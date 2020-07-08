Fixed-Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

We'll take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

Introduction

With the onset of the first full week of July, it is time for our firs Review. In the first article of the month, I review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. Something I post at the beginning of every month. There are a total of 370 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, 60% of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, 37% of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which corresponds to 43% of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking around 5.65B in dollar value.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Since our last article, the Not So Common Review, the main indicators remain almost unchanged. The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), remains at the rate of 0.69%, after being at 0.68% two weeks ago. The main benchmark for all fixed-income issues, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, is currently valued at $34.75, compared to $35.00 and the equity market in the face of S&P 500 is currently priced around 10 points higher. After stocks had entered a short selling pressure, after last Friday's unexpectedly good job report common stocks returned to the bull market with the tech sector leading the gains and hitting an all-time high. However, the spreading global positivism and the strong start of the month, the fixed-income securities stay a little away from the overall sentiment as the main benchmark is slightly below its level a month ago.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns. The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield.

Overall, there are a total of 33 preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate and bear a negative Yield-to-Call, which is almost the same number compared to the 36 issues from the last article from the beginning of June. As a percentage, 9% of the fixed-rate preferred stocks carry a call risk.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.3 The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PCG-G is with suspended distribution as PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet, its dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us. Furthermore, on Jan. 29, 2019, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

At the end of February, we were in a position, where there weren't any rated fixed-rate preferred stocks below $25. During the panic selling, things turned 180 degrees, leaving no preferred stock above PAR. Currently, this group consists of 95 preferred stocks (6 more than June), 50 of which are rated. The average current yield of all fixed-rate preferred stocks, trading below their PAR with a current yield of between 5% and 8%, sits at 6.46% (6.00% for the rated ones) that is almost unchanged for the last 30 days.

Take a look at only those that are rated from S&P:

Source: Author's database

Now, I will separate these into two groups - these that pay a qualified dividend rate, and these that pay a not qualified dividend rate.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The full list of the qualified rated preferred stocks:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The full list of all non-qualified ones:

Source: Author's database

3. Current Yield < 5%:

Source: Author's database

Currently, there are 11 investment-grade issues, trading below PAR, with a current yield of below 5%. By adding the 19 from the 5-8% group, we get a total of 30 investment-grade fixed-rate preferred stocks that trade below their par value. Otherwise, these are 31% of all investment-grade fixed-rate preferred stocks (97 issues). As regards to all rated fixed-rate preferred stocks (no matter what), 67 out of 174 (38%) are trading below PAR.

Here is the full list of the Section 3 preferreds:

Source: Author's database

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

As in the previous 2 sections, these are the preferred stocks that are trading below their par value, and the Current Yield is also their Yield-to-Worst.

Source: Author's database

With some small exceptions, this group consists almost entirely of REIT and Shipping preferred stocks. None of these stocks bears an investment-grade rating (EPR Properties' (NYSE:EPR) EPR.PG is rated with a "BB", Triton Internationals' (NYSE:TRTN) TRTN.PA and TRTN.PB with a B+, and iStar's (NYSE:STAR) STAR.PD with a "B" rating), and they have to bring a significant additional risk to have such yields in this lower yield environment.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

This group is currently trading at the average Current Yield of 8.75%. Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones give an average of 8.67%. The full list:

Source: Author's database

5. Current Yield > 10%:

Source: Author's database

For a better view of the other stocks, I'll remove the issues with above 50% current yield. These are CBL.PE, CBL.PD, RHE.PA, NM.PH, NM.PG, HOVNP, and CETXP.

Source: Author's database

COVID-19 has increased this group to one of the largest in the current preview. There are a total of 52 fixed-rate preferred stocks with a current yield of more than 10%, that are trading below their par value. In this highly speculative group and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. It is also proved by the fact that 25 preferreds (1/2) have their distribution suspended. Take a look at the picture below that contains some more information about issues with a suspended dividend:

Source: Author's database

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve looks.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed-rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA.PI, and SPG.PJ, which become callable in more than 6 years. Currently, we can see a yield curve for almost the whole period of 5 years to call.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Source: Author's database

The flat yield curve is even more expressive by the investment-grade issues.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 3.91%. (0.22% lower from the beginning of the previous month).

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

It is curious to see this group consists of only preferred stocks issued by Public Storage (PSA). Their average Yield-to-Call of sits at 3.54% (1.34% lower for the group since last month).

9. The Term Preferred Stocks By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

Currently, except for LANDP that is trading above PAR and have a negative YTC, all other preferred stocks with a stated maturity date are trading below their par value. Thus, their Yield-to-Worst will be their Yield-to-Maturity.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment-Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 5.50% and YTC > 4.00%:

After all quality issues have returned to their level before the coronavirus sell-off, I'll try to find the best of them. Currently, there are 15 preferred stocks that pay a qualified fixed dividend rate, with Yield-to-Call of above 4.00% (it is the Yield-to-Worst of 12 of the stocks) and a Current Yield of above 5.50% (the YTW of three) at the same time.

Source: Author's database

Again, the full list:

Source: Author's database

11. Ex-Dividend Dates for July 2020:

Which fixed-rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend for the current month? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

12. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

There are 18 fixed-rate preferred stocks called for redemption since January 1, 2020. The average Nominal Yield of the group sits at 6.37%.

Source: Author's database

13. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

There are also 24 issues, issued for the same period, with an average Nominal Yield of 6.12%:

Source: Author's database

14. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month. On the abscissa, the movement is given in absolute value.

Source: Author's database

I'll exclude the four extremums, SPG.PJ, CORR.PA, HWM.P, and NMK.PB, to get a better view of all securities.

Source: Author's database

The slight downtick of PFF is also felt in the individual preferred stocks, as the group's average movement is a loss of $0.38 for 30 days. Now, for the newly received multitude, let's see the biggest winners and losers for the past 30 days:

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is how our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks on the first Monday of July. To a large extent, things remain almost the same as they were a month ago. The most significant change that has occurred is the flattening of the yield curve of the preferred stocks trading above their par value. It is even more tangible with the investment-grade ones. As for the yields, the differences in the mean values are light compared 30 days ago.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 07/06/2020 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

