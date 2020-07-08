Graco Inc. is an excellent business with competitive advantages. Evidence of these advantages can be found by looking at the company’s impressive returns on invested capital.

Graco Inc. (GGG) is an excellent business with competitive advantages. Evidence of these advantages can be found by looking at the company's impressive returns on invested capital, which have averaged around 30% for the past 10 years. Returns on capital are the result of two variables: profit margins and asset turnover. In the case of Graco, it is the former that gives us hints that customers are willing to pay a premium for Graco's products. EBITDA margins for the last 10 years have always been upwards of 25%. The company also converts revenues into FCF at a decent rate of 17.4%.

Excellent businesses don't sell for cheap. The market knows this and Graco is not the exception. However, paying a premium can yield good results if the company can compound at a high rate, meaning growth can offset high valuation multiples.

Paying too much of a high price can result in mediocre returns no matter how good the business is. We believe Graco falls into this camp. The market is pricing Graco at very high multiples. For instance, Graco is being valued at a forward sales multiple (EV/Sales) of 5.6x, P/FCF of 46 (a 2.1% yield not counting interest and taxes), and EV/EBITDA of 22x, way above their historical numbers.

We would like to own the business, but not at these multiples. There is too much growth already embedded in the stock price. With high market expectations, the risk comes from a multiple re-rating lower if the company can't beat analyst estimates. Currently, the consensus view is for revenues to decline 13.2% in 2020, followed by a rebound of 9.7% in 2021. The median price target set by analysts currently stands at $49 per share. With a recent price of $48, the company is trading at a fair value estimate based on the consensus view. We recommend investors to wait for a better entry point.

The Big Picture

We pump peanut butter into your jar, and the oil in your car. We glue the soles of your shoes, the glass in your windows and pump the ink onto your bills. We spray the finish on your vehicle, coatings on your pills, the paint on your house and texture on your walls. We've been a part of your daily life for more than 90 years. - Graco.com

In a nutshell that is what the company does. Graco is the leader in designing, manufacturing, developing, and marketing equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. These materials are difficult-to-handle with high viscosities, corrosive, and abrasive properties.

The company states its long-term targets in the Overview section of their annual report:

Long-term financial growth targets accompany these strategies, including our expectation of 10 percent revenue growth and 12 percent consolidated net earnings growth. - Annual report

These targets have so far been met. From 2010 to 2019, the company has managed to grow revenues at a CAGR of 9%. EPS growth has averaged 12% for the past ten years as well. Revenue growth has come from a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. However, most acquisitions have been tuck-in acquisitions, complementing existing business lines. In total, from 2010 to 2019, the company has spent $742M acquiring other businesses. During that same period, Graco has managed to generate $2.2B in FCF. That puts their capital allocation decision of using FCF to acquire other businesses at a 33% reinvestment rate. The combination of acquisitions and organic growth helped by price increases has fueled growth in their top-line. Management has given hints to their pricing power by making the following comments:

And of course, part of our goal coming into every year in addition to good cost control is to make sure that we get our typical modest pricing increase and we expect to get that in 2020. - Q4 2019 call (emphasis added)

The strong competitive position of Graco has allowed them to sustain average gross profit margins of approximately 54%. That said, growth in their cost of sales has been outpacing growth in revenues. That gap has been most noticeable in their 2018 and 2019 financial years, with COGS growing at a rate of 3% to 6% above revenue growth, respectively. Management has attributed higher COGS as a mixture between inflationary pressures, product mix as new acquisitions become part of their operations and to a lesser degree, currency translation, offset in part by price increases.

While management has been able to sustain gross profit margins at a constant rate, operating income margins have been expanding, reaching 25.8% in 2019 compared to just 20.6% in 2010. The expansion of operating margins has been the result of a greater scale and the favorable effects of operating leverage on the business. So, while revenues have been growing at a CAGR of 9%, total operating expenses have grown at a CAGR of just 6%. That positive spread has allowed operating income to grow at a CAGR of 12%, expanding margins along the way.

Strong competitive position

Their high returns on invested capital plus its high margin business are good evidence that Graco is protected by barriers to entry.

The company has strong brand recognition and market leadership in a niche market. The company acknowledges that its inventory turnover is really low, selling on average one product per day. Because the company focuses on customer service, the delivery of required parts or equipment is important to them. As a result, Graco maintains 60,000 SKUs in inventory. That said, the quality of their product allows them to charge a premium, and their equipment is used in critical functions within their customer's production lines. These customers would not risk production stoppages due to lower quality, but cheaper equipment, as equipment malfunction could become costly. Therefore, it allows Graco to enjoy barriers to entry through switching costs.

The combination of low inventory turnover, high-mix, and a niche market also acts as a competitive advantage, as competitors would have trouble reaching enough scale to achieve decent returns on capital.

The Bottom Line

The pandemic has also affected Graco. During their first quarter, the company reported a decline in sales of 7.7% year-over-year. Organic sales dropped 8% for the quarter. The performance was weak all across the board, with every region (N.A, EMEA, APAC) showing deceleration. As a result of current and ongoing uncertainties, management suspended guidance.

Graco's performance is correlated to the degree of CAPEX from its customers. In good times, an increase in consumption would result in plant expansions to match demand. However, in uncertain times, customers would delay new projects. About 40% of Graco's sales come from their aftermarket parts and accessories. That should help soften the blow from reduced demand for new equipment as customers need to invest in maintenance CAPEX. Currently, analysts are expecting a 13% drop in revenues in 2020.

With the company trading at high valuation multiples, we believe a more cautious approach is needed. An excellent business purchased at high valuations would not yield good returns. The high uncertainty about the health of the economy also makes the risk/reward scenario not attractive. However, we recommend investors to keep this stock in their watchlist. At lower levels, it can become an attractive investment.

