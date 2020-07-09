JOLTS Shows That Recovery Doing Just Fine

That's not going to happen immediately, obviously, but the jobs are coming back and they're doing so quickly.

As pointed out ad nauseam the important point for the economy here is how quickly does it respond, all come back?

Full employment is full economic capacity

A reasonable and logical point is that an economy that's at full employment is one that's at full capacity. Given the technology in use, the structure of the economy, if all who desire to be employed are employed then that economy is producing about as much as it can.

Sure, over time you can increase the amount of capital, automate more. Invent new stuff and all that. But as a snapshot a full capacity economy is one at full employment. There is always going to be some unemployment, that amount called "frictional" because as the economy changes it takes some amount of time to get thrown out of one job and find another. Quite how much that is is argued about but we think, in general, for the US it's perhaps 3.5% or so as the unemployment rate.

There is also the complication of those so discouraged by not being able to find a job that they don't even bother looking - so called U6 unemployment, for the part of the unemployment count that includes them but let's not get too complicated here at this moment.

Covid

So, it's reasonable enough for us to say that the US economy will have recovered from hte lockdown when it is back to something like that full employment. No one thinks this is going to be immediate, a return to that roughly 3.5% rate we had in this past winter. However, how quickly we do get new jobs created is an obvious indication of how quickly we are approaching that point.

JOLTS

We've had several different sets of numbers about employment, including last month's JOLTs report and here's this month's. This covers the latter part of May and the early parts of June. There is more up to date information in things like the unemployment claims numbers but JOLTs tells us other things of interest, as well, like the number of job openings, how many people quit or were fired, laid off, rather than just total numbers.

And these are good numbers:

The number of hires increased by 2.4 million to a series high of 6.5 million in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was the largest monthly increase of hires since the series began. Total separations decreased by 5.8 million to 4.1 million, the single largest decrease since the series began.

Well, OK, we pretty much know all of that, it's possible to piece it together from the other numbers we're offered. But this is the interesting part:

Within separations, the quits rate rose to 1.6 percent while the layoffs and discharges rate fell to 1.4 percent.

A rising quits rate means that more people feel confident enough to quit and either look for or take another job. It's the best sign we've got of optimism in the labour market. Of course discharges indicates the other way around, that's people involuntarily being laid off.

So, a rising quits rate and a falling discharges rate means distinctly rising optimism among workers.

OK, well, that's good enough. But we can also project from this. One of our big worries is that consumers will be so frightened - cautioned perhaps - by recent experiences that they'll not spend and will just save. That leads to a short term lack of demand and in the short term it is demand which drives the economy. A low quits rate would be consistent with this fear. A reasonable and strongly rising one, as here, is not consistent with that story.

We can thus expect the savings rate - currently at a massively elevated 23% of income - to fall as the economy fully reopens and people actually have somewhere to go spend their money.

(Jobs openings from the JOLTs report, image from Moody's Analytics)

Job openings are up too although that's a more minor point of interest. What this is telling us is that the increase in hiring isn't just and only people being taken back into jobs they used to have. Employers are also looking to fill new positions - again an indicator of growth but given the low level, even if rising, they're not looking for a flood as yet.

My view

This question of when we get back to full capacity in the economy is the great one at present. It determines whether the lockdown and pandemic were just passing phases with no real long term effect or are, were, an issue that's going to leave a permanent scar upon the economy.

I've long been saying that I expect it to be a passing issue. I'm not seeing any numbers as yet to persuade me otherwise.

The investor view

Everything we're seeing should be making us confident about the ability of the economy to snap back. Not immediately, of course, but quickly enough that this recession is just a passing phase. That means that current stock market indices are, in my view, about right. It isn't as it was a couple of months back when the markets were a screaming buy.

We are back to where it is individual situations that matter, the details of specific stocks. Our macroeconomic indicators casn't tell us to buy, buy - or sell, sell - at present. Only that the general market level is about right and it is performance relative to that which will drive pricing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.