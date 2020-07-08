Saratoga Investment Thesis

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) reported a net asset value (NAV) that does not reflect the economic reality of its portfolio companies. Using high-yield indexes and small-cap equity indexes as a gauge for SAR's equity and debt assets points to a $32 million depreciation in NAV. For example, applying the corresponding change in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) and iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) to SAR's debt and equity investments yields a NAV of $24 per share, compared to a reported NAV of $27 per share. Still, the new adjusted NAV is almost 56% above the current share price of $15.3, signalling that SAR is undervalued at current prices.

For this reason, I am bullish on SAR. Investors should expect a double-digit capital return if this analysis is correct. I am setting a price target of $20 per share. This translates to 30% capital appreciation.

I should say that I never liked the term 'contrarian investor', but if this is a way to describe a person who is bullish on a company that invests in Junk Bonds, halted its quarterly dividends, and is raising millions in debt, amid a recession, then perhaps, the term is more appropriate than I thought. What I am trying to say is, investing in Business Development Companies (BDC), especially in times of recession, carries risk that is not suitable for all investors.

Introduction

One of my favourite sections on Seeking Alpha is the trending news segment. Its ever-changing setting presents up-to-date information that captures the beat of the market, shedding light on what catches the eyes of investors at the moment.

One of these trending articles was "Exxon resists asset writedowns despite weak energy prices". When I read the article, I felt a combined feeling of worry and reassurance that instigated the analysis between your hands.

You see, I have been questioning the NAV and fair value figures on BDCs and REITs balance sheets for months now. Reading this piece on the WSJ reassured my analysis, although, I wish it had come sooner.

The WSJ piece also incited worry about what I fear is a looming correction in the valuation of BDCs. My argument is that GAAP rules for asset valuations failed to work properly at times of volatility.

As an analyst focusing on BDCs, NAV has always been more of "near asset value" rather than a hard number where a one or two percent deviation would open an arbitrage opportunity. Now, NAV figures have so much deviated from economic reality that I don't think it is possible to rely on them for an investment decision without proper adjustments.

In my hunt for value, I adjust NAV for risks arising from COVID-19 pandemic and compare it to the depressed prices of BDCs. First, let's have a look at how BDCs failed in assessing the fair value of their assets.

The Failure of BDCs' Balance Sheet

BDCs failed to incorporate material and obvious changes in economic circumstances caused by COVID-19 pandemic when assessing the fair value of their assets. GAAP rules are designed to prevent speculation by requiring more emphasis on past performance rather than expected future performance when evaluating asset values. The use of trailing multiples caused the discrepancy between reported asset values and the economic reality on the ground. It was clear, in the earnings release season, that NAV figures were unreliable, but still, these figures were communicated by BDCs' management teams, emphasized by analysts and continue to be used by investors.

Saratoga Investment's Fair Value

What about SAR? Does the latest financial statement reflect the new economic reality surrounding its portfolio companies? The answer is no, but for a slightly different reason than other BDCs.

SAR's fiscal year ends on the last day of February each year. Fourth-quarter earnings release was on May 7th, 2020, several weeks after lockdown. Despite that, the reporting period covers a time range where the effects of the pandemic were not reflected on the markets. This fact has been referred to by Michael Greicius, the company's CIO, in the earnings call earlier in May.

As of February 29, 2020, the Company valued its portfolio investments in conformity with U.S. GAAP based on the facts and circumstances known by the Company at that time, or reasonably expected to be known at that time. Due to the overall volatility that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused during the months that followed its February 29, 2020 valuation, any valuations conducted now or in the future in conformity with U.S. GAAP could result in a lower fair value of its portfolio.

A closer look at SAR's portfolio reveals 33 of the 47 investments carried from last quarter reported an increase in fair value. This does not reflect the economic reality of these companies now or at the time when the earnings were released.

The important question now, what is the fair value of SAR? How can an investor make money from this information? The best way to measure SAR's NAV is to compare its debt instruments to high-yield indexes such as JNK or SHYG and its equity investments to IWM. To make a profit, the strategy is simple, buy SAR if NAV is above than the stock price, and vice versa. The more deviated the stock from the adjusted NAV per share, the bigger the cushion for error, allowing for more certainty in the investment decision.

JNK and SHYG decreased by 5% and 6%, respectively, from the period between February 29th, 2020, until May 31st, 2020, while the Russell 2000 index decreased by 8.2% in the same period.

The following table shows the effect of applying a 6% decrease in SAR's debt instruments and an 8% decrease in the company's equity investments.

Reported total investment at fair value Adjusted investment fair value $485,631,974 $453,696,755

New Debt Issuance

On June 17th, 2020, SAR announced its plans to issue $37.5 million, 7.25% notes due 2025. The deal gives participating banks the option to buy $5.6 million of additional notes from SAR, at their discretion. This option has been exercised on Monday, July 6th, 2020, and now, the company has $43.1 million in new debt.

Despite the significance of the debt issuance, NAV will probably not change much. Even if the company immediately invest the proceeds, the time between any new investment and the release of financial statement does not allow for significant change in the economic circumstances that could result in a deviation between investment-at-cost and investment-at-fair value. On the other hand, if the company retains the issuance proceeds in a cash account, the debt and asset accounts will cancel out, resulting in the same NAV figure.

Saratoga Investment Corp. - Dividend

During the earnings press release on May 7th, 2020, SAR management announced it would be deferring dividends, possibly until December 2020. The last time the company paid dividends was in February 6th, 2020.

Because the company is registered as a Regulated Investment Company (RIC), it is exempt from corporate tax as long as it distributes at least 90% of its income to shareholders. Because the laws do not require quarterly distribution, the company can afford to defer dividends until the end of its fiscal year. Nevertheless, investors will ultimately receive dividends.

Deferring dividend payments will allow the company to assess the effect of the COVID-19 and better manage its portfolio. Many BDCs couldn't afford to withhold dividends, because that would have resulted in breaking the RIC rules and risking the RIC status. Thus, SAR has an advantage over other BDCs that would allow it to emerge strong after the dust settles.

Another piece of good news is that deferring dividends will be completely translated into an increase in NAV because the company does not have to pay taxes on this "temporary retained earnings" or "deferred dividends", whichever term you'd like to use.

Saratoga's Position in The BDC Industry

As shown in the charts below, it seems that SAR has been punished more than its peers in the past six months. SAR share price decreased the most compared to its peers. Still, the company has one of the highest forward dividend yields among its peers. Moreover, SAR is associated with the Small Business Administration, which has the full support of the U.S government, rendering the company's portfolio less risky than its peers who are not SBA licensed.

Saratoga - Investment Risk

SAR has large equity exposure to Collateralized Loan Obligation of an amount equal to $23 million. At times of economic boom, CLOs can yield extraordinary returns, especially to equity holders of CLOs such as Saratoga. Because of the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, SAR CLO will probably seize paying lucrative dividends enjoyed by the company in the past.

SAR CLO will also be a source of a big writedown, as the economic uncertainties of the coronavirus materialise on the company's balance sheet.

Another source of worry comes from the insider trading seen last week. Christian Oberbeck, the company's CEO and Chairman transferred almost 5% of his shares on July 2nd, 2020, to other company directors. The CEO still owns 713,450 shares, valued at $10,915,785 (based on $15.3 per share).

It is always unsettling to see the CEO sell a huge amount of stocks before the company's earnings release, but the huge amount of shares owned by the directors does provide some solace.

Because of the severe market disruptions caused by the coronavirus, investors might experience some market volatility in the short term. SAR business models of investing in junk bonds mean that the company will underperform during an economic slowdown. The economic disruptions caused by the pandemic are on a scale never seen in history. If SAR reports earnings that disappoint investors tomorrow, the stock will go down. Wall Street analysts expect $13.3 million in sales. Below are the sales of the company compared to previous quarters.

Another source of risk comes from pressure on BDCs' earnings as a result of the following:

Lower LIBOR rates Slower rate of investment origination Increasing default rates

Because most of SAR debt investments are floating, lower LIBOR rates translate to lower income for the company. As long as the Federal Reserve perceives weakness in the economy, it will continue with its monetary stimulus, suppressing interest rates.

Secondly, the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down the pace of new investments. BDCs are preferring to raise money in support of their existing portfolio companies as liquidity needs for small and medium companies mount due to lockdown in previous months.

Finally, as more and more companies default on their interest payments, the available earnings for dividend distribution will decrease in the coming months. S&P Global reported increasing levels of bankruptcies this year.

For the reasons above, investors should expect lower dividend yields for this year.

Summary

BDCs have failed to incorporate the effects of COVID-19 in the valuation of their assets. This might explain the deviation between BDCs stock prices and NAV figures communicated last earnings season.

Despite that, it appears that SAR is trading at an attractive level, even after adjusting NAV for new economic reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. SAR is also trading at lower multiples than its peers. SAR stock price decreased 11% the day the company announced a dividend difference. It appears the company is punished for being prudent especially in the light that, as a RIC, the company is required to distribute all its income to shareholders, rendering deferring dividend a temporary event.

If this analysis is correct, investors might gain double-digit returns. Still, because of the nature of the business model of BDCs, investors should be wary of the risks inherent in investing in high yielding assets in the current recessionary environment.

