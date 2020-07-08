Earlier this year, I resumed coverage of the Magic Formula. Acuity Brands (AYI) appeared in all the three screens that I performed since early March. Its stable presence points to the fact that the stock remains underappreciated in up and down markets. In this article, I will examine AYI as a potential stock pick. For now, it looks like there is reasonable value in the stock that is attractively priced in the context of this stock market.

For more information about the Magic Formula or the latest screen, please have a look at my last article (that should be open to non-subscribers).

The chart below shows the tickers of the 30 Magic Formula stocks with a market cap of over $2.5bn, including their sectors and industries.

Source: compiled by author, magicformulainvesting.com was used to get the tickers, the sectors and industry classifications follow the GICS methodology.

There are different approaches possible to this collection of stocks, ranging from the rigid application of the Magic Formula investment script of buy & hold for 1 year, to using it as a source of potential stock ideas.

Magic Formula math

The Magic Formula bases its ranking on earnings yield and return on capital. The earnings yield is calculated as EV/EBIT and the return on capital as EBIT/(net working capital + net fixed assets).

Acuity's earnings yield is a straight forward 11% ($390m/$3,525m), which is pretty good. The NWC is $318m when leaving out operating lease liabilities and NFA is $275m which only consists of PP&E because the Magic Formula ignores intangible assets, and these two add up to $593m. The return on capital is, therefore, 66% as TTM EBIT is still the same $390m.

Needless to say, a 66% return on capital is very high and should indicate the presence of at least some competitive advantages. The combination of the high return on capital and high earnings yield earned AYI its place on the list.

Business introduction & positioning

Acuity Brands is in the lighting & building management solutions business. It primarily produces non-portable luminaires, lighting controls, fixtures, and the like. 98% of revenue comes from North America where it has a market share of about 18%, based on the company's addressable market estimate.

The company's range of brands serves various niches. One example is Luminaire Led, which sells vandal-resistant fixtures. These are commonly used in prisons or outdoors. It's one of those things that few people think about, but do exist. A nicer example is Eureka Lighting that provides more aesthetic solutions as shown below.

Source: Eurekalighting.

Source: Eurekalighting.

The lighting solutions that the company offers are LED-based. Part of the company's success is owed to the early shift to LED-based fixtures. The company often sells LED lights as part of its lighting solutions, but these lights are purchased from third-party vendors, not designed or produced by Acuity.

While the market is fragmented and the company has a good market position, the company has sizeable competitors, of which the larger ones are vertically integrated players, such as Signify (OTCPK:PHPPY) (formerly known as Philips Lightning). In addition, there are 'low-cost Asian imports' as the company describes, but we would have to take into account that these concern the more commoditized parts of the market and that Acuity itself also has relatively low-cost sourcing via its manufacturing footprint.

Source: AYI 2019 10-K.

Finally, there is some seasonality and cyclicality in the business as both new construction and commercial applications represent a significant share of the company's revenue. The company says that the addressable market did not grow or perhaps shrunk in fiscal 2019. That is consistent with the sales growth of the company itself in that year.

X-axis uses company fiscal quarters. Trailing twelve months sales are on the right axis, quarterly sales on the left. The company's fiscal years end in August, which would make Sept., Oct., Nov. the first quarter, etc. Source: author's own calculations based on data in SEC filings and on Seeking Alpha.

Nevertheless, the company's TTM sales figures have been trending down, which is a worrisome trend. In addition, there is clearly a leg down in sales. Also important is that the gross profit margin remained strong over the past years.

Still, as stated before, the poor recent sales performance is not solely something of the last quarter and can't be fully attributed to the pandemic. In its Q2 report (for the period ended February 29, 2020), Acuity reported a decrease in sales volumes of 12% compared to last year. This was caused by a 'low single digit' market decline, elimination of certain products in the portfolio that did not meet return objectives and a lower activity of large projects.

Cash flow

One thing I always watch when analyzing a company is how much cash flow it made over the past years and how that was spent. The chart below shows what the company did with its cash from operations over the past five years. It seems that Acuity has maintained a strong capital generation level over time, partly thanks to slowing YoY sales in Fiscal 4Q19 and the latest quarter, which freed up working capital.

Source: author's own calculations.

On the spending side, the company behaved quite responsibly, shunning transformative acquisitions, but instead going for reasonably-sized ones, once every two years or so. The CapEx spend is quite modest too, so free cash flow generation is quite strong. That FCF has partly been used to pay a dividend and to buy back shares, which is a positive. The dividend is quite modest and the company primarily returns cash to shareholders through buybacks.

If we ignore the TTM figures and look just at the five years from 2015 to 2019, free cash flow comes in at $313m on average, or 8.7% of the current market cap of $3.6bn. This FCF yield is not too bad in my opinion, especially because the company has no net debt and even has a net cash position of over $100m. Added is the fact the FCF is the average over multiple years, so we're not cherry-picking a peak FCF number like the $500m realized over the past four quarters.

Research & Development

One of the criticisms that AYI has drawn here on Seeking Alpha is that it doesn't spend enough on R&D. The company has been working on that over the past years, raising the spending from $52m in fiscal 2017 to almost $75m in 2019, a 44% increase. Apart from that, I'm wondering why lighting fixtures and controls should be R&D intensive. They are not trying to compete in inventing the next generation LED technology, but rather the fixtures for it which arguably has less of a rocket science feel to it. Because of the difference in 'R&D intensity', there is really no point in comparing the R&D of AYI with that of vertically integrated players.

Overall, I would consider the fact that the company is spending more on the development of its products over the past years a strength, given that R&D rose as a percentage of sales. This also ties into the R&D efforts surrounding building technology and IoT themes. I think that investors should take the R&D expenditure as a positive.

Conclusion

Acuity Brands is a company that is on the Magic Formula list for the right reasons. It has a continuously high level of return on capital and is valued cheaply because of very bearish expectations of its future.

Overall, I don't find much troubling about the business. Acuity has a strong market position as a manufacturer and seller of lighting fixtures. I can see the concern of the sales development, but I think that the company is nevertheless valued quite cheaply compared to this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.