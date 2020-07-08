HUYA and DOYU trade at NTM EV/S of 2.1x and 2.0x respectively, offer significant upside. I've invested in both for a balanced play on the market.

Tencent holds significant stakes in both businesses, with a controlling share in Huya. There's a real possibility of a merger that would unlock huge shareholder value for both companies.

Opportunities for undervalued hyper-growth have been rare in the US markets for some time, with pure growth stocks trading at all-time highs. It makes sense for investors to search elsewhere, such as China, that offers geographic diversification benefits and is decoupled partially from systemic U.S. market risks.

Huya (NYSE: HUYA) and DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) together are a rapidly growing duopoly that dominates China's game livestreaming market. At first glance, both their valuations appear to be in bargain territory for their growth, market opportunity, and profitability profiles. They're equally sized competitors, which may scare away investors looking for textbook category leaders. However, Tencent holds considerable stakes in both companies and there's a possibility of a merger that may unlock immense shareholder value for both businesses.

In this article, I've introduced the companies, the broader market opportunity, discussed the Tencent factor at length, and concluded with my reasoning for buying both stocks.

Introduction to the Chinese Game Livestreaming Platforms

Simply put, video game live streaming is the activity in which video gamers stream their gameplay to a live audience. This rapidly growing trend has been encapsulated by the commonly used Twitch platform in the United States that was bought out by Amazon for slightly under $1 billion in 2014. During June 2020, Twitch recorded over 7 million active streamers and 1.6 billion hours watched (source), a sharp increase from 2019 levels on account of stay at home trends and overall secular growth of streaming and e-sports.

In China, the market for domestic Twitch-like platforms has been in hyper-growth for some time and is increasingly dominated by two major players, Huya and DouYu. Both businesses have very similar business models that offer a platform that sits between content, users, and advertisers.

Platform: Mobile Apps and Websites that connect all the stakeholders

While the majority of the revenue generated is from live-streaming for both Huya and DouYu, they've rapidly grown their ad business recently. Advertising revenue streams will diversify away from the low gross margin live-streaming revenue, that depends on paying out content creators.

The table below presents a snapshot of key information for both companies.

Company Huya (HUYA) DouYu (DOYU) Market Capitalization $4.28B* $3.78B* Enterprise Value $2.83B* $2.67B* TTM Revenue RMB 9,155m ($1,293m) RMB 8,072m ($1,140m) TTM Revenue Growth 67.9% yoy 80.3% yoy Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 47.8% yoy 53.0% yoy TTM Gross Profit Margin 18.4% 18.3% TTM Net Income Margin 6.3% 3.3% Monthly Active Users Q1 2020 (+% growth yoy) 151.3m (+22.2%) 158.1m (-0.7%)

Big Market Opportunities, New Monetization Methods

The data source for the above chart is somewhat dated and was conservative in hindsight but demonstrates the growth of a large and growing total addressable market. On a TTM basis, DouYu and Huya have in conjunction recorded a revenue of RMB +17 billion. Multiple sources (Technode, ResearchandMarkets, South China Morning Post) have indicated that they account for the majority of the total market in the country as far as game-centric streaming goes.

Forward CAGR estimates of +30% yoy for the coming year are within expectations of top-line analyst forecasts on the companies and there appears to be a long growth runway as streaming continues to capture a >600 million strong gaming population in the country. Within the space itself, there are strong secular trends that will drive growth in the coming years. Currently, the bulk of the revenues on both platforms come from "streaming revenues" (Paying users, gifting virtual items) but both businesses are actively pursuing advertising opportunities. Non-streaming revenues inclusive of advertising contribute to 5-7% of the mix. This may seem insignificant, but will incrementally improve gross margins which have been historically extremely low, and make its way to the bottom line.

China remains the leading geography for e-sports in the world and the market will continue to compound at high rates. Newzoo forecasted the e-sports market in China to compound at 17.0% from 2018-2023. The platforms will eventually benefit from this as participants, broadcasters, and organizers of e-sports.

Why We Don't Like Competition

While DouYu and Huya have emerged victorious in the gaming-focused livestreaming market, they compete against each other while threats still loom from bigger players outside the game-centric streaming realm. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), considered China's YouTube, has notable gaming and streaming verticals and a rapidly compounding top-line. TikTok and Douyin are short-video apps that could steer away user attention as well. If viewed from a broader lens, the competition can be expanded to cover all forms of entertainment that grab user attention.

I reckon the issue that most investors would have when considering an investment in DouYu or Huya is the lack of a durable competitive advantage over each other. Picking a market leader in a growth industry is far more attractive as pricing power and network effects come into play. Winners tend to keep on winning and monopolies produce immense shareholder value.

The situation isn't even an Uber vs. Lyft problem where one might argue Uber has a size advantage with more users, drivers, and better geographical coverage. It boils down to the fact that DouYu and Huya are neck and neck with active users, top-line growth, and gross margins across the board. Pricing power and thus shareholder value tends to be eroded if they're busy fighting each other. These would be reasonable arguments for ignoring the stocks as portfolio additions but Tencent's ownership in both businesses should be considered.

The Tencent Factor & Potential for a Merger

Tencent (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:TCEHY), for those who don't know, is in the same heavy-hitting league as Sequoia, Tiger, and Softbank when it comes to tech investing. They're the world's largest gaming company and are key content and license providers for both Huya and DouYu. Tencent holds a 36.9% stake in Huya with 50.1% controlling voting rights and a 38% stake in DouYu with 38% voting rights (source). Tencent executives are also on the boards of both companies.

One can't help but speculate on what Tencent's endgame is with these moves? The three companies together could control most of the end-to-end Chinese gaming universe from development to consumption and all the channels of delivery involved. Consolidation of Huya and Douyu could theoretically unlock immense shareholder value and worrying about long-term bottom lines would not matter as much, as pricing power could be exercised more liberally. The competitive moat issue I discussed essentially disappears and the joint entity emerges as the single dominant leader in the market. Coupled, with the market opportunity and growing methods of monetization, the two together would demand a hefty valuation. A joint entity's advertising revenue potential would also scale far beyond as network effects and the compounding power of data and targeted advertising would scale exponentially rather than linearly across users.

There are rumours and articles (such as this one) that provide some speculation on a potential merger for either 2H 2020 or 1H 2020, but I'd like to focus more on what we know for sure, which is Tencent's stakes and what they mean. Even if a merger isn't on the table, Tencent as a common denominator is reassuring for investors worried about a pricing war. We can expect more controlled growth and profitability with the influence of Tencent.

I'd say it's a fair assumption to apply an embedded option premium price to each of the stocks to account for the Tencent backing, influence, and potential for a merger. You'd be buying the companies for what they are, and a premium for asymmetric upside in the event of a merger.

Financial Performance

Source: Author, Data from Huya Filings

Source: Author, Data from DouYu Filings

The data represented in the charts above are GAAP figures. Gross margins are similar and are expectedly low considering the business models, that incur heavy costs on revenue sharing and licensing. The diversification of revenue streams and the proportionate growth of advertising as a percentage of the revenue mix should help sustain improvement in margins across the coming years. At maturity, I expect the winning business to hit +30% in gross margins which would be typical for a dominant platform of its kind.

We see a more pronounced difference in the bottom line, with Huya demonstrating superior operating and net income margins. This indicates a better run business operationally, and should appropriately command a higher valuation compared to DouYu. That said, investors should still focus on growth potential as the driver for the stock prices. I wouldn't rule out DouYu closing the bottom line gap to match Huya soon. As discussed before, it is too early to call out the winner between the two.

Valuations

Source: Total Return %, Koyfin

Share-price action for both companies has been choppy since their IPOs. The trade war developments in 2019 and macro factors may have contributed to drawdowns, even though their addressable market is nearly all domestic.

Source: NTM EV/S, Koyfin

One-year forward (next 12 months) EV/S of HUYA and DOYU stand at 2.1x and 2.0x, respectively. While high cash balances that factor into Enterprise Value, and low gross margins would naturally contribute to low ratios, the current multiples are still too low in my opinion. At the very least, the businesses should be trading in the 3-4x range considering they're quickly expanding profitability, diversifying revenue streams, and the long-term market opportunity at hand. The Tencent factor I discussed previously should meaningfully unlock more value, and a merger is a recipe for a high-probability multi-bagger from here on. On a relative basis, Huya should be trading at a higher valuation compared to DouYu going off the current financial performance, more so than it is now.

Risks

Competition: The emerging duopoly isn't iron-clad and more general-purpose entertainment platforms such as Bilibili could meaningfully put up a fight if they chose to. This would put pressure on profit margins.

The emerging duopoly isn't iron-clad and more general-purpose entertainment platforms such as Bilibili could meaningfully put up a fight if they chose to. This would put pressure on profit margins. Systemic: Both stocks are ~$3-4 billion, with valuations factoring in future potential growth. They're highly volatile and may experience magnified impacts of systemic risks including severe and long drawdowns.

Both stocks are ~$3-4 billion, with valuations factoring in future potential growth. They're highly volatile and may experience magnified impacts of systemic risks including severe and long drawdowns. Regulatory: Local regulations and state criticism have impacted the platforms before. Regulatory risks are present, especially on advertising policies within China. Outside China, regulatory risks in the US are present with a call for more stringent accounting policies with a fair possibility for delisting*.

Local regulations and state criticism have impacted the platforms before. Regulatory risks are present, especially on advertising policies within China. Outside China, regulatory risks in the US are present with a call for more stringent accounting policies with a fair possibility for delisting*. Geographical: Chinese stocks continue to receive criticism and foreign sentiment could lead to losses on investments for reasons outside of fundamentals. This has certainly been the case in the past. Investments are also subject to FX rate changes.

Chinese stocks continue to receive criticism and foreign sentiment could lead to losses on investments for reasons outside of fundamentals. This has certainly been the case in the past. Investments are also subject to FX rate changes. Acquisition Risks: It won't be far fetched for Tencent to simply buy out Huya or DouYu completely and integrate them within the broader Tencent gaming ecosystem. This wouldn't be ideal for investors despite a profit who are expecting the companies to compound and grow large over the long-term.

*More on Delisting Risks:

If a delisting comes to fruition, the companies could see significant outflows even if the underlying businesses don't change. I see two paths should this happen. HUYA and DOYU could go private, or they could relist in Hong Kong, Shanghai, or Shenzhen. The relisting process might proceed through a "sales transfer facility" where investors could transfer their shares to a facility (operated by a bank, potentially the ADR issuer) which would in-turn sell the same shares on local exchanges (perhaps Hong Kong) at fair market prices and deposit proceeds to investor brokerage accounts. This is more speculation from my knowledge, but I highly doubt that there won't be a reasonable arrangement for ADR holders. The sentiment and potential acquisition risks are more of a concern to me.

Huya and DouYu as high-risk, high-reward stocks. Investors should proceed with caution and adjust their portfolio positions to account for the risks mentioned.

Conclusion & How I've Invested

HUYA and DOYU are both BUYs in my opinion. At the current valuations, I believe HUYA is the stronger buy and the better business at the moment. If investors had to pick just one, I'd recommend HUYA. However, market share dynamics can change and the pendulum can swing the other way. With no definitive and durable leader, I have therefore taken a page out of the Tencent playbook and invested in both businesses with a larger position in HUYA. I intend to watch the development of both companies and adjust positions accordingly, favouring the winner. Relative to my complete portfolio, both positions are modestly sized as I perceive them to be high-risk stocks.

Gaming, Livestreaming, Esports, are all secular growth trends that are here to stay and scale over several years. DOYU and HUYA are backed by these strong tailwinds and stand to benefit as leaders in their industry. The Tencent factor is an additional reason for further optimism and could lead to an asymmetric upside if a merger takes place. With an investment in both at the current prices, the risk-reward is very attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUYA, DOYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.