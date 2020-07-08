Etsy (ETSY), the niche eCommerce website, has put in a stellar performance with share price up over 200% off the lows that were seen after the crisis hit the markets. Etsy has so many things going for it and continues to consolidate its dominance in the handmade and vintage supplies market. Etsy's current market cap of $13 billion still gives the share price plenty of room to run in the coming years as the company executes its strong expansion strategy.

Source: theverge.com

'Keeping commerce human'

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman highlighted at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference that the main motive behind Etsy is 'keeping commerce human'. This statement really opened my eyes to the true opportunity that Etsy offers and what separates them from the rest of the pack in the eCommerce space. In an online space where the majority of eCommerce is largely mass produced and automated without any meaningful connection between the buyer and the seller and in many cases the buyer not even knowing where the item came from or how it was made, Etsy offers something new and fresh. This strategy of what Etsy sets out to achieve as an eCommerce platform complements the items they sell; handmade and vintage products. Etsy is simply not competing directly with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY). They do not mass sell items but sell goods where effort is put into creating that product and so, in many cases a premium is placed onto the price. This has not prevented or halted the strong growth that Etsy has seen over the last 5 years, with shares now standing up more than 700% over the period.

In the company's Q1 report, they highlighted the support they gave to their sellers throughout the period in order to help 'keep commerce human'. These included waiving offsite ads fees and also giving 24/7 support to their sellers. Although these may seem like relatively small things, they have an impact on seller experiences on Etsy and ensuring that they remain with the company over the long term. The company also launched the #standwithsmall new marketing campaign, highlighting the involvement of human touch in contributing to Etsy's marketplace.

It is Etsy's connection between buyers and sellers and the authentic nature of Etsy that gives it a competitive advantage. If people want to buy handcrafted or unique items, then Etsy is becoming the go to place. On a survey of Etsy buyers, 88% agreed that Etsy has items you can't find anywhere else. Etsy looks to vet the quality of goods found on their site in order to attract a specific audience and also increase customer retention. On sites like eBay with an anything goes policy many niche sellers struggle to gain traction, meaning more turn to Etsy to find a more targeted audience. The transition from listing on eBay to listing on Etsy has been made very simple in order to increase accessibility for sellers.

Although some may believe that Etsy's offering is quite specific, the company actually highlighted that 40% of consumers would love Etsy, obtaining these consumers will be the catalyst for growth going forward.

Source: Etsy May presentation

Viability and versatility of Etsy

Josh Silverman also highlighted the viability and opportunity that Etsy actually offers to sellers throughout these difficult periods:

For our sellers maybe other forms of unemployment are under stress. The opportunity to earn a living selling on Etsy is really powerful right now.

That has also aided in fueling Etsy's recent growth, sellers haven't stopped making and selling items on Etsy's site throughout the crisis. Etsy saw active sellers grow 26.4% year on year for Q1. Etsy's performance actually improved in April.

These Q1 results were much to the credit of the versatility of Etsy's board and the business as a whole. Initially, Etsy actually saw decelerated growth at the start of March in comparison to the year prior. However, this soon picked up and by the end of the month, they were back to year on year growth. To me, the most impressive thing regarding the Q1 report was how much it showed the versatility of Etsy in adapting to the challenges they faced. Etsy was actually relatively well prepared for the crisis in that they assembled a COVID-19 task force all the way back in January and had a fully remote workforce by March.

The company was also quick to cut costs and manage cash flows due to the uncertain nature of the crisis. They ensured they only hired roles that were critical for growth which reduced costs by $2- $3 million. In April, Etsy quickly mobilized to create face masks as demand surged. This change occurred in a matter of days. The company saw 100% growth in the Etsy marketplace due to the actions taken by the company to adjust to demand. This proved the true versatility of the company and ability to adapt to changing economic environments in order to still allow the business to flourish. Etsy's consolidated GMS for April alone was up 130% from the prior year as a strong Q2 is expected. Etsy has shown continued solid growth on GMS over their history.

Source: Marketplacepulse.com - Etsy's GMS up until Q4 2020

Much of Etsy's strategy is getting consumers to 'pause' before buying on Amazon and thinking of where else they could shop. Josh Silverman said that in a lot of cases Etsy comes second on that list. This 'pause' stems from consumers considering a number of uncertainties they find when shopping online such as whether the store is still open and how long will the shipping take. This is another factor that played into Etsy seeing an explosive April performance.

The company's marketing campaigns are also really important in increasing brand awareness. The fact is that a lot of online shoppers still don't know Etsy or what they do. It's about using these targeted marketing campaigns to find buyers that would be most interested in Etsy's offering. When Etsy finds these buyers, the conversion rate will be very strong.

Valuation

Although Etsy may seem pricey on a 130 forward P/E valuation, I believe this is justified and that Etsy can continue to exceed market expectations going forward, particularly in their Q2 report which is coming up. The company has shown their versatility to perform in different economic environments and always look to stay on top of changing consumer trends. Etsy has beaten market expectations on EPS every time since Q2 2017, I fully expect that trend to continue going forward, as Etsy's management team continues to deliver. Although there still remains a large amount of uncertainty regarding the current situation, Etsy continues to work in shareholders' interests to try to provide as much clarity as possible regarding business operations and providing guidance going forward.

The company's acquisition of Reverb, the online marketplace for new used and vintage musical instruments a year ago, is also going to play a vital role in fueling Etsy's growth and allowing them to fulfill and exceed their valuation. Etsy is now focused on product improvements and more sophisticated marketing programs to further its growth as a leading online music marketplace. Etsy's marketing programs have been very successful for the Etsy eCommerce site and I expect to see similar results for Reverb.

Conclusion

Going forward, I am very bullish on Etsy as they continue to dominate the vintage and handcraft market. With a total addressable market of more than $250 billion, Etsy has a huge opportunity to increase its market share which stands at just 5%. I believe that Etsy will benefit largely as many more consumers look for products with a 'human touch'. The company remains a profitable entity and although it may seem pricey, in comparison to other eCommerce sites, Etsy is miles ahead having proved they can operate profitably. There is a large growth opportunity going forward as they build a strong market of both buyers and sellers. The company has seen really strong growth over the last 5 years with revenue more than doubling over the period, I expect this strong growth to continue going forward as Etsy executes its expansion strategy. With a market capitalization of $13 billion, I believe Etsy has plenty of room to run. Etsy is a great company offering something fresh and new in a crowded market, where I see large growth opportunity in the coming years and decades as my top stock pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.