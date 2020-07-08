Despite trading at P/E of only 4x, AMC has no real growth prospects and it’s better to avoid its stock and look for other opportunities that the market offers.

Even before the pandemic, AMC Networks' (AMCX) stock was trading in a distressed territory. In the last five years, the company’s share price declined by 65% and it continues to trade close to its all-time low. To this day AMC continues to heavily rely on its most popular franchise The Walking Dead, which peaked a few years ago and now experiences a viewership decline on an annual basis. As a result, we could safely say that AMC’s earnings have also peaked and it will be hard for the company to return to the same levels of profitability as before due to the lack of new content, which could’ve revived the company. As advertising revenue in Q2 is expected to be down 30% Y/Y, AMC’s stock has very little upside even at the current price. Despite trading at a P/E of only 4x, the company has no real growth prospects and it’s better to avoid its stock and look for other opportunities that the market offers.

The ‘Walking Dead’ Dilemma

AMC’s Q1 results showed that it will be hard for the company to drive growth in the foreseeable future. Its revenue of $734.38 million was down 6.4% Y/Y, while Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 missed the Street estimates by $0.40 per share and were down 55% Y/Y. A few months ago, the company was forced to shut down the production of its series due to a pandemic. Despite trading at a P/E of only 4x, which is slightly below the industry’s median, it’s better to avoid the company’s stock, as the upside is limited.

The major problem of AMC is its heavy reliance on the performance of its titles from the Walking Dead series. For years, the company has been releasing more new content for the franchise and launching additional spin-offs to profit from its popularity. The problem is that over time, Walking Dead started to lose its momentum and in recent years we’ve seen the viewership decline for the series. As a result, fewer views equal fewer earnings, which in turn leads to the poor performance of the stock. After losing 65% of its value in the last few years, AMC’s stock still has very little upside in my opinion and we’ll probably see another bottom anytime soon.

Once the pandemic hit the United States, AMC found itself in a desperate situation. In Q2 alone, the decline of its advertising revenue will accelerate and is expected to be down 30% Y/Y. The inability to diversify itself will likely keep the stock in a distressed territory for the foreseeable future. Since the company wasn’t able to find a meaningful solution to its diversification problem in normal times, it’s very unlikely that it’ll find one in the current environment, where pandemic and cord-cutting are already forcing many companies out of business. Besides Walking Dead, AMC has no other franchise with the same level of popularity. While in the past AMC has been airing series like Mad Men, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, which received acclaim and various awards, the company is not a full owner of those franchises. Without any meaningful IPs besides The Walking Dead, I don’t see how AMC will be able to drive growth in the next few quarters.

The affiliate business is also expected to shrink. By entering the streaming field, AMC started to pull out its content from other third-party platforms and launched them on its platforms like Acorn and Shudder. The company now expects to reach 3.5 million to 4 million paid subscribers by the end of the year across all of its streaming services. The problem is that licensing has always been a high-margin business, and by stripping it away and moving its content to its services isn’t necessarily going to benefit the company. As the streaming field becomes more saturated and new platforms enter the OTT business, AMC will be required to spend more resources on promoting its services instead of being paid a licensing fee for providing its content to others. Since households in the US on average subscribe to 3 to 4 streaming services, it’s unlikely that AMC will be able to successfully compete with services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and a handful of others.

At the same time, AMC doesn’t have enough resources to scale its platforms. With $704 million in cash and $3+ billion in debt, the company will likely spend a large portion of its liquidity on debt reduction rather than on marketing and other expenses.

Considering all of this, I believe that despite trading at a P/E of 4x, AMC’s stock is not worth buying. The company’s major franchise peaked a couple of years ago and its popularity is slowly declining. Advertising and affiliate businesses are also expected to shrink and there are no growth prospects that could’ve made AMC’s stock an attractive investment. The company also didn’t offer any guidance for the year and there’s every reason to believe that the lack of new content will limit growth in the long term.

