There's no other Internet platform for advertisers to go with the reach, ad targeting capabilities and ROI generation of Facebook. Rating: Buy. 12-month price target: $266.

Advertisers may not be fond of the political rhetoric, but from a cost-benefit standpoint, the economics of keeping ads on Facebook are too attractive for most companies to pass up.

Summary

Facebook has recently seen several advertisers pausing, or entirely pulling ad spend from its platforms over content concerns, which likely led to Mark Zuckerberg announcing a series of policy changes on Facebook. Nonetheless, a host of large scale advertisers such as Coca-Cola, Ford, Starbucks, Proctor and Gamble, Hewlett Packard, Unilever, and others have still paused their ad spending on Facebook’s platforms either temporarily, or indefinitely. With news continuing to break of more companies reviewing their social media advertising policies, in the short-term, this will likely serve as a drag on shares. But I'm not waving the white flag of surrender on Facebook shares, as the company generated just 6% of its ad revenue in 2019 from its top 100 biggest spenders. There simply is no other Internet platform for advertisers to go with the reach, ad targeting capabilities and ROI generation of Facebook, which is why I remain constructive long-term. AdAge estimates that worldwide digital ad spend in 2020 will be $336 billion. Based on my 2020 full year advertising revenue estimate for Facebook of $76.9 billion, gives Facebook a projected worldwide market share of 22.8%. With over 8 million advertisers across Facebook’s platforms, the company is largely insulated from material financial impact from a few blue chip advertisers reducing or pulling spend altogether. Political rhetoric and heated debate between opposing viewpoints online isn’t a new development, and while advertisers may be reticent about their brands being showcased on platforms with such an intense political environment, I suspect the economics will win out at the end of the day when advertisers conduct a cost-benefit analysis and realize the ROI from Facebook advertising is worth remaining on the platform. In the near term, linear TV could be a beneficiary of a social media advertising pullback, but I don’t see that as a long-term solution. Cable/satellite providers lost 2 million households in Q1 2020 according to my estimates, and that number may accelerate in Q2 2020 and beyond with the COVID pandemic and shift in consumer viewing preferences. Facebook also has a cost advantage over Google, and if every brand boycotting Facebook shifted their online ad dollars from Facebook to Google, inevitably I believe their collective advertising ROI would decline. I'm taking my full year 2020 advertising revenue down by $257 million to $76.9 billion, and my 2020 full year operating income down by $527 million to $25 billion, on a pullback in near-term advertising spend and an increase in expected tech and G&A spend as a result of policy changes. Using a blended 2020E multiple of 35x EPS, 35x FCF and 30x Operating Income results in a price target of $266 per share.

Investment Thesis

Facebook is a social media company to enable connection and sharing with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. They own various social media platforms with a reach over 2.6 billion Monthly Active Users including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Facebook generates substantially all of their revenue from selling advertising placements to marketers, with 8 million active advertisers on the platform.

In my opinion Facebook’s scale, financial resources and management expertise, notably with its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, enable it to generate a significant portion of digital ad revenue. I believe that increasing amounts of regulatory noise stemming from politician calls for Facebook to be more restrictive on the ads it shows, and to not enter the currency space at all, has caused Facebook to trade at a discount to its fair value based on future free cash generation.

In addition, while likely a longer-term catalyst in nature, I believe that Facebook’s inroads into e-commerce may provide monumental tailwinds, further diversifying Facebook from a pure advertising company. Additionally, if Facebook can get regulatory approval, I believe that Facebook’s entry into the Payments space via the Libra project could further accelerate gains. Facebook’s large user base provide a readily available audience to capture Payments revenue should Libra cryptocurrency adoption become widespread, such as peer to peer payments, remittance fees, and additional e-commerce opportunity.

Risks

Facebook faces economic risk associated with overall advertising and e-commerce spending. Traditionally during periods of economic weakness, advertising budgets are scaled back, accounting for weaker business prospects. Consumers also tighten their budgets and tend to spend less money on discretionary items. A slower than expected economic recovery could result in a headwind to revenue growth.

Facebook faces increasing calls from politicians and businesses to be more restrictive in the advertising it allows on its platform. Should Facebook become too aggressive in censoring speech and expression on its platform to appease government officials, users may leave the platform for less restrictive social media platforms.

Increased government regulation of targeted advertising could impact its ability to generate attractive revenues and profits. With mobile accounting for over 90% of Facebook’s ad revenue, if mobile platforms increase the difficulty for their consumers to receive targeted advertising, this could negatively impact advertising results.

As a large technology company with vast sums of user data on its platforms, a cyberattack could lead to data theft for Facebook users, causing users to migrate the platform, hurting business.

As Facebook could enter the crypto payment space, excess regulation from governments could make the crypto payments endeavor unattractive in terms of revenues and profits, taking away a revenue stream that would diversify Facebook away from advertising.

Valuation

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted on my research website for subscribers, www.risingadvantagellc.com on June 29, 2020.