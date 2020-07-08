At first glance Livongo is not cheap, but it is a price that is worth paying if this turns into a multibagger going forward.

I have to admit that I missed the enormous rally in tech and cloud stocks, not just since the bottom in March but basically over the last two to three years. I just couldn't warm up to them and made myself believe for too long that it was just like the dot com bubble.

I was wrong, but instead of regretting missed opportunities and paying whatever price is needed to get into these stocks, I was searching for another high-growth and high-potential stock and I finally found Livongo (LVGO) a couple of weeks ago.

Those who know the company won't be surprised to hear that the stock more than quadrupled from its March 2020 low and is definitely one of the red-hot stocks of the summer.

The company is in hyper growth mode but its TAM is so large that despite the strong rally I am very confident that this can still turn into a multibagger over the next decade.

What is Livongo?

I basically got inspired for the title of this article by Livongo's very own investor presentation where they make the very valid case that it is about time to revolutionize health and care in the same way the big tech companies have revolutionized other spaces: Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) with content, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with community and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with commerce. Livongo aspires to take over that fourth "C" with care and from what I have heard and read so far they are truly on a mission and path of success.

Livongo develops and operates a digital health platform by using technology to help people with chronic conditions live better and healthier lives. Livongo has started with diabetes but has already ventured into the fields of other chronic conditions such as hypertension, prediabetes and weight management.

What sets Livongo apart is that they pioneered Applied Health Signals which is leveraging Livongo's AI engine to provide actionable, personalized and timely data-driven insights, so-called "health signals" to its users (Livongo refers to them as "members"). This revolutionizes the whole concept of living with a chronic condition which is nicely summarized on the following slide:

This is addressing a very private and intimate need of people and thus you can expect that very low churn since the ecosystem is personal and sticky, almost similar to Apple's ecosystem which is in my view the gold standard in terms of stickiness and brand loyalty. And similar to the mega caps like Facebook and Amazon, Livongo also benefits from self-reinforcing network effects.

The more members the Livongo platform attracts, the more interactions will be recorded which will lead to better results, which in turn will attract even more members, etc. As data grows, so does the ecosystem which in turn will improve the experience of Livongo members, build trust and increase Livongo's competitive moat.

And this is not just theoretical marketing speech, but in fact one of the very real benefits of using AI and collecting real-time data points from tens of thousands of members. Two recent studies whose findings were presented at the American Diabetes Association's 80th scientific sessions reveal unique diabetes management insights. Livongo's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bimal Shah stated the following:

Through Livongo’s ability to collect a breadth of real-time data points, including meal tags and feeling tags, we are able to build out comprehensive Member profiles and direct interventions and features from our platform that lead to improved clinical outcomes

So essentially, Livongo truly leverages data to create benefits for its members by empowering them to better manage their diabetes, improve their health and lower health care cost thereby creating a remarkable WIN-WIN-WIN situation for Livongo, its clients (typically large employers, health plans, labor unions and government entities) and its members.

How is business?

Livongo went public a year ago (it was founded in 2008 though but only became today's Livongo Health in 2014) and thus there isn't a whole lot of financials available. The few data points we do have though simply are outstanding.

Its latest quarterly earnings from Q1/2020 demonstrated 115% Y/Y revenue growth to $68.8 million. The number of Livongo's clients jumped 44% sequentially and the number of its members soared 47% vs. Q4/2019. Livongo added a record 380 new clients during the quarter and blew past expectations.

Even better, yesterday Livongo announced preliminary Q2/2020 revenue in the range of $86 million to $87 million, representing quarter-over-quarter growth of around 26% and Y/Y growth of 111%. This preliminary number is much higher than previous guidance which "only" expected up to $75 million in revenue.

It wouldn't have been surprising to see these triple-digit hyper-growth numbers coming down but in fact it appears that COVID-19 has only helped Livongo gain and keep new clients and members.

Although the company is profitable right now, albeit just barely, it does not make much sense to dig into earnings. The company one of the fastest-growing companies in the market at all and given the enormous potential market and the revolutionary concept it is most important to gain market share as quickly as possible.

In terms of valuation Livongo is currently priced at 29 times sales for 2020 and with a 19x multiple for 2021. However, I wouldn't be surprised if Livongo is now on a hot streak of beat-and-raise quarters which could significantly reduce forward price-to-sales ratios. For 2020 analysts expect around $313 million in revenue. For the first two quarters Livongo has already generated around $69 million + $86 million= $155 million. To get to that $313 million estimate would imply that Livongo's second half would be pretty much like its first half. I consider this very unrealistic given the strong sequential growth we have seen and Livongo's strong competitive situation. Instead I believe we could end up around $350 million to $375 million, which would already bring down the sales multiple from around 29 to 25/26. That is certainly not cheap but given the expected growth trajectory it is worth paying that price for future growth.

Compared to other companies which are growing fast in the cloud/SaaS space like Cloudflare (NET), Crowdstrike (CRWD), Shopify (SHOP), Zoom Video Communications (ZM) or The Trade-Desk (TTD), Livongo's P/S ratio is actually the lowest which is particularly attractive given that it is growing the fastest.

The opportunity for Livongo and for its investors is massive. Just in the U.S. 147 million adults have at least 1 chronic condition which translates into annual total cost to the US economy of around $3.7 trillion. Now Livongo is not going for that $3.7 trillion as TAM but rather for those people with diabetes and hypertension which still presents a $46.7 billion total opportunity. There are 31.4 million people with diabetes in the U.S. and so far Livongo has captured 328,000 or around 1% which underlines that they are just getting started.

Naturally, a lot can happen as Livongo tries to capture as much of its TAM as possible and with its lofty valuation, even though there are other names growing slower with similar or even higher multiples, any less than perfect quarter and potentially even any less than a "beat-and-raise" quarter can lead to a vicious and at least short-term selloff. It is not a sleep-well-at-night investment but you also shouldn't expect that from an innovative ultra-growth stock.

Finally, it should also be mentioned that Livongo is not the only company that wants to benefit and grow in the healthcare space. The trillion dollar club of Google, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon are all in one way or the other expanding into the space and exploring opportunities. Obviously, they have much deeper pockets and big customer and user bases they can leverage, neither of which Livongo has at this stage. What speaks for Livongo though is that given that they are growing so rapidly and have already captured 1% of this market and won a lot of clients I don't expect big tech to just enter the space and overrun Livongo. Instead, I wouldn't be surprised if Livongo is actually an acquisition target for one of these big companies.

Investor Take-away

The more I am reading and hearing about Livongo the more I like what the company is doing. Every big company started small. When Google, Amazon and Facebook started hardly anybody imagined how they would revolutionize and dominate in their area. In my view the most important ingredient to that success is the number of users and customers as this is what will create stickiness to the system and attract droves of new members over time.

Livongo aspires to do the same in health care by leveraging data to help people live better lives with their chronic conditions, reducing cost to the overall healthcare system and generating better insights. This could be a recipe for sustainable access given the big market Livongo is addressing, its game-changing technology-driven and AI-powered platform and the proven benefits it is creating for its members.

It is not easy to pay a price of 29 times sales but if there is any stock which currently deserves this I am going with Livongo as there is the very real possibility that this will turn into a multi-bagger over the next years.

One final word

