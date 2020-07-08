Source

Shares in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) are trading at fair value multiples. Whiles shares have rebounded from their March lows, but still 16% below their 52-week highs, we believe the upside is capped by recent uncertainties due to COVID-19 and a slow recovery of vehicle productions.

Last year, light vehicle production fell by 5.8%, showing weakness across the globe. Vehicle production was impacted by trade disputes and general macroeconomic uncertainty. With no resolutions to trade disputes and no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts are expecting revenues at Gentex to drop by 13.1% in 2020. However, they are expecting a strong rebound in 2021 of 16.6%. The median price target (with 11 analysts covering the stock) set by the consensus is currently at $28. With shares trading at $26, the stock looks fairly priced.

The market has been skeptical about the long-term viability of the company. The rise of fully-automated vehicles representing the biggest threat. We tend to agree with that view and believe the risk in an investment in Gentex comes from a capital allocation point of view. Management could be pressured to diversify the business into new adjacent markets, which could disrupt an already mature and profitable business model.

At this point, we don’t see a compelling investment case in Gentex as they are trading at fair value multiples. A prolonged recession could cause OEMs to significantly reduce production, affecting Gentex's business. Therefore, we see the risk/reward scenario weighing more towards the risk side of the equation.

The Big Picture

Source: Company filings

Gentex is the leading supplier of the auto-dimming rear and side-view mirrors to OEMs with a 94% global market share as of 2019.

The company’s results show steady growth. From 2010 to 2019, Gentex has grown revenues from $816M to $1.85B, for a compounded annual growth rate of 10%. Most of its revenue growth has come from organic growth. The only meaningful acquisition made by the company was done in 2013 when Gentex purchased HomeLink for $700M. HomeLink was a division out of Johnson Controls (JCI) and is a vehicle-based control system that “enables drivers to remotely activate garage door openers, entry door locks, home lighting, security systems, entry gates, and other radio frequency convenience products.” Looking at the trend analysis, we find that the acquisition of HomeLink was highly accretive to the business, as we see a sudden increase in revenues (expectations were for $125M to $150M in incremental sales) while adding very little in SG&A costs. As a result, gross profit and operating income margins jumped from 36.8% to 39.2% and 21.8% to 26% from 2012 to 2013, respectively.

While most of their revenues come from supplying Auto OEMs with their dimming rear-view mirrors, Gentex has other projects going on. For example, the company has introduced a new feature called Integrated Toll Module, which is an in-vehicle payment processing system that enables drivers to transact tolls quickly and securely, avoiding the need for extra devices in the windshield. This new feature was introduced with the Audi e-Tron in 2019. The company is also working with Airbus to introduce, as optional content, dimmable aircraft windows with production set to start in late 2020.

For the most part, COGS as a percent of sales has been constant at a range between 60% to 66%. That allows for some predictability in gross profit margins, which has averaged around 37.4%. Operating income margins have also been quite predictable, but there has been some pressure on margins for the past three years, as SG&A and R&D costs as a percentage of sales have risen from 5.6% and 6.5% to 9.3% and 10.7% between 2016 and 2019 respectively. That said, operating income margins have increased from 23.4% to 26.3% from 2010 to 2019, as the company achieved greater scale and efficiencies along the way.

Organic growth is still a possibility in an otherwise mature market

While most cars have dimmable rear-view mirrors as the standard feature, Gentex still has room to grow with the introduction of their technology into side-view mirrors. Management estimates they have around 31% of the world’s production with their inside mirrors and just 12% of production with outside mirrors. During their 2019 Analyst investor day conference, management stated that from 2017 to 2018, shipments of outside mirrors reached 12M units or a 9% growth from the prior-year period. Meanwhile, units shipped of rear-view mirrors during that same time frame was 30M or approximately a 5% growth rate from the prior year.

The adoption of Gentex products was strong before COVID-19 hit manufacturers. As previously stated, while new vehicle production fell by 5.8%, Gentex grew revenues by 1% from 2018 to 2019, representing outperformance of the underlying market by 7% for 2019. The outperformance can be attributed to increased vehicle penetration.

Strong liquidity position acts as a safety net

Gentex operates in a highly cyclical business. No matter how strong their business model is, the company is at the mercy of the economic activity and health of the consumer. Having a strong balance sheet is for us, a must-have in cyclical businesses.

The company ended its first quarter with only 75M in debt and cash of $409M, for a net cash position of $334M. While revenues in their first quarter declined by 3.2% from the prior-year period, the company generated 151M in cash from operations while spending $15.5M in CAPEX, for an FCF amount of $136M. Gentex has produced solid levels of FCF even in difficult times. For example, during the '08-'09 recession, the company managed to generate a total of $164M in FCF. Dividend and share buybacks have been a common theme in their capital allocation policy. We don’t expect that to change, even when conditions become tough.

The Bottom Line

Source: tikr.com

With Gentex’s EV/EBITDA multiple trading in-line with its 10-year historical average, we believe the shares are trading at a fair value multiple.

There are not enough good reasons to believe the market should award Gentex a higher multiple, especially since global economies are feeling the repercussions of government-mandated shutdowns. Also, there was a weakness in the auto industry even before COVID-19. A downcycle was already brewing within the sector.

We recommend investors stay on the sidelines for now. If weakness remains a constant theme throughout 2020 and 2021, we might get an opportunity to buy at better multiples, increasing our probabilities of decent returns. For now, we remain neutral on shares of Gentex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.