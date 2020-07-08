Investment Thesis

Boston Properties (BXP) delivered a solid Q1 2020 as the outbreak of COVID-19 only happened towards the end of the quarter. The company should be able to navigate through the challenge as it has enough liquidity to pass through the crisis and finish its development projects. However, the long-term growth demand in the office sector may diminish as many people may become comfortable with working from home. This may hurt Boston Properties’ ability to raise its rents in the long term. The company pays a 4.3%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a price return of 19.4% by the end of 2021. Therefore, it is still a good income stock to own. However, we would not overweight the stock due to its gloomier growth outlook.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Boston Properties delivered a solid Q1 2020. It appears that COVID-19 has not caused a material impact on its Q1 top and bottom line as most of its March rents were collected in early March before the lockdown started. Its revenue increased by 4% year over year to $752.6 million. Similarly, its funds from operations increased by 6.8% from $266 million in Q1 2019 to $284.1 million in Q1 2020. On a per share basis, its FFO of $1.83 per share was an increase of 6.4% year over year from last year’s $1.72 per share.

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Near-term pandemic impact is manageable

Despite near-term challenges caused by COVID-19, Boston Properties’ rent collection remain close to historical levels. In fact, it has collected 98% of its June 2020 rents as of June 27, 2020. The company has signed new leases and renewed 915 thousand square feet of space in Q2 2020 (including 400 thousand square feet with Microsoft in Reston, VA). The company has a health security plan aiming to improve its tenants’ confidence. The plan includes implementing an SOP on cleaning, investing in air & water quality, and applying physical distancing codes (e.g. occupant density control, access and elevators, etc.).

Fewer office spaces may be needed in the medium to long term

Despite the positive rent collection trend in June, if the outbreak of COVID-19 continues for a lengthy period of time, many businesses will have no choice but to lay off their employees and cut expenses in order to preserve cash to survive. In fact, according to Moody’s Analytics, average office rents are expected to fall 10.5% nationally this year. As more and more people are used to working from home, many office tenants may choose to rent less office space to save costs. As an article by The New York Times suggests, “The virus outbreak has encouraged businesses of all types to choose simplicity and convenience over the prestige of a big-city address.” Given Boston Properties’ high exposure to big cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, etc., it may become challenging for it to raise rents at a pace that it once enjoyed in the past decades.

A strong balance sheet to navigate the turbulence

Boston Properties should have the financial resources to navigate through this health crisis. As can be seen from the table below, the company has total liquidity of $3.3 billion (cash of $1.8 billion, and revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion). This should allow it to fund its active development projects (about $1.2 billion remaining) and keep its business operations going even if the impact of the pandemic continues into 2021. The company has only $202 million of debts maturing in 2020. With a weighted average debt rate of about 4%, the company may be able to reduce its interest expense further when renewing the debts. With a net debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio of about 6.6x, the company is in a good position to navigate the turbulence caused by COVID-19.

Source: June 2020 Business Update

Valuation Analysis

It is difficult to estimate Boston Properties’ price target given the fact that management has withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Given the recent rent collection trend, its 2020 FFO should remain resilient. At this point, we are forecasting that it will deliver an FFO of $7.29 per share in 2021. Boston Properties has been trading at a price to FFO range of 18x and 27x before the pandemic. Given the negative market sentiment, we think a P/FFO ratio of 15x is more reasonable at this point. Using this ratio, we derive our price target of $109.35 per share. This is 19.4% higher than the current share price.

A growing 4.3%-yielding dividend

Boston Properties currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has increased its dividend consistently in the past. Its dividend appears to be sustainable with a payout ratio of 54% based on its Q1 2020 FFO.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Risks And Challenges

Risk of a prolonged economic recession

If the current economic uncertainties continue for a lengthy period of time, Boston Properties may face a revenue decline as some of its tenants may be running low in their cash reserves and will either terminate their leases or ask for rent deferrals.

Investor Takeaway

Boston Properties pays an attractive 4.3%-yielding dividend with a healthy balance sheet that should help it to navigate through this health crisis. However, demand for office spaces may diminish in the long term as some businesses may choose to adopt some forms of a work from home strategy. This may reduce its long-term growth outlook and makes it more difficult to raise its rent at the pace that it used to enjoy in the past. Therefore, investors should be cautious and may want to seek other investment opportunities such as investing in industrial REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.