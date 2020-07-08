Roll yield has moved into the positive territory for holders of UGA and is likely to remain positive for the next few months.

The technical trend remains in place and the price of gasoline looks poised to start a new leg to the upside.

As you can see in the following chart, the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) has continued its several month rally and is currently a little shy of hitting fresh highs in the trend.

It is my view that this trend will continue. Specifically, I believe that the current fundamental and technical picture is suggestive of further highs and that more upside remains. I am cognizant of the fact that gasoline demand is heavily driven by any state-wide quarantine measures which are enacted and that will serve as a potential stop-out for my recommendation in this piece.

Gasoline Markets

Let’s start this piece off with a technical examination of the RBOB markets.

Put simply, it has been a dramatic year for RBOB. Around the time of the OPEC+ dissolution in early March, gasoline entered free-fall and it remained in free-fall until early April. The trend started recovering in May with price breaking out of the range established in the late March/early April time frame and we have been in a consistent uptrend since.

At present, the technical picture is quite bullish with momentum poised to turn positive (as seen by the MACD chart narrowing) and price appears to be headed for a breakout into a new leg in the current trend. From a purely charting perspective, I would be quite bullish on gasoline. While I believe the fundamentals are starting to support this picture, I believe traders should still temper their bullishness with the realities of the spreading virus and the potential for quarantines (a measure which will likely send gasoline falling once again).

Simply said, the fundamentals are currently weak, but recovering.

As you can see in the above chart, we saw a rapid buildup in inventories in the March time frame due to quarantine measures. These measures led to poor gasoline demand which ballooned inventories to the greatest year-to-date build ever seen in the mid-April time frame. However, inventories have started correcting since then with stocks more or less following the normal seasonal patterns at this point.

The major correction mechanism here has been a decline in crude runs.

Since gasoline became oversupplied, it resulted in weakness in the gasoline crack – weakness which has remained through today.

This weakness in refining margin essentially drove refineries to cut back production – an action which has allowed gasoline inventories to start to normalize in that the current trajectory is generally in line with seasonal patterns.

At present, the gasoline market is relying on an increase in imports to help fully balance.

This is a slight cause for concern for me in that when the market is relying on imports, it is indicative of higher domestic prices relative to international markets which is giving a financial incentive for the barrels to move towards the United States. This will likely correct by refineries gradually stepping up production to fill in the gap, however, this is a potentially vulnerable moment in the market because refineries must step up runs to the point where the market is balanced while at the same time not crushing price through oversupply.

If we see the market continue rebounding, then there likely will be no concern for gasoline traders because an increase in demand will lead to the market absorbing an increase in refining runs. However, if we see states move back towards quarantine and stay-at-home measures, then the gasoline markets are very vulnerable to correction.

From a fundamental standpoint, I believe the current numbers are bullish but with significant bearish risks. Specifically, I believe that investors should be bullish gasoline because demand is recovering, however, in the event of any major driving restrictions put in place as a result of the virus, I will become neutral to bearish in my outlook.

About UGA

Prior to moving on, we need to quickly discuss the finer points of UGA. UGA is an ETF which gives exposure to the gasoline markets by holding the front RBOB futures contract and then rolling exposure into the second contract around two weeks prior to expiry.

This methodology is a fine way of tracking a commodity and makes sense if you want a fund which delivers the returns most correlated with short-term movements in gasoline. There’s a slight nuance that investors need to be aware of however and that nuance is roll yield.

Roll yield is what you get when you’re holding futures contracts which are priced differently than the spot price. The underlying issue is that futures prices converge to spot prices as they near expiry which means that whatever the difference in price between futures and spot is, this difference will narrow throughout a typical month.

The reason why spot prices converge towards futures prices may seem a bit confusing, but it makes economic sense because futures contracts become spot commodities after expiry. In other words, if you are trading an RBBO futures contract for August delivery, by the time the futures contract settles (in late July), any difference between the spot physical price for RBOB and the price on the futures contract will largely be eroded because the futures contract is poised to be settled with physical (spot) RBOB.

This convergence towards prices results in an unexpected source of return for many traders in funds like UGA. Since UGA is holding RBOB futures and since these futures are converging towards the spot price in a typical month, the outright return which UGA earns will be slightly different than the outright return in the price of gasoline over the same period. This difference in return can be hard to notice over short time periods, but over longer time periods, the differences can be material.

At present, the gasoline markets have moved into backwardation.

This is a benefit to holders of UGA in that since futures are below the spot price and since this difference narrows through time, the futures will be pricing up in value in relation to the spot price giving tailwinds to the holders of UGA. At present, the difference is fairly small, but we are generally moving towards a time of the year in which roll yield is more pronounced to the upside which means that this will likely be a material source of return going forward.

Ultimately, I am bullish gasoline. I believe that immediate fundamentals, technicals, and roll factors all support a bullish view on UGA. However, any major developments along the lines of stay-at-home measures will have me immediately temper this view. Until then, it’s time to hold UGA.

Conclusion

The technical trend remains in place and the price of gasoline looks poised to start a new leg to the upside. The fundamental picture is one of recovery with crude runs increasing to satisfy rising demand. Roll yield has moved into positive territory for holders of UGA and is likely to remain positive for the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.