds the potential for great rewards without commensurate risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.