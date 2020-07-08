The Long-Term Charts + Weakening Fundamentals = Consolidation (Technically Speaking For 7/8)

It still looks like the markets will be consolidating for the next few months.

It looks like Sweden's decision to keep its economy open didn't prevent a serious recession.

To lockdown or not to lockdown?

Sweden kept its economy open, arguing that it was pointless to destroy the economy to prevent the virus from spreading. However, it now appears that the country will still suffer from weak economic growth. Why?

"Researchers at the University of Copenhagen gained access to credit data from Danske Bank, one of the largest in Scandinavia. They studied spending patterns from mid-March, when Denmark put the clamps on the economy, to early April. The pandemic prompted Danes to reduce their spending 29 percent in that period, the study concluded. During the same weeks, consumers in Sweden — where freedom reigned — reduced their spending 25 percent."

The researchers concluded (I think correctly) that, "... most of the economic contraction is caused by the virus itself and occurs regardless of whether governments mandate social distancing or not."

According to Fed Vice Chair Quarles, globally significant banks entered this recession in a far stronger financial position (emphasis added):

"I mentioned earlier that banks have entered this crisis in a position of strength. Bank capital has increased significantly. For global systemically important banks — G‑SIBs — tier 1 capital ratios have doubled since 2011 to 14 percent. This is a combined a result both of the Basel III reforms agreed in 2010 and of independently improved decision-making at our large banks."

And, even if there is a bankruptcy, officials are now far more capable of resolving the issue (same speech; emphasis added):

"Things have changed, and for the better. Resolution authorities have sprung up or have been strengthened around the world. And resolution frameworks provide these authorities with the powers to resolve a systemically important bank in a manner that maintains financial stability and reduces taxpayer exposure."

Thankfully, we haven't had to test the latter assertion.

The US is about to start an eviction crisis (emphasis added):

"A backlog of eviction cases is beginning to move through the court system as millions of Americans who had counted on federal aid and eviction moratoriums to stay in their homes now fear being thrown out. A crisis among renters is expected to deepen this month as the enhanced unemployment benefits that have kept many afloat run out at the end of July and the $1,200-per-adult stimulus payment that had supported households earlier in the crisis becomes a distant memory."

If you're a REIT investor, it's time time to read the prospectus' fine print.

My basic market thesis right now is that we're in a period of consolidation. After selling off sharply as the virus took hold in the US, stocks quickly rebounded as the lockdowns were lifted and bearish data started to turn. But we're now entering an economic period of very choppy growth where forward economic momentum is countered by a return to some restrictions and consumer reluctance.

The longer-term charts support this thesis. Let's start with the treasury market.

The weekly TLT chart is still in a solid uptrend that started in 4Q18. Since then, prices have rallied ~66% from the absolute low of 107.92 to the absolute high of 178.77. Since 2Q20, prices have trended sideways at the top of the chart.

The IEF has the same chart pattern, although with obviously different levels.

The treasury market is saying, "we don't see an inflationary threat" which is another way of saying, "we don't see growth strong enough to create pricing pressures."

Meanwhile, the longer-term equity markets appear to have stabilized but with a smaller possibility of a meaningful rally. Let's start with the SPY:

Prices dropped sharply as the virus started to spread in the US and localities implemented shelter-in-place orders. The passage of fiscal stimulus and the implementation of credit market support measures kicked-off the counter-rally. During the last six weeks, prices have consolidated above all the EMAs. There is still a possibility of a rally: prices are above the EMAs - all of which are moving higher - and momentum is rising. But the credit market is saying otherwise.

Two small-cap charts further support the consolidation theory:

This is a very important chart as it shows two highs at the same price level (~169/169). The price path between the two highs doesn't support a double-top analysis. But two highs followed by a sell-off feels like a technical top. Following the second top, prices printed a lower low (complete with a spike in volume) and a lower high. That feels like the beginning of a correction.

A closer look at the weekly chart shows that prices are consolidating right around the 200-week EMA. The shorter EMAs are below the 200-day EMA. Both are also losing upward-momentum steam.

Finally, let's combine this information with the following recent comments from several Federal Reserve presidents (emphasis added):

"A surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programs are due to expire has Federal Reserve policymakers worried, with at least one pledging more support ahead from the U.S. central bank." ..... "Business owners are “nervous again,” Ralph Bostic, president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, said in webcast remarks to the Tennessee Business Roundtable. “There is a real sense this might go on longer than we have planned for.”" ..... "After large swathes of the U.S. economy reopened and trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus passed by Congress in March began to reach the unemployed and hard-hit businesses, the economy created 7.5 million jobs in May and June. Those gains mean the labor market is “in better shape than I thought it might be – but it’s nowhere close to where we need to be,” Daly said. U.S. firms today employ 14.7 million fewer people than in February, government data show, and unemployment, at 11.1%, is higher than it was in any downturn since the Great Depression."

It's increasingly likely that the economy is entering a much more difficult period. Assuming this is correct, this will further hamper any upward move in the markets.

Pegged treasury prices + weaker small caps + contained larger-caps + an increase in economic problems = a consolidating market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.