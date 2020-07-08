The new plans indicate 500,000 cars per year but the initial construction appears to be only one-quarter of the final plan.

Tesla's Brandenburg Adventure

Tesla (TSLA) fans are excited about Tesla's new factory in Germany, but others are sometimes more skeptical. I put forward some thoughts of my own.

Europe will become the world's biggest market for electric cars

Tesla needs a European factory if it is to remain relevant in Europe.

Beginning in 2020 car manufacturers who fail to meet strict regulations limiting their fleet average tail-pipe CO 2 emissions will face heavy penalties in Europe. However, very few conventional ICE-powered cars have CO 2 emissions below the targets, so automakers selling in Europe must include plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles in their line-up to reduce or avoid those penalties.

All the major manufacturers are introducing new electric car models or electrically powered versions of their existing models and Europe is expected to become the world's fastest-growing market for BEVs with projected sales as high as 1.2 million cars per year by 2022.

For Tesla, import duties of 10% and extra shipping costs from North America are a prohibitive burden when selling into the middle price ranges where the Model 3 and Model Y cars will have to compete for customers. If Tesla is to be more than a niche market competitor in Europe, it will need to manufacture locally, so Tesla has decided to build a new factory in Europe near the village of Grünheide in the state of Brandenburg, Germany.

The Brandenburg location announcement

Although Tesla had been talking of a European factory for some time, the decision to locate the European factory in Brandenburg, Germany, about 30 miles from the capital city of Berlin was a surprise to most Tesla followers. Neither Elon Musk nor any of the friendly websites that track and publicize his every move had any inkling that such a site was being contemplated.

The announcement came while CEO Elon Musk was in Berlin to attend the annual Golden Steering Wheel awards presentations, where he was slated to collect an award for the Model 3.

Never one to miss an opportunity to keep Tesla enthusiasm high, Musk gave the German audience what it wanted and announced the Berlin Gigafactory.

Germany is a high-cost location

Whatever the reason for choosing Germany, Tesla is now saddled with one of the highest labor costs in Europe, 30% higher than the average and more than twice as high as some of the former Eastern Bloc countries that other car manufacturers have selected for new factories.

EU labor costs - Source: German Federal Statistical Office

Germany also has the third-highest power costs in Europe, behind Italy and Cyprus, and 40% higher than the European average.

EU power Costs Source: Eurostat

Both Renault in France and Nissan in Spain are closing factories because there is already too much automotive production capacity in Europe. That is unfortunate timing for Tesla because a few months after announcing the Brandenburg location they may have been able to pick up a redundant factory at low cost, just as they did a Fremont.

Site issues

The choice of the site also seems to have been hurried, as if the site may have been under consideration but had not been fully evaluated at the time.

Within a week of the announcement of the Grünheide location, there were questions raised about the adequacy of the water supply at the site and Tesla has had to redesign some components of the plant to reduce water use.

Later it was revealed that the soil on the site is too soft to support the originally proposed foundations. Pilings are required for some foundations and a new design has been submitted for permits, delaying the project. The heights of most of the factory buildings have also been reduced from the originally proposed two storeys to one storey, probably to spread the load on the foundations.

There is an aquifer running under the site that supplies drinking water to the area and questions have been raised about the viability of driving piles through the aquifer because of possible contamination of the area water supply.

There have been 373 environmental objections filed which have to be reviewed in a public meeting which was originally scheduled for March 2020 but has been postponed until September because of the COVID-19 situation. Further objections may be filed now that the new plans are available for public comment. The effect of the development on the local drinking water supply seems to be the primary environmental issue at stake.

Most companies would have resolved questions such as these during the study phases of the project, and certainly before announcing the final site selection. Tesla's "move fast and break things" approach may have left them with more broken things than they expected.

Updated plans

Tesla's plans for the Grünheide factory - it looks like a lot, but it is only a tiny fraction of the paper that is generated by a project of this size. Source: Posted on Twitter by the Brandenburg Land Ministry

On July 2nd Tesla submitted updated plans for approval of the project. Some of the proposed changes include:

The project design capacity is stated as 500,000 cars per year but the site plans show four distinct similar areas, three of which are designated as "future production". It is not clear what the initial production capacity will be.

The permit documents now indicate only Model Y production, whereas the previous documents referred to both Model 3 and Model Y

There will be no battery production at Grünheide

The new plans include the cutting of about 30% more of the forest

There will be no production of plastic parts at the Grünheide site (a measure that was taken to reduce water consumption)

The start of production is planned for July 2021 (a date which I consider to be overly optimistic)

The height of the assembly building has been reduced from two floors (24 metres) to one floor (15 metres)

There are miscellaneous changes to the plant layout

It seems that the original plans submitted by Tesla were hurriedly assembled in an attempt to kick-start the approval process, but those plans had to be changed because of the water supply constraints and the foundation problems.

The status of the project

Permits

The project has not received final approval. The plans submitted this week are available for public view till August 3rd, both on-line and at specified locations in the area. Public comments can be submitted any time before September 3rd and the review meetings are scheduled to start on September 23rd.

Tesla has received permits for early works including the removal of the forest (though not the 30% extra forest required by the revised plans), also for site clearing, the excavation of construction pits, laying of drainage pipes, the compaction of the soil and the construction of a loading area for freight trains. Tesla can also proceed with the construction of any foundations which do not involve piling. Tesla's revised plans only include piling for the foundations supporting heavy equipment such as stamping presses, so presumably, Tesla can proceed with most of the foundation construction.

However, if final approval is not granted Tesla will be responsible for removing any construction and restoring the site.

Construction to date

The German news site RBB24 is following progress closely and posts articles and photographs regularly.

Source: RBB24

The forest has been cut and cleared, the site has been leveled and a layer of sand backfill has been placed over the whole site.

Source: RNNB24

Tesla has been constructing and testing piles at the site, for which they were issued with an administrative offence notice for starting the work without permits. That situation appears to have been resolved and testing has been allowed to proceed. The picture above is the pile testing set-up.

Work is proceeding on the paint shop foundations which don't require piling, and some steel erection has been started. Source: For regular updates follow @tobilindh or @gigafactory_4 on Twitter

So, that's the status right now- some work is proceeding but nothing can be done on the heavy equipment foundations until a permit is granted following the environmental meetings in September. I don't know how long after those meetings a permit will be granted.

Schedule

One year is a very tight timeline for construction of this size and scope.

In countries like China, it is possible to very quickly staff up a construction site with labor brought from other regions and accommodated in low-cost dormitories on the site. In Germany, it is not so easy to do that, and the supply of skilled or semi-skilled labor in the area is often a limiting factor on progress. In addition, round the clock working hours will not be permitted because of noise limitations. I have been involved in a lot of building projects in different parts of the world, and I think you will find that construction will proceed at a less frantic pace in Germany than it did in Shanghai.

I expect meaningful production from the factory to start closer to the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Back-up plan

Elon Musk was recently in London and rumors have been circulating about plans for a car factory in the UK.

Tesla must have placed orders for most of the major equipment for the German factory, and cancellation would no doubt involve penalties. In the unlikely, but not zero, chance that the German factory does not get approved, Tesla would have to find another site very quickly. If Elon Musk's recent trip to London had any relevance to a new factory, I think it more likely he was sounding out the possibility of the UK as an alternate location rather than a second location.

The UK is in the process of leaving the EU and we don't know what deal they will strike with respect to tariffs on automobiles, or whether they will continue to adhere to EU rules regarding subsidies. I expect that in the end, they will maintain the status quo, but Brexit does raise an interesting point, the UK is no longer bound by the EU rules governing subsidies.

Tesla's Fremont factory cannot afford to lose the European sales

One drawback to the European factory is that it will take orders away from the Fremont factory at a time when Tesla's US sales appear to have stalled. With Chinese sales of the Model 3 and Model Y already moved to the Shanghai factory, Fremont cannot afford to lose those European sales.

Tesla US automotive revenues (US revenues minus energy revenues) - Source: Financial statements

After working through the backlog of Model 3 orders in 2018, Tesla's US sales appear to have stalled at less than 50,000 cars per quarter, versus a plant capacity of more than 100,000.

With Asian sales likely to be supplied from Shanghai in the future this leaves Fremont producing at well below capacity once the German factory starts up.

German factory capacity

There has been some confusion around Tesla's planned factory capacity, with different sources quoting different figures:

The title on the permitting documents refers to a plant producing "100,000 cars per year or more", but the introduction to those document mentions a capacity of 500,000 per year

The initial capacity of the Brandenburg factory has previously been reported as 150,000 cars per year.

But Tesla's own website claims that Phase 1 will produce 10,000 Model Y per week (500,000 per year) and also includes a claim to create 12,000 jobs.

And other sources have quoted a Phase 1 capacity of 250,000 per year rising to 750,000.

This is the new site layout that was filed with the permit application:

Site layout - Source: Tesla building permit filing documents

As you can see, there are four separate areas, three of which are designated as future production, though one of those areas appears to have been partially taken up by the drive-unit production building. The small area designated as future production in the top left corner of the factory is an extension to the stamping plant. At about 3 million square feet, the proposed plant is about half the size of Tesla's Fremont facility.

As is usual with Tesla, there is a lot of conflicting information from various sources. However, based on the size of the proposed facility, I am inclined to think that the 500,000 stated capacity includes the future expansion and the first phase of the construction will have a capacity somewhere between 100,000 and 150,000 cars per year.

Tesla's existing European sales for Model 3

The chart below shows Tesla's European Model 3 sales since its introduction in 2019.

Tesla European Model 3 sales - Source TMC website

European sales have averaged 24,000 per quarter (omitting Q2 sales which were affected by COVID-19). However, that includes depletion of a three-year order backlog and a boost from an expiring tax break in the Netherlands (at a time when most manufacturers were holding back electric cars prior to regulation changes in 2020).

The current steady-state demand in Europe for the Model 3 is probably less than 20,000 cars per quarter.

Potential Model Y sales

We have yet to find out what the demand will be for the Model Y. However, the fact that Tesla has never announced the number of pre-orders leads me to suspect that the demand is not strong.

Model Y production was reduced in Q2 because of the COVID-19 shut-down, yet there appears to be no backlog for the all-wheel-drive versions that have so far been produced. The Tesla website shows an estimated delivery time of 4 to 8 weeks for a new order, but the Model Y tracker on the Tesla Motors Club website shows orders from mid-June being scheduled for delivery before the month-end, and several were spotted in inventory at a delivery center after the month-end sales push - it seems that not all the Q2 production has been sold.

BEV sales in Europe will certainly grow, but I can see no reason why the European Model Y market share would significantly exceed that of Model 3, even with a price reduction from the elimination of import duties.

Competition for electric car sales in Europe

As I mentioned in a previous article, changes to regulations are forcing European manufacturers to make and sell more electric vehicles but that does not mean the market for electric cars will support the increased levels of production, even with heavy subsidies in place.

Manufacturers are incentivized to boost sales of electric cars by reducing prices to avoid paying fines if they expect to exceed their emissions targets. Tesla's competitors can sell their BEV production at lower profit margins, even below cost if necessary, to enable them to sell ICE cars and stay below the CO 2 targets. Tesla has no such incentive except for a pooling arrangement with FCA which will have expired soon after the German factory starts production. The regulations, which were intended to boost sales of low emission cars will have the unintended effect of putting Tesla at a disadvantage in the European market.

To meet the CO 2 emissions targets and avoid penalties, automakers are forecast to sell about 2.3 million electrified cars in Europe in 2020, including BEVs and plug-in hybrids. About 1.2 million are expected to be BEVs.

Tesla's initially stated 150,000 cars per year German production would have to capture a 12.5% share of the European BEV market in 2022. In the first four months of 2020, Tesla's market share was 17.9%, and the market share for Model 3 was 15.7%. Tesla only needs to maintain its existing share of the growing European BEV market to justify the first phase of the new factory.

Western Europe BEV market share Jan to Apr 2020 - Source: Schmidtmatthias.de

However, maintaining market share in the face of the strong competition will not be easy. The number of electric vehicles coming onto the European market in the next two years is unprecedented. About 30 new models have hit, or are expected to hit the market in 2020, with another 50 or more coming before the end of 2022.

In 2022, Tesla's German factory will be producing one hatchback version of a 5-year-old design, marketed as an SUV/Crossover to compete with all of those new models. The car will be in a price range above what would normally be considered "mass market" even after subsidies, and competing cars such as the Volkswagen ID series are being priced well below Tesla's Model Y.

Europe's best selling car, the VW Golf, only captures about 3% of the overall car market, so it is difficult to imagine how Tesla, producing only one model at its German factory, can capture 12% of the future BEV market when all manufacturers are selling BEVs.

Number of BEV cars on the EU market - Source: Transport and Environment

In Norway, which is the only market in the world where BEVs are more than a niche product, Tesla is already on an equal footing with the European manufacturers since Norway does not impose any import duties on electric cars. Model 3 was the best selling car in Norway when it was first introduced, but in just over a year, Tesla sales in Norway have plummeted, from a market share high of 37% in Q1 2019 to 8% in Q1 2020 and 5% in Q2.

It seems that Tesla cars initially sell to a limited group of enthusiasts who value fast cars and want the latest new models. Buyers in that group typically pre-order months in advance and buy the car when it is first introduced. However, when the supply of early buyers dries up and the car must be adopted by the mass market, there are fewer people willing to exchange quality, reliability and service for two seconds of 0 to 60 mph acceleration.

If the rest of Europe follows Norway's lead, Tesla will have difficulty justifying a European factory. Although at first glance the German factory looks like a major expansion for Tesla, it may turn out to be something that they have to do just to stand still in a market where competition is going to be overwhelming.

Tesla as an investment

There is a case for Tesla to be valued at higher multiples than its peers, based on conventional valuation methods such as price/earnings or price/sales.

The BEV market is growing much faster than the overall automotive market and will continue to grow for as long as governments are willing to promote that growth with legislation and subsidies. A BEV sale for a traditional automaker only replaces the sale of an ICE car, so growth in the BEV market does not provide growth in overall sales for the traditional automaker. On the other hand, growth in the BEV market will translate to growth for Tesla provided it can hold on to its market share. So, there is a legitimate argument for using different parameters to value Tesla versus other automakers.

However, there is a downside to being the new kid on the block and the German factory highlights that downside. Tesla needs a European factory if it is to stay relevant in the European market, so it must spend billions of dollars just to stay in the game, especially in Europe where it does not have the home-field advantage. By 2022, Model Y will already have been on the European market for a year and sales will have peaked, there is no guarantee that the factory will generate any real growth for Tesla. It is not like China where lower manufacturing costs can significantly lower prices compared to US-made cars.

A former head of the Federal Reserve coined the term "irrational exuberance" in the days before the dot.com bubble in 2000. There are a lot of overvalued shares on the market right now, and there is a lot of irrational exuberance for anything that has a connection to electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles. Companies like Nikola (NKLA) and Workhorse (WKHS) can command billion-dollar valuations based on not much more than a website and a dream. There is a lot of similarity between now and 2000, just before the bursting of the dot.com bubble.

Tesla benefits from more than its share of that irrational exuberance, it is now valued at more than Toyota, a company that sells 25 times the number of vehicles, has more than 80 factories and makes almost as much in profit in a year as Tesla makes in revenue. One day Tesla may be as big as Toyota, but that day is a long time in the future, and there is a lot of risk and a lot of hurdles to overcome if that is to happen.

If you are buying Tesla on the hope that someone will buy it from you at a higher price, good luck to you, at the moment there seems to be an inexhaustible supply of people who will do so. However, if you are buying Tesla as a long-term investment, you are paying a lot more than it is worth. Eventually, it will come to be seen as just another auto company and will be valued as such.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a few long term puts, just for interest. I will trade the stock, both long and short occasionally