After they have issued their Series A Preferred stock (NASDAQ:FMBIP) on May 13, now First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are releasing their second IPO, the Series C Preferred stock. The interesting thing about FMBIO is that it has exactly the same characteristics as the previously issued FMBIP, becoming his twin. I have already written about FMBIP at the time its IPO was released, and now is the time to present its "twin brother".

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $110M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc 7.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NASDAQ: FMBIP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00%. The new preferred stock is expected to be rated a "BB-" by Standard & Poor's and is callable as of 08/20/2025. FMBIO is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.49. This translates into a 7.15% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.48%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers. The Bank operates approximately 127 banking locations throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, as well as northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. The Bank offers capital market products to commercial customers as risk management solutions, which include derivatives and interest rate risk products. The Bank provides an array of financing products to developers, investors and other real estate professionals, which include funding for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of commercial real estate properties. The Company's loan portfolio consists of both corporate and consumer loans.

Source: Reuters.com | First Midwest Bancorp

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, FMBI:

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by FMBI has increased for the last 11 years from $0.04 in 2009 to $0.54 in 2019. Also, with the Q1 dividends of $0.14, the expected annualized payout of the common stock for 2020 is $0.56. With a market price of $13.58, the current yield of FMBI is at 4.12%. As an absolute value, this means $63.99M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series C preferred stock) of the company are around $15.26M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.53B, First Midwest Bancorp is a mid-sized 'Regional Bank' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of First Midwest Bancorp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, FMBI had a total debt of $2.51B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other preferred stocks of the company. FMBIO is the company's second preferred stock after it has already issued the Series A FMBIP a month ago with a market cap of $108M.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of FMBI but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report, and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,530/(2,510 + 218) = 0.56 . The ratio still stands quite low, as its equity is only one half of its debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report, and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,530/(2,510 + 218) = . The ratio still stands quite low, as its equity is only one half of its debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 171.82/(35.33 + 15.26) = 3.39, which is excellent. The dividends for the newly issued preferred stock do not make a significant change, and FMBI still has a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments. Again, in the following table, we can also the company performance with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

First Midwest Bancorp Family

As I've already mentioned, FMBI has one more outstanding preferred stock: First Midwest Bancorp Inc 7.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (FMBIP):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

FMBIP is exactly the same security as the new IPO. It has the same call date of 08/20/2025, it is rated with a "BB-" by S&P, and it is paying qualified quarterly dividends at a rate of 7.00%, just like FMBIO. The only difference, if there can be one, is that FMBIP's issue is 4.32M shares, while FMBIO is 4.40M shares. Currently, FMBIP is also trading below its PAR, at a price of $24.60, and has a current yield of 7.11% and a YTC of 7.38%. When comparing the two brothers, we can see the newly issued one to give a higher current yield of 7.15%. This advantage of 0.04% is practically a difference of 11 cents in the price of the two preferred stocks.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the FMBIP and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). Due to the short trading history of FMBIP, the chart is presented purely informative.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are two corporate bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of FMBIP, the 2026 Corporate Bond.

Source: FINRA | FMBI4406996

FMBI4406996, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a "BB+", it is maturing a year later than the call date of FMBIO, 09/29/2026. The bond is currently trading at almost a 7% premium of its PAR and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.498%. This should be compared to the 7.48% Yield-to-Call of FMBIO, but when making that comparison, remember that new IPO's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This result is a yield spread of around 3% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all non-callable preferred stocks issued by a midwest bank. Except for FMBIO, there are a total of 4 fixed-to-floaters (LIBOR related), 10 issues with a fixed dividend rate, and a fixed-reset rate preferred stock. Understanding the disadvantages of such a comparison, I will give a visual idea of where the new IPO sits in terms of returns. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By % of Par and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Despite the differences between the dividend type in this group, with a return of 7.15%, FMBIO is currently giving the highest Current Yield and the highest Yield-to-Worst of all.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Except for FMBI's preferred stocks, ASB-F, and ASB-D, all other issues are trading above their par value. While for these four issues their current yield is the Yield-to-Worst, the YTW of the rest will be their Yield-to-Call. Thus, the chart presenting the preferred stocks by their Years to Call and YTC would give a better idea of the sector's yield curve.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Also, the issues must be rated from the Standard & Poor's. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a "BB", "BB+", or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

We may redeem shares of the Series C Preferred Stock at any time within 90 days following a regulatory capital treatment event, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), together (except as otherwise provided herein) with any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to but excluding the redemption date. Such redemption shall be subject to prior approval of the Federal Reserve, if the Series C Preferred Stock is capital for bank regulatory purposes or such approval is otherwise required.

Source: 424B2 Filing by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Series C Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $110M, FMBIO is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100M, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

A month after First Midwest Bancorp has released its first preferred stock offering, the company now launches a second offering. The newly issued Series C Preferred Stock has exactly the same parameters as the first issue. FMBIO is now trading around 11c lower than FMBIP, which makes it a little better, with 0.04% higher current yield. The company remained to be pretty highly leveraged, having 2x times more debt than equity, but on the other hand, it copes very well with the coverage of its obligations. Its preferred stocks, in turn, are trading very close to their par value, and yet they are giving the highest returns in the sector.

