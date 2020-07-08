The State Of REITs: July 2020 Edition

REIT Performance

With June's +5.86% average total return, the REIT sector saw monthly gains for just the 2nd time in 2020. Despite the strong June, REITs have endured an average loss of -23.88% over the first half of 2020. The REIT sector yet again underperformed the NASDAQ (+6%), but solidly outperformed both the S&P 500 (+1.84%) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+1.69%) in June. The market cap weighted Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) badly underperformed the average REIT in June (+2.41% vs. +5.86%), but has suffered much smaller losses year-to-date (-13.9% vs. -23.88%). Due in large part to the negative FFO expectations for all the small cap hotels, the spread between the 2020 FFO multiples of large cap REITs (21.8x) and small cap REITs (6.7x) dramatically widened in June as multiples rose an average of 0.1 turns for large caps and fell 3.6 turns for small caps. In this monthly publication, I will provide REIT data on numerous metrics to help readers identify which property types and individual securities currently offer the best opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

Small cap REITs (+8.71%) saw the largest recovery in June and micro caps (+5.67%) outperformed for the 3rd month in a row. Mid caps (+4.00%) and large caps (+2.85%) also continued to recover in June, but had weaker gains than their smaller peers. Year to date there has been a very strong correlation between total return and market cap size. Large cap REITs (-10.21%) have thus far in 2020 outperformed micro caps (-33.94%) by more than 2300 basis points.

16 out of 20 Property Types Yielded Positive Total Returns in June

80% of REIT property types averaged a positive total return in June, with a 28.5% total return spread between the best and worst performing property types. Shopping Centers (+16.76%) and Triple Net (+15.74%) had the best average returns. 7 shopping center REITs achieved June gains greater than 20%, led by Site Centers (SITC) and Retail Properties of America (RPAI) with returns of 42.86% and 35.06% respectively. With many states re-opening their economies in June, customer traffic to shopping centers is continuing to bounce back, but still remains well below pre-shutdown levels.

Corrections (-11.72%) was the worst performing property type in June and suffered a disappointing -33.27% return over the first half of 2020. This large price decline was primarily the result of CoreCivic's (CXW) decision to fully suspend their dividend. Both CXW and fellow corrections REIT GEO Group (GEO) sharply sold off on the news. The day before CoreCivic's announcement, GEO was up over 10% month to date, but it sunk into negative territory on the news. GEO stated during the Q1 earnings call that they would not need to cut their dividend this year unless profitability significantly declined. On July 7th, GEO declared the 3rd quarter dividend in full. However, the unexpected suspension at CXW raised concerns that the fundamentals of the private prison industry may have eroded more than expected.

Infrastructure (+36.03%), Land (+23.8%) and Data Centers (+11.81%) are the only REIT property types that remain in the black after the first half of 2020. Hotels (-54.63%) and Malls (-51.45%) continue to underperform all other property types year to date. 85% of REIT property types have averaged a negative return, with 80% reaching a double-digit negative return thus far this year.

The REIT sector as a whole saw the average P/FFO (2020) fall 2.4 turns during June (from 14.6x down to 12.2x). The average FFO multiples rose for 70% of property types, fell for 20% and held steady for 10% in June. Infrastructure (27.5x) continues to trade at the highest average multiple of all property types followed by Manufactured Housing (25.9x). Hotels (-13.2x) are trading at an unprecedented double-digit negative FFO multiple after 2020 earnings estimates were revised sharply downward yet again in June. Malls (4.7x), Corrections (4.8x) and Shopping Centers (9x) are the only property types trading at a single digit multiple.

Performance of Individual Securities

Corrections REIT CoreCivic had the lowest total return (-22.19%) of all REITs in June as a result of the aforementioned dividend suspension. June's price drop pushed CoreCivic's year-to-date performance down to -42.50%. Both corrections REITs are now trading at mid-single digit FFO multiples due largely to the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 election. Polling has swung sharply in the direction of Joe Biden, who wants to fully defund private prisons. A Trump victory, however, could lead to a sharp upward spike in the share prices of CXW and GEO similar to what was seen after the 2016 election. Given that private prisons compose the vast majority of the revenue that both CXW and GEO receive, the result of November's election weighs disproportionately heavily on the corrections REITs.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) outperformed the REIT sector in June with a solid +44.85% return. On June 3rd, Seritage announced that it was terminating its master lease with Sears at 12 stores in exchange for $5.3M. It was also announced that SRG has collected 65% of April rent and 52% of May rent. Although those numbers are fairly ugly, it was far from the worst-case scenario that helped drive SRG down more than 80% over the first 5 months of the year. Despite the June recovery, SRG remains down 71.56% after the first half of the year.

71.11% of REITs had a positive return in June, but only 13.26% are in the black year to date. During the first half of last year, the average REIT had a strong +19.17% return, whereas this year the average REIT has seen a dreadful total return of -23.88%.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is an important component of a REIT's total return. The particularly high dividend yields of the REIT sector are, for many investors, the primary reason for investment in this sector. As many REITs are currently trading at share prices well below their NAV, yields are currently quite high for many REITs within the sector. Although a particularly high yield for a REIT may sometimes reflect a disproportionately high risk, there exist opportunities in some cases to capitalize on dividend yields that are sufficiently attractive to justify the underlying risks of the investment. I have included below a table ranking equity REITs from highest dividend yield (as of 06/30/2020) to lowest dividend yield.

Although a REIT's decision regarding whether to pay a quarterly dividend or a monthly dividend does not reflect on the quality of the company's fundamentals or operations, a monthly dividend allows for a smoother cash flow to the investor. Below is a list of equity REITs that pay monthly dividends ranked from highest yield to lowest yield.

Valuation

NAV Data as of June 30th, 2020

The REIT sector median discount to Net Asset Value narrowed again in June from -20.1% to 17.3%.

Data Centers REITs continue to trade at the largest premium to NAV, despite seeing their median NAV premium fall from 26.9% to 18.7% during June. Self Storage began the month of June trading at a premium to NAV, but ended the month at a slight discount (-0.4%). Malls (-43.1%) and Shopping Centers (-34.6%) remain at the largest NAV discounts, reflecting the continued fear investors have of further NAV erosion as brick-and-mortar retail struggles to recover from the government-imposed lockdowns implemented by many states around the country. Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) (+68% premium) overtook Safehold (SAFE) (+27.7% premium) and has again become the REIT trading at the largest premium to NAV. SAFE's premium declined sharply due to a sharp upward revision to consensus NAV from $33.19 to $45.00. Office REIT Paramount Group (PGRE) is now trading at the largest discount to NAV (-62.2%). PGRE overtook Macerich (MAC) as the most discounted REIT after Macerich's consensus NAV was revised downward yet again during June to $23.69 from $26.06/share. Fellow mall REIT Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) has now earned the dubious honor of being the only REIT with a negative consensus NAV. PEI trades at $1.38/share, but has an NAV of -$3.36/share. The negative impact of the economic shutdown was disproportionately magnified for PEI due to excessive leverage.

REIT Premium/Discount to NAV by Property Type

Below is a downloadable data table, which ranks REITs within each property type from the largest discount to the largest premium to NAV. The consensus NAV used for this table is the average of analyst NAV estimates for each REIT. Both the NAV and the share price will change over time, so I will continue to include this table in upcoming issues of The State of REITs with updated consensus NAV estimates for each REIT for which such an estimate is available. A statistical anomaly arose in the data this month and is reflected in this table. The NAV discount of PEI at the end of June was -140.48%, which is mathematically accurate when applying the traditional NAV premium/discount formula, but actually reflects a substantial premium given that PEI now has a negative consensus NAV and positive share price.

Takeaway

The large cap REIT premium (relative to small cap REITs) significantly increased during 2019 and has further expanded during the first half of 2020. Investors are now paying on average more than 3 times as much for each dollar of 2020 FFO/share to buy large cap REITs than small cap REITs (22.1x/6.9x - 1 = 220.3%). Excluding hotels, whose earnings have been decimated by both the government-imposed economic shutdown as well as fears of the coronavirus, the small cap REIT average FFO multiple is 11.5x and the large cap REIT premium is 89.6% (21.8X/11.5X - 1 = 89.6%). As can be seen in the table below, there is presently a strong, positive correlation between market cap and FFO multiple.

The table below shows the average premium/discount of REITs of each market cap bucket. This data, much like the data for price/FFO, shows a strong, positive correlation between market cap and Price/NAV. Large cap (-1.38%) and mid cap REITs (-6.97%) are on average currently trading at a slight discount to their respective NAVs. Small cap REITs (-20.29%) trade at a moderate average discount, whereas micro caps average a massive -51.12% discount to NAV.

Rent collection among REITs in the primary property types has continued to improve over the past few months. Industrial REITs haven't yet faced any major difficulties with tenants, but REITs across other property types have taken a bigger hit. Rent collection from multifamily and healthcare properties fell below 90% in April and as low as 45.9% for shopping centers. This coincided with new government regulations that allowed renters to defer payments, temporarily banned elective medical procedures in some states and mandated the shutdown of many retail tenants for a period of multiple months.

REITs achieved particularly strong improvement in rent collection in June from healthcare, shopping center and triple net free-standing retail tenants. Industrial rent collection has actually declined modestly over this same period, but remains at a solid 97.8%. With enhanced unemployment benefits set to expire at the end of July and some small businesses beginning to run out of PPP loan money, there are growing headwinds coming at the same time as the strong tailwind provided by the reopening of the economy as state governors continue to relax previously imposed restrictions. This confluence of factors will likely result in rampant mispricing of securities throughout the market and those investors that are more closely following economic and REIT data will be able to better take advantage of it. By carefully analyzing REIT data and industry trends, active investors have the opportunity to outperform ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW, GEO & MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CXW, GEO & MAC. I am personally long GEO. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Although the statements of fact and data in this report have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.