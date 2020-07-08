boohoo (OTC:BHHOF) shares tanked 35% across Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday trading sessions on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. This came amid an announcement that boohoo has commenced an investigation regarding claims that its suppliers were paying workers as little as £3.50 an hour in their Leicester factory. This is a complete PR nightmare for boohoo but provides a compelling entry point in a company that has shown tremendous growth over the last few years and can continue to deliver that going forward. This news came just a few weeks after I published a bullish piece on boohoo, obviously not having been able to foreshadow this PR disaster. I have now taken a position in boohoo on this large pullback.

What's the news?

boohoo has announced that it has commenced an investigation into claims that the company's suppliers are paying workers in their Leicester factory as little as £3.50 an hour, boohoo has found themselves embroiled in controversy as a fast-fashion retailer. This investigation comes following a report by a Times reporter who went undercover in the Leicester factory. The report not only highlighted awful working conditions but also the lack of precautions taken in relation to the coronavirus. However, this doesn't seem to just be an issue specific to boohoo's clothing supplier as one of the workers interviewed also highlighted that he had been working all around Leicester textile factories for 5 years and only earned as much as £5 an hour.

The real question is, How does this impact boohoo? This isn't simply a PR disaster but boohoo is also starting to see the economic effects of this on the boohoo business. Retailers such as ASOS (OTCPK:ASOMF) and NEXT (OTCPK:NXGPF) have started to drop boohoo clothing from their sites. However, in reality, this represents less than 10% of boohoo's revenue, with the majority of it coming from boohoo's own site rather than other retailers. This may also cause certain social media influencers that boohoo uses for its marketing to also stop representing the brand. Some of the risks regarding how prominent of an effect these findings will be on boohoo have already been slightly alleviated. The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority in the UK has held multi-agency visits to Leicester factories and reported on the 7th of July that officers at this stage have not identified any offences under the Modern Slavery Act 2015. Although this doesn't mean they won't find anything going forward and boohoo certainly isn't out of the woods yet, it does alleviate pressure off boohoo, even if that is only partial.

boohoo already released a market announcement on 6th July regarding the report. The company highlighted that it is 'determined to drive up standards where required'. The company also mentioned that Jaswal Fashions (acclaimed supplier) isn't actually a declared supplier of boohoo. Instead, it seems a different company is using Jaswal's former premises and that they are now working to establish the identity of this company. boohoo highlighted that when they find this company, they will cease working with them and review other relationships with other suppliers. I expect boohoo will do what they say and find who the supplier is. Although this may be costly to boohoo over the short term in order to find improved suppliers, it will be far more beneficial in the long run as boohoo can avoid huge PR disasters like this again and focus on becoming a truly global eCommerce retailer.

Market Overreaction

The latest development certainly isn't good news for boohoo, who have already struggled with other PR issues regarding directors being overpaid and that the Pretty Little Thing transaction had personal motivation involved leading to a response from the company. Both of these issues boohoo responded well and recovered quickly to make new all-time highs. This issue is worse and more prominent with boohoo experiencing a substantial fall; however, for the share price to fall over 30% in response to these recent developments is a huge overreaction, in my opinion. This pullback gives an entry point opportunity and I have thus taken a position in the company.

boohoo remains a fast-growing business with revenues as of February 2020 were up 44% from the prior year while the company continues to expand internationally with international sales up 51%. The truth is boohoo is an extremely fast-growing business and is very profitable. Gross profit was also up 42% to £666 million in the most recent year. In my last article, I went into a greater amount of detail digging into the company's full-year results and highlighting why boohoo is such a great growth share.

Looking at the company's valuation following the most recent pullback, based on last year's EPS of 5.48p, the company, currently, has a historic P/E of 40. While this may still seem pricey, considering the huge growth rate in boohoo's business, I believe they can fulfill and exceed this valuation in the coming years if growth can be sustained. I liked boohoo at £4 a share and now I love it at £2.20.

Conclusion

There is no denying the nightmare nature of the recent developments at boohoo, with the fall extending 10% in the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions following brands such as ASOS pulling boohoo clothes off their site. I see the overall pullback of more than 30% as an overreaction. This will most likely have an effect in the short term on boohoo's demand, particularly because boohoo has a large millennial demand, who may react in a more negative light to the recent news than others. However, I expect this demand will soon pick up again, and I want to now see a strong response from the boohoo board and a swift reaction in order to get to the bottom of what has happened with the company's suppliers. By responding to this swiftly, boohoo can restore confidence and improve sentiment towards boohoo's shares. Sentiment was extremely strong before the report where shares were standing near all-time highs and I believe boohoo can return to these highs, although it may take a while to stabilise.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHHOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.