That said, I think the options market is offering generous premia here that we can take advantage of. I've recommended two such trades in the past and they were successful.

In my latest article on A. O. Smith (AOS), I turned quite bullish, and the shares are up about 31% since then, approximately equal to the S&P 500 which is up about 30.5% over the same time period. The fact that I happened to publish that piece just as the market was bottoming was far greater evidence of luck than skill. The fact is, though, that a stock trading at $37 is a much less risky proposition than that same stock trading at $48, so I need to look in on the name again. Since the company has published financial results since I last looked in on this name, I'll review those, and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I'll also offer updates on the options trades that I recommended in my two previous articles on this company.

I know that many of my readers are quite busy. They're so busy that they don't have time to read entire articles, or the titles of articles, or the summary bullet points above. For the benefit of these busy people, I'll come right to the point. I think investors would be wise to eschew this name at this point, in spite of the strong financial position here. I think the best thing to do would be to sell the put options I outline below.

Financial History

It seems that A. O. Smith is a growth company. Specifically, over the past six years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of just over 4%, and net income has grown at a CAGR of 10%. In addition, management has treated shareholders quite well, having returned just under $1.7 billion to them since 2014 in the form of buybacks and ever growing dividend payments. This combination of reduced share count and growing dividend payments has allowed the company to grow dividends per share at an eye watering CAGR of about 20%.

Focusing in on the most recent quarter is a bit more troubling, though. As I've written earlier, 2019 was much softer than 2018, suggesting that Q1 of 2019 should have been a fairly easy comparison. With that out of the way, I'd point out that Q1 of 2020 was much softer than Q1 of 2019. In particular, revenue was just under 15% lower, and net income declined by over 42%. The reason for the significant fall in net income relates to the fact that revenue declined by $111 million, while COGS declined by only $58 million. In spite of this decline in the business, the company increased both stock buybacks and dividends by 24% and 5% respectively. Growing dividends in the teeth of falling profitability is obviously not sustainable, which prompts a deeper dive into the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Sustainability

Although I'm as much of a fan of accrual accounting as any sane person can be, when it comes to dividends and their sustainability I'm of the view that cash is king. For that reason, when determining whether a dividend is sustainable or not I like to review the size and timing of future cash outflows and compare them to current and likely future resources. For your reading pleasure, I've taken the liberty to compile what I consider to be the most significant uses of cash over the next several years. I should make a note about capital expenditure, as this is the most flexible of these future uses of cash. I derived the $80 million figure from the company's latest 10-K. Also, over the past three years, the company has spent an average of $81.7 million annually. In my view, capital expenditure can be put off for the short term, but over time "you pay me now, or you pay me later." I should also point out that the purpose of this table is not to offer maximal precision. The point of this table is to try to spot which future year will be most burdensome to the company.

Against these obligations, the firm has over $551.7 million in cash and equivalents at the moment. This alone suggests to me that the dividend is very well covered, so there's very little chance that it will be cut or suspended in my view. In all probability, actually, dividend growth can continue apace in my view.

I'd say that I think A. O. Smith is a great cash generator, and I think the dividend is sustainable. Although the most recent quarter was troubled, I don't think a single bad quarter is necessarily sufficient to undo the bullish thesis here. I'd be happy to continue to own these shares at the right price.

The Stock

This is normally the time when I want to try to express a very fundamental idea in a new, fresh way that is entertaining to you, dear reader. The problem is that I'm not feeling particularly creative this morning, so I'll just repeat myself. A great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. Also, a mediocre company can be a great investment at a sufficiently cheap price. With that as background, I want to try to determine whether shares of A. O. Smith still represent great value or not. To be clear, when I type "great value", I mean "cheap." I'm not cheap when it comes to most things, thankfully. Purchasing stocks, though, is a unique activity in that I'm fairly obsessed with never overpaying.

I have this perspective because I think cheap stocks represent a combination of lower risk and higher potential return. They are lower risk in my view because most of the "bad" news is already baked into the price. So, there's a limit to the destructive impact that a bad quarter, for instance, might have. Also, price appreciation that happens as share prices mean revert from below normal valuation to more typical valuations is quite dramatic. I judge whether or not shares are cheap based on a few criteria, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, typically earnings. In my previous article on this company, I "went on" about the fact that shares were a screaming buy because they were trading hands at ~16 times earnings. The shares are now about 44% more expensive per the following:

In addition to looking at what investors are being asked to pay for $1 of future earnings, I like to think about what the market is assuming about the future for a given company. In order to do that, I turn to the work described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the future for a given company. Applying this methodology to A. O. Smith suggests that the market is forecasting a growth rate of over 7% at the moment. In my view, this is excessively pessimistic. For these reasons, I can't recommend buying this excellent company at current prices.

Options as Alternative

An investor coming to this name for the first time and who agrees with my thesis that the shares are overpriced is on the horns of a dilemma in my view. On the one hand, they can wait for the shares to drop in price. This is troublesome for two reasons. First, there's obviously no guarantee that the shares will fall in price, given that the overall market seems to have defied economic gravity for some years now. Second, even if the shares do fall to a more reasonable price, there's no guarantee that the investor will buy at that point. In fact, the investor would in all likelihood not buy, and thus miss out on the opportunity to buy at a great price. The reason for this is that shares typically fall in price for very good reasons. In the teeth of a declining market, the platitude "buy low" won't offer investors much comfort.

On the other hand, the investor can sell put options that represent a win-win trade in my view. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor will simply pocket the premia. If the shares fall in price below the strike price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at net price that they think corresponds nicely to great long-term returns.

In my first article on this name, I recommended investors sell the July 2020 puts with a strike of $45 for $3. These are currently bid-asked at $.15-$.30. In the latest article on the name, I recommended selling the October 2020 puts with a strike of $35 for $2.50. These are currently bid-asked at $.40-$.90. Thus, history suggests to me that selling put options on this company has been a successful strategy, and I'll try to repeat that success by selling more put options. In particular, my preferred short puts at the moment are the January 2021 puts with a strike of $40. These are currently bid-asked at $1.85-$2.35. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy this great company at a net price of about $38.15. Holding all else constant, that corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.5%. If the shares remain above $40, obviously the investor simply pockets the premium and moves on. This is hardly a hardship.

Now that you're hopefully excited about the prospects of a win-win trade, and the history of success here, it's time to burst the happy bubble by talking about risk. Investing, like life, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you're brand new to investing, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency to drive a point home to the point of tedium. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy A. O. Smith today at a price of ~$48. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 21% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a one-fifth discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I think A. O. Smith is a fine company that treats shareholders very well. I think the dividend is very secure, and I think there are a host of economic tailwinds the company will continue to benefit from, particularly in the developing world. That said, investors access the future cash flows of a business via the public market, and stocks can have a tendency to get ahead of themselves. In this case, I think most of the positive news is already priced in, suggesting little upside from here in my view. For this reason, I can't recommend buying at current prices, and I'll be selling my shares over the next day or two. That said, I am happy to buy this company at a net price of ~$38, so I'll be selling the puts described above. I think a great company like this one can be a mediocre investment at the wrong price, and I think today's price is about 20% too high. I would recommend investors either eschew this name until the price comes down or sell the puts described above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling my shares, and will selling 10 of the puts described in this article.