Talking Industrial REITs

Due to rapid growth in rental rates, the REITs have seen strong growth in same-property NOI and AFFO per share.

The growth in online sales drives further demand for industrial space, which enabled substantial growth in rental rates.

Over the last several years all but the worst industrial REITs have regularly traded around NAV or above NAV.

Let’s talk about industrial REITs:

Symbol Company Name Subsector AFFO Multiple Div Yield Price Price to NAV (TRNO) Terreno Realty Corporation Industrial 44.10 2.04% $52.98 1.17 (REXR) Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Industrial 42.65 2.03% $42.29 1.14 (EGP) Eastgroup Properties Inc Industrial 30.20 2.55% $117.63 1.08 (PLD) Prologis Inc Industrial 29.30 2.45% $94.83 1.20 (FR) First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Industrial 26.01 2.61% $38.37 0.98 (DRE) Duke Realty Corp Industrial 25.47 2.64% $35.66 1.06 (PSB) PS Business Parks Inc Industrial 24.37 3.19% $131.79 0.98 (STAG) STAG Industrial Industrial 17.11 4.97% $28.95 1.05 (MNR) Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A Industrial 16.85 4.85% $14.02 0.93 (ILPT) Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Industrial 12.84 6.47% $20.41 0.68 (PLYM) Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc Industrial 7.55 6.24% $12.83 0.73

Note: AFFO multiples use the consensus analyst forecast for the next 12 months. NAV ratios use trailing values for the average analyst estimate.

AFFO Multiples

The next image provides a graphical representation:

We started using FFO estimates, but those are influenced by non-recurring factors. On the other hand, some analysts plug in “AFFO” estimates using alternative formulas that are less useful. There isn’t an ideal solution since we can’t simply force analysts to provide more useful numbers.

Remember the scenario with Target (TGT) a few years ago? I’ll break it down. There was a huge political divide in consumer expectations. Following the election, Republicans reported much higher expectations and Democrats reported much lower expectations. Generally speaking, whichever party secured control of the White House will increase expectations and the other party will decrease them. This trend has been in place for decades. Target's executives appeared to forecast a recession and guided accordingly. Most analysts copied management’s guidance, plus or minus a penny, and called it a “forecast.”

Target smashed on earnings in Q1. In Q2, Target had to warn analysts that they were about to smash on earnings again so the analysts could rapidly update their estimates (to avoid looking stupid). Yet, Target maintained the same full-year guidance and analysts continued to believe it. We were so fed up with the sheep that we published:

Dividend Champion Needs an Elementary Math Teacher (paywall, REIT Forum or Premium)

The point is simple. We demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt (but not beyond all doubt) that Target was going to absolutely destroy full-year estimates. Why? Because they were keeping the same full year numbers while smashing the first two quarters. Would you assume the “underdogs” still couldn’t win a basketball game if they were up by 30 points at half time?

That’s the warning about relying too heavily on consensus estimates.

Price to NAV

Here’s some data you’ll have a hard time finding. It’s the price to NAV estimates. Many retail investors struggle to find any information on consensus NAV estimates. You can’t calculate a number if you don’t have the numerator. The REITs have been sorted again for price to NAV:

Are these estimates recent? Yes, they are from 6/29/2020.

Dividend Yields

Sorting the REITs by dividend yield is absolutely not analysis. We will show the dividend yields, but investors absolutely should not use the chart to make decisions. We are including it solely because it's of interest to readers:

We may at times miss the most recent updates to the dividend amount. It's critical for readers to understand that picking a REIT by the dividend yield is one of the worst options available for investors. Many investors end up underperforming because they focus on the dividend yield rather than the quality of the underlying company. Don’t do that.

Many investors think they’re doing much better by simply checking the payout ratio against FFO per share. That isn’t doing enough due diligence either. Remember that FFO per share doesn’t adjust for recurring capital expenses and those can be dramatic. We’ve used Analyst AFFO per share, which is (supposed to be) adjusted for recurring capital expenditures.

Unique Commentary

Which two have the highest dividend yields? ILPT and PLYM.

Yet PLYM also has a low payout ratio as a percentage of AFFO (only 47%). That makes it a great pick, right? Nope. Wrong. PLYM has a low payout ratio because they had to slash their dividend (also by 47%).

But if PLYM cut their dividend by less than 50% and the payout ratio is less than 50%, that means they must’ve still been able to “cover the dividend,” right?

Nope. This is a weakness in AFFO. PLYM was able to run a substantial expense through “amortization” and “accretion.” That resulted in AFFO being a much higher number than the dividend that could actually be supported. Don’t rely on my word for it though, look at the cut in the dividend. I didn’t force the board to chop it by 47%. I wasn’t in that meeting.

When Did We Predict This?

We saw it coming in May!

Sorry, let me be more clear, we saw it coming May 22, 2019:

Source: REIT Forum Article on PLYM (paywall, requires REIT Forum)

In that article we wrote:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) is becoming a trendy pick for investors hunting a higher yield. There are three arguments which form the basis of any bull thesis: The has a high dividend yield, which is covered by AFFO. The company trades at a low multiple of AFFO. The company trades at a large discount to NAV. We intend to disprove the first two points and cast doubt on the importance and reliability of the third. We will do that by demonstrating: The dividend is not effectively covered. The definition used for “AFFO” leaves much to be desired. We propose an alternative. The multiple using our alternative version of AFFO is dramatically higher. The discount to NAV, if it exists, doesn’t offset the cost of debt and weaker margins. Once we break the definition used for AFFO, we believe the rest of the investment picture falls apart quickly. Cliff Notes Investors who simply want the cliff notes version of this article can take it as follows: “PLYM’s common dividend isn’t covered, not even close. Management AFFO is useless for valuation. Don’t rely on consensus NAV. Risk is extremely high. We have a bearish outlook due to the risks, but industrial REITs are doing quite well as a sector.” This article includes an extensive discussion of accounting concepts. Despite our efforts to simplify the process, the article will be much more complex than many of our pieces. A note on prices: This article took the better part of three days to prepare. Shares are currently $17.58, but some multiples and yields were based on a slightly lower price. Why Are We Issuing This Report? We provide occasional reports on extremely risky REITs to help subscribers identify REITs they may wish to avoid. It isn't possible to cover the entire universe of REITs, but we try to warn investors about some of the high-risk REITs they might be considering. Dividend Coverage Many investors believe that a REIT offering a higher dividend yield than peers is automatically superior. Most of those investors are willing to check if the “dividend is covered,” but the research stops there. Unfortunately, “dividend coverage” is a complex topic that fools many investors and analysts. As we will demonstrate, PLYM’s dividend is not even close to being covered once we adjust for the full economic costs being incurred each year.

Can You Just Use Price to NAV?

You might reasonably assume that the way to solve such an issue would be to focus on price to NAV. However, that doesn’t actually solve the problem at all. One of the weaknesses in using price-to-NAV for equity REITs is that it ignores the difference in their costs for debt and preferred equity. For instance, pretend you have two REITs that are nearly identical. One has outstanding preferred equity with a 9% coupon and the other has outstanding preferred equity with a 5% coupon. In this scenario, assume neither is about to call the preferred equity. Would you want to pay the same price to NAV ratio for each REIT? No. You would prefer the one with the 5% coupon on their preferred equity because a greater portion of the NOI would be available to you, the common shareholder.

Conclusion

The industrial REIT sector has many REITs with a strong history of rapidly-growing, same-property NOI and AFFO per share. It appears that growth will remain relatively strong for the sector as the shift toward e-commerce stimulates greater demand for industrial space. That demand has translated into significant increases in the asking rent per square foot with new contracts regularly running at significantly higher rates than the old contracts.

Ratings:

Bearish on PLYM

