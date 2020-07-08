The Political Risk Of Investing In Vietnam: An Overview

I believe the political risk associated with investing in Vietnam should not be greater than its northern neighbor and may be on the way down.

The BTA with the U.S. and WTO accession greatly accelerated the pace of economic reform.

The Communist Party of Vietnam, the single party that controls the country, pursued economic and political reforms out of necessity for survival, but handled it with flexibility.

Vietnam, as the preferred destination of capital fleeing China, is worth examination, especially concerning the political risk associated with it.

Vietnam is trendy for venture capital investors these days. The Southeastern Asian country is thought to be an ideal destination for capital that is pulled out of China.

However, Vietnam (VNM) as a frontier market is full of risks, the political risk included.

In this article, I discuss the political risks associated with investing in Vietnam.

Economic reforms in Vietnam

When northern Vietnam and southern Vietnam were divided politically in 1954, the North adopted communism and South capitalism. The Vietnam War between 1954 and 1975 resulted in economic calamity, with its casualties and exodus of 2 million refugees, many of which are well-educated labor. After the North won the war, the communist regime tried to revive the economy and integrate the North and the South between 1976 and 1986, with little success.

Đổi Mới

In 1986, during its Sixth National Congress, the Communist Party of Vietnam (or CPV for short) initiated economic reforms in an attempt to transition the country from a Soviet-style, centrally planned, command economy to the so-called 'socialist-oriented market economy'. This policy under the leadership of the reform-minded General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh is called the Chính sách Đổi Mới or the renovation policy.

Although Mikhail Gorbachev and especially Deng Xiaoping led the economic reform movement of the communist bloc, the CPV chose to be cautious. It did not introduce Đổi Mới to Vietnam until an experiment had been done in Cambodia (see here). While five-year economic planning was still kept, under Đổi Mới, the CPV now permitted the market forces to function between enterprises and government agencies, allowed private ownership of small businesses, and opened a stock exchange.

During this time, there had been quite a bit of back and forth in carrying out Đổi Mới. By 1991, the collapse of the Soviet Union led to the drying up of a major source of funding, which left the CPV with no choice but to accelerate its pace of reform. From 1992 to 1999, GDP grew at a CAGR of 8.3%, up from 5.3% between the start of Đổi Mới and 1991 (Fig. 1). However, the rural unrest as discussed below led the CPV to shift gear from pursuing a high GDP growth rate to addressing social issues through political reform, even if it had to accept slightly slower GDP growth.

Fig. 1. The GDP growth rate of Vietnam, shown with major events in Vietnamese economic history. Note Vietnam was largely spared of the Asian financial crisis due to its relatively closed economy at the time. Source: Laurentian Research, with data from here and here.

1997 peasant riots

Rural reforms in the form of de-collectivization in the late-1980s transformed Vietnam from a net importer of rice to the second-largest exporter of rice by 1997. Rural households living in poverty declined considerably. However, there was still a wide rural-urban living standards gap, which caused grievance in rural areas (see here):

In May 1997, thousands of peasants in Thai Binh province, only 40km north of Hanoi, began openly protesting against corrupt local officials, punitive tax demands, land disputes, unfair rice prices, and compulsory labor contributions.

In November 1997, violent protests erupted in Dong Nai province near Ho Chi Minh City, triggered by the expropriation of Catholic church land by corrupt local authorities.

This wave of unrest sent shock waves through the CPV echelon. In August 1997, the Ministry of Agriculture announced a scheme of rural reform, including improving infrastructure, reducing taxation on farmers, and establishing a land-use licensing system, with no specific time frame for implementation. In the same month, former CPV chief Nguyen Van Linh expressed concerns about more and more farmers lost land. In October, CPV Secretary Do Muoi called for the implementation of a system in which people can exercise their "democratic rights" while local corruption was clamped down. In November 1997, Prime Minister Phan Van Khai stressed the need for a rural reform program.

One may notice that CPV did not choose to ruthlessly squelch the protesters as communist regimes typically did; instead, it answered people's call for reform.

2000 U.S.-Vietnam bilateral trade agreement

In early 1994, the U.S. lifted its economic embargo, which had been in place since the 1960s. Vietnam and the U.S. normalized diplomatic relations in July 1995. On July 13, 2000, the U.S. and Vietnam signed the Bilateral Trade Agreement (aka, BTA).

In spite of the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War between 1965 and 1973, the Vietnamese view America extremely favorably, at 76% in 2014 and 84% in 2016, much more favorable than their view of China (10% in 2016) (see here and here). Comparing such friendliness toward the U.S. to the anti-America sentiment found in some of its neighbors, I believe some credit might be due to pragmatic CPV.

The BTA gave Vietnamese goods access to the U.S. market under Normal Trade Relations status. The BTA hastened the country's transformation into a manufacturing-based, export-oriented economy, and helped attract foreign investment from the U.S. as well as Europe and the rest of Asia (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Growth in U.S.-Vietnam merchandise trade in US$ billion. Source.

2006 WTO accession

After 11 years of negotiation, Vietnam joined WTO in 2006, to be effective on January 11, 2007, providing a critical boost to the economy.

Under the terms of its WTO accession agreement with the U.S., Vietnam is to remain a non-market economy under U.S. law for up to 12 years after its accession or until it meets U.S. criteria for a market economy designation. A number of nations, including Australia, India, and Japan, have designated Vietnam a market economy for purposes of international trade. Vietnam had redoubled its effort to privatize state-owned enterprises since 2019 in an attempt of securing a market economy recognition by the U.S. However, in spite of Đổi Mới, the Vietnamese government still retains some formal and informal mechanisms to manage the economy.

Much thanks to the BTA and subsequently to its accession to WTO, the private sector grew rapidly, which, by 2003, accounted for more than 25% of all industrial output, and state companies are being privatized. As a result, GDP grew at 5.0-7.5% from 2000 to 2019, having been one of the fastest-growing economies in the world (Fig. 1). Meanwhile, it managed to successfully keep inflation under control (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The quarterly headline and core inflation of Vietnam. Source.

Fitch Ratings recently raised Vietnam's credit rating from stable to positive, while reiterating a BB rating, citing the following (see here):

"The revision of Vietnam's Outlook to Positive from Stable reflects an improving track record of economic management, which is evident in strengthening external buffers from persistent current account surpluses, falling government debt levels, high economic growth rates and stable inflation."

Political reforms in Vietnam

1992 legislative election

On July 19, 1992, for the first time, independent candidates were allowed to run in the National Assembly election against the CPV. Two independent candidates ran against the CPV, which won all 395 seats (see here). Even if it was just a formality, this election heralds a series of political reforms in communist Vietnam to come. As can be expected, such reforms had been precipitated by events outside of the CPV.

2007 National Assembly election

In May 2007, over 50 million Vietnamese cast vote on 875 candidates, including 150 candidates who were non-CPV members and 30 self-nominated, to elect 500 new deputies. There were all sorts of irregularities; however, the election is at least partly competitive (see here).

The National Assembly is one of three branches of the government in Vietnam. The CPV remains an authoritarian regime with a single ruling party that controls the Prime Minister, the judiciary, and the military entirely. The National Assembly is the only branch of the government that is chosen in the general elections by the people and where the Vietnamese exercise their democratic rights at this time (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Vietnam political system. Source.

Although the vast majority of seats still go to the CPV, the National Assembly is slowly transforming from a rubber-stamp to an institution where policies are controversially discussed and overseen. As an excellent example of increasing governance transparency, on June 19, 2010, after a month of deliberations, the National Assembly rejected the US$56 billion high-speed rail proposal presented by the government.

Intra-CPV reforms

The CPV has been experimenting with the introduction of a democratic process into the operation of the party and with the rule of law.

In 2006, during the 10th National Congress, the CPV began to vote for the General Secretary through a competitive election. Since 2009, local party secretaries have been elected by CPV members.

The Anti-Corruption Law was passed in 2005. Under that law, Vietnam introduced the system for financial disclosure by the civil servants in the same year. The first round of asset declarations happened by end-2007. Since then, the government has issued two decrees, respectively, in 2007 and 2011, to implement the law (see here).

Vietnam adopted the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants in 2008 (see here and here) and the Law on Public Employees in 2010, both amended in 2020 after public hearings, putting an end to lifelong tenure for civil servants and public employees (see here).

The CPV also attempts to bring in external oversight via votes of confidence by the National Assembly. Votes of confidence have been introduced to measure the degree of trust that the National Assembly members have in the country's political leadership, which may lead to CPV internal measures, including forcing the official to resign (see here).

Although free speech, free media, the freedom to associate (including forming political parties) are still limited in the country, budding signs of separation of powers and check and balances do exist, and a rule-of-law society may well emerge in Vietnam. The drivers behind these encouraging changes are the necessity for CPV to survive, Vietnamese people's rising awareness of their own political rights, and international oversight.

The risk and opportunity

The transformation from a centrally-planned economy to a market economy is by no means riskless.

The shock therapy in the former Eastern Bloc countries resulted in years of depression before the market economy took hold and economic growth ensued. As a model reformer, Poland made a clean break from its past and reformed both economically and politically, with a laudable outcome. Russia and particularly Ukraine, on the other hand, carried out partial economic and political reforms, which led to rampant corruption, the rise of oligarchs, and the return of state-owned enterprises (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. GDP of the former Eastern Bloc, with the GDP at the beginning of 2000 set at 100. Source: Laurentian Research based on data sourced here and here.

In the Far East, the Stalinist regimes survived the collapse of the Soviet Union. Will Vietnam be able to escape from the curse of the planned economic model?

The answer is still out, but I think there are reasons to be optimistic:

Firstly, although Vietnam maintains its single-party socialist framework, the CPV has implemented an internal democratic process to recruit and promote fresh blood. As a result, CPV leadership has proven to a large extent that it is flexible in the approach in assuaging social dissatisfaction and responsive to the changing domestic and world reality, much more so than its northern neighbor. While it is uncertain whether it will succeed in the effort to build a democracy in a one-party political system, the apparent broad-mindedness of the CPV at least leaves the door open for potential adaptation in the future. Even though the positive changes occurred as a consequence of the need of necessity for survival, rather than proactive measures, Vietnam is evidently moving away from, rather than toward, a police state that relies on total control of citizens to prolong its existence.

Secondly, the South actually had 20 years of non-communist rule from 1954 to 1975, during which the seeds of democracy and capitalism were sown. The CPV did not try to purge the enlightened minds of the South Vietnamese after it took over the South, as any radical Stalinist socialists had done. Today, an overwhelming majority (95%) of the Vietnamese agree that people are better off in a free-market economy, even if some are rich and some are poor, with most viewing international trade as having positive effects on job creation (78%) and raising workers' wages (72%)(see here).

Thirdly, there exists the oceanic half of the sphere of Confucius in East Asia, where the Asian Tigers (i.e., Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan) accomplished an economic miracle in the 1960s-1990s (Fig. 6). Also, a member of this sphere, Vietnam is the only one yet to take off due to its communist rule, but it too has a workforce that is equally hard-working, if slightly less educated. With a for-business government and burgeoning rule of law, there is reason to believe Vietnam may rise as the Asian Tigers did in the prior decades.

Fig. 6. The Confucius sphere, including 1, where it thrives, and 2, in abeyance, modified from source.

Lastly and importantly, capital fleeing China, amidst rising costs, increasing risk, and decreasing supply chain resilience, will be to a large degree Vietnam's gain. Granted that Vietnam has to share the exiting capital with Taiwan, South Korea, India, Mexico, and other destinations (see here), however, with Vietnam's population, merely 1/15 of the money moving out of China can move the needle for Vietnam in a big way. New entrants into Vietnam may initially face the risk of poor infrastructure and lack of symbiotic supply chains, but that is true for any early investors in an emerging manufacturing center.

Investor takeaways

Overall, Vietnam is still a totalitarian regime with a single-party socialist framework. Political risks do exist for foreign investments. However, after the past 30 years of gradual economic and political reforms, some budding signs of checks and balances have emerged, and the Vietnamese people are allowed to exercise some democratic rights. From this angle, its political risk should not be higher than its giant northern neighbor and may continue to decrease in the coming years.

If the government stays business-friendly, if FDI continuously flows in, if the government invests in infrastructure construction, it is entirely possible that Vietnam may emerge as the next global manufacturing center.

If Vietnam will indeed enjoy miraculous economic expansion in the coming decades as did Asian Tigers in the 1960s-1990s, investors may profit from the prosperity of the country.

