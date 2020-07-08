The residential solar system market still accounts for just a small piece of the world’s (and the US’) energy market, but it’s quickly growing. Someday, it will become a massive market that will result in a slashing of society’s consumption on fossil fuels. Between now and that far-off future, small companies will grow to become dominant players in this space. One way they are doing this is by fighting one another to reach the top, but another way they can accomplish this task, to some extent at least, is through working together. By combining with other important players in the space, synergies can be generated and markets expanded virtually overnight. The latest example of this can be seen by looking at Sunrun (RUN) and its decision to merge with smaller rival Vivint Solar (VSLR) in an all-stock transaction. Perhaps in the very long term, this play by the firms will make sense, but there’s no denying that the cost being paid by Sunrun is quite high.

A look at the transaction

In a press release issued on July 6, the management team at Sunrun announced that it was absorbing Vivint in an all-stock deal valuing the latter at $3.2 billion on an EV (enterprise value) basis. In exchange for each share of Vivint that shareholders have, they will receive 0.55 shares of Sunrun when the merger closes sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. This move implies a 10% premium to the price that Vivint ‘s own stock closed at on July 6 prior to news that this was taking place. Following completion of the transaction, Vivint’s shareholders will own 36% of the combined company, while Sunrun’s investors will control the remaining 64%.

*Taken from Sunrun

Put together, the businesses will have a significant footprint in the market, putting them right up there in terms of megawatts of installed capacity with Tesla (TSLA). In fact, this move is important in that it will turn Sunrun into the third-largest residential provider in the US and the fifth largest in the world. In all, the combined company will have around 495,000 customers to its name, 197,000 of which will be coming over from Vivint while the remaining 298,000 are from Sunrun today.

*Taken from Sunrun

With only 3% of US households being equipped with solar solutions today, the long-term contract (usually 20 to 25 years), direct-to-consumer business model employed by both firms has the appeal to propel the business to great heights in the years to come. This is because this approach to working with customers allows customers to avoid most, sometimes all, of the upfront costs associated with solar installations. In return, Sunrun and Vivint receive a steady, reliable flow of income help to fuel growth and cash flows in the long run. According to its 10-K for 2019, that year Vivint saw 67% of its megawatts installed attribute to these kinds of arrangements. Another 16% of installations were due to long-term leases with fixed monthly payments and annual escalators of around 2.9%. This installation mix is highly appealing for any firm in this space, and was likely the leading reason for Sunrun’s decision to absorb the firm.

If all goes according to plan, the management teams of both firms have high hopes for the business. Following the close of the transaction, Sunrun and Vivint expect to generate synergies of around $90 million on an annual run-rate basis. For two firms that are fairly small, this is an excellent development. The savings, management alleges, will come mostly from the eradication of duplicate functions and a consolidation of R&D efforts. There also should be the opportunity for additional revenue and marketing opportunities too, though what number can be put on that is anybody’s guess.

A pricey deal

Whether you like this deal for Sunrun or not is dependent on how you look at it. For instance, if you look at it from capacity installed last year, the deal looks just right. This is because 36.1% of capacity installed from the combined company came from Vivint and Vivint is receiving 36% of the ownership over the combined firm. From the perspective of total solar capacity installed, the figure is 39.3%, so it looks more or less like a fair deal. Another way to look at it is through the lens of revenue. Vivint will only account for 28.9% of the combined firm’s sales if you use 2019’s figures, and with the company’s customer count growth from 2016 through 2019 coming in at 24% compared to Sunrun’s superior 29%, it actually looks like Vivint’s shareholders are getting an outsized portion of the deal.

What really matters at the end of the day is the bottom line. Defining this as net income, we see that in 2019 Sunrun generated a loss of $391.02 million. Vivint’s, meanwhile, was a high $423.32 million loss, meaning that it accounted for 52% of the combined entity’s losses. If we, instead, use the past three years of operating cash outflows, this picture is even worse at 52.6%. All of this combined shows that Sunrun is paying more for less in sales, about even for installation and deployment metrics, and it’s bringing on a firm that's losing significantly greater sums of money than it is relative to its size. In theory, if Sunrun can run a tight ship, it can replicate its results with Vivint, but with only $90 million in synergies currently forecasted, it’s either underpromising with the hope of surprising, or that’s all that it can realistically hope to achieve.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear that, conceptually at least, Sunrun and Vivint are making a wise decision by agreeing to merge. It beats fierce competition in most cases and sets the stage for synergies to create value. That said, the move in many ways looks like Sunrun is paying a hefty price for this opportunity. In the very long run, it very well could pay off, but for now the price tag assigned to Vivint isn’t doing Sunrun any favors and it could serve as a hurdle for true value to be realized in the future.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.