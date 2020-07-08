Investment Thesis

Driven by the grocery stockpiling ahead of lockdowns, the membership warehouses offering value for bulk purchasers have set the tone for U.S. retailers during the pandemic. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), located mainly in the virus-hit northeastern U.S., has witnessed an exceptional growth in comparable sales last quarter. As the economy reopens, the recovery in high margin businesses will propel the sales momentum, while the lockdown-era habits could outlast the pandemic driving the demand for BJ’s grocery-led product mix.

The pressure on margins due to COVID-related expenses could be outweighed by the cost-saving measures and the expansion in the private label business, which will also encourage new memberships attracted by value. Even though the debt-heavy balance sheet clouds the pace of expansion, the cash flows are at a peak thanks to a sharp rise in sales, raising the hopes for a low-geared company. Yet, BJ’s forward PE adjusted for future growth highlights its undervaluation. Assuming a forward PE of 19.0 - 22.0x to better reflect BJ’s prospects. the consensus EPS estimate suggests a premium compelling enough for a ‘Buy’ in a sector primed for the pandemic-driven growth.

Caught Off-guard by the Pandemic

A leadership change is the last thing a company prefers ahead of uncertainty. The years of choppy comp growth led its stock price to remain flat throughout 2019, underperforming the rivals, and despite the looming risk of a pandemic, a new CEO had just taken over the leadership in February. Soon after, the lockdowns swept across the country, leading to pantry loading by the soon-to-be homebound U.S. consumers, and BJ’s comps for the period shattered the consensus estimates. With virus fears fueling a lasting impact on the U.S. retail activity, BJ’s is now well-positioned to reap the benefits. Despite being geographically restricted to the Eastern U.S., and multiple times smaller than the sector heavyweights, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Sam's Club of Walmart Inc. (WMT), the company has soared ~64% in the year so far, even rivaling the online retail giant, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

The Comp Growth Dwarfs Retail Giants

The stock’s surge is partly the result of BJ’s exceptional sales performance during the pandemic. The lockdown-driven stockpiling had driven its comps from low single digits at the start of February to 40% YoY growth in March. Comparatively, for Costco, the comps without adjusting for forex and gasoline prices had risen from a ~12% growth in February to ~10% in March before declining by ~5% in April. But BJ has sustained the sales growth with 23% rise in comps in April leading to a ~27% growth for the entire quarter of Q1 FY20 ending May 02 (first quarter of fiscal 2020), even dwarfing the 5% and ~10% comp growth of Costco and Walmart’s Sam’s Club, respectively, for the comparable period. The comparable sales have remained steady in May, and the management now admits to having underestimated the earlier-issued comp guidance of 1 - 2% for FY20.

Well-positioned for Pandemic-Driven Growth

The lack of social movement during the pandemic will require bulk purchasing, and the need to contain household expenses during the recession will drive the consumers towards value. Offering high volumes at lower prices, the warehouse operating model could benefit as virus fears lurk during the recession. Highlighting the trend, BJ witnessed a ~40% YoY rise in new memberships in the previous quarter. The club memberships are a vital tool for customer acquisition that could ensure a consistent revenue stream into the future.

However, BJ’s outsized net sales performance could be attributed to its overwhelming presence in the northeastern U.S., once the epicenter of the pandemic in the country. With social distancing measures continuing for longer than expended due to the severity of the pandemic there, the grocery sales have driven BJ’s sales expansion, making up more than three-quarters of its net sales over the period. At Costco, the comparable categories accounted for only ~62% of net sales, indicating the potential for BJ to benefit from the rising demand for essentials as U.S. consumers avoid the discretionary expenditure during the recession. Meanwhile, the private-label brands account for a fifth of BJ’s net sales while, at Costco and Sam’s Club, more than a quarter of revenue comes from the business. Margin-friendly, but cheaper than the national brands, the own-label products will be in demand as the tightening economic environment attracts new member signups.

While the rest of the U.S. is facing a fresh wave of coronavirus cases forcing many states to reevaluate their plans to ease restrictions, the northeastern U.S. is gradually reopening. Using the pandemic data compiled by the New York Times, our calculations indicate more than half of 218-strong BJ’s warehouse fleet operate in states where the new virus cases are flattening or declining. Even though the reopening could slow down the overall comp growth, we don’t foresee a rapid deceleration in grocery sales. The pandemic era habits such as bulk purchasing and home cooking can stick, and as the office activity and daily commute resume, the apparel and gasoline sales could see a rebound sustaining an above-average comp growth for a few more quarters. The apparels and gasoline sales took a heavy beating in the previous quarter leading to a ~3% decline in comps in general merchandise and services categories.

Recovering Businesses to Preserve Margins

With high-margin apparel and services segments on the decline, the merchandise gross margin rate had dropped by 30bps driven by rising distribution costs during the pandemic. However, ~$30M worth benefits in gasoline margins have expanded the overall gross margin from ~18% in Q1 FY19 to ~19% in FY20. Even after accounting for ~$62M worth of pandemic-related costs, the adjusted EBITDA has climbed ~56% YoY, far outpacing the ~1% YoY growth in FY19 and well ahead of ~2 - 8% YoY growth indicated by the FY20 management guidance. As the economy reopens, the normalizing gasoline prices and COVID-related expenditure could, however, pressure margins. With the demand for private label products picking up, the recovery in high-margin sales could offset the impact supported by cost savings worth ~$40M estimated for the year.

Undervalued Relative to Growth

Having reached a one-year high of ~19.2x a few days ago, BJ currently trades at ~18.8x times its NTM (next-twelve-months) earnings. The ~20% premium to the past year average reflects the improving outlook, and the discount of ~25% - 29% compared to the sector rivals such as Walmart and Costco mirrors its lack of scale and the poor geographic expansion. However, the company’s PEG ratio (forward PE multiple adjusted for 5-year expected growth) stands at ~1.6x, compared to ~3.9x and ~4.0x of Costco and Walmart, respectively, indicating the undervaluation relative to growth forecasts. Assuming ~19.0 - 22.0x of PE multiple, the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25 for FY20 indicates a fair value of ~$42.75 - 49.50 per share. The premium of ~15 - 33% highlights a compelling ‘Buy’ in a sector well-positioned to benefit from the lasting changes to brick-and-mortar retailing in the pandemic.

High Gearing Despite Rising Cash flows

However, the sales outlook remains dicey, and even the company hasn’t updated its guidance despite a sharp spike in sales. The course of the pandemic will shape consumer behavior, and the reemergence of new virus cases has clouded the economic recovery. The lack of geographic expansion heightens BJ’s risk, while its peers, with more than twice the number of its locations in the U.S., can offset the domestic impact thanks to a massive overseas presence. Even within the U.S., BJ is limited to only a third of U.S. states, highlighting the plenty of room it has for expansion.

However, the company is gradually driving the unit level growth amid improving cash flows. Unlike the recent past where one unit was added in each of the past four years, 3 - 4 new warehouses will join its fleet this year. However, the debt-heavy balance sheet will restrict the leeway for expansion, particularly if the growth normalizes far earlier than expected. Driven by a more than ten-fold rise in operating cash flows, the quarterly free cash flow has jumped more than fifty times from a year ago. However, BJ’s balance sheet remains highly geared, with net debt/ EBITDA standing far above those of peers.

Conclusion

Located in a region hard hit by the virus, BJ enjoyed exceptional comps growth as the lockdowns drove the demand for groceries for stay-at-home cooking. The trend will outlast the pandemic as consumers tighten their budgets due to recession, benefiting the grocery-dominated product mix of BJ. As the country reopens, the sales momentum will continue thanks to a rebound in high margin businesses, which, along with cost savings, could offset the pandemic-driven pressure on margins. Even though the heavy gearing casts a shadow on the future expansion, the company’s forward PE adjusted for growth indicates an attractively priced stock in the sector.

