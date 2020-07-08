I am not really worried about the company’s total liabilities because the asset/liability ratio is equal to 2.3x.

The upside potential is massive on this name. With a share count of 11.31 million and 2.5% of the COVID-19 market, I would say that the share price could go to $25-$30.

I would actually expect additional share price increases because the company could receive the CE mark to sell the test outside the United States.

In my opinion, the information released on June 16, 2020 about the development of a new test for COVID-19 made the share price creep up.

With two subsidiaries in Mexico and Europe, Biomerica, Inc. is an entity incorporated in Delaware. The company manufactures and develops products, which help detect chronic diseases.

Biomerica (BMRA) ’s new COVID-19 incoming test made investors push the share price up. I do understand the massive price move because the target market is large. With that, market participants should get to know the company’s patents and other tests. Biomerica appears to be a long term play. Market participants with a short term mentality need to conduct due diligence on this name because the upside appears significant.

A Significant Amount Of Stock Catalysts

With two subsidiaries in Mexico and Europe, Biomerica, Inc. is an entity incorporated in Delaware. The company manufactures and develops products, which help detect chronic diseases.

Investors will appreciate that Biomerica generates revenue from the sale of FDA-approved products and several product candidates:

Source: IR Presentation

The company targets several diseases including cancers, ulcers, infertility, and diabetes among others. The list of products commercialized by Biomerica is overwhelming. I cannot go through all of them. A substantial amount of information is available on the company’s website, which readers can visit. With that, the following text offers a great explanation on how the company’s diagnostic test and other tools work.

The diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications, by measuring or detecting the existence and/or level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens or other substances, which may exist in a patient’s body, stools, or blood, often in extremely small concentrations. Source: Annual Report

Source: IR Presentation

In my opinion, it is very beneficial that the company sells products to the customers from all over the world. A significant amount of sales come from Europe, Asia, and the US. It is ideal because if one region does not perform, the company will still make significant sales in other parts of the world. I also appreciate that the company is recognized in many markets. It means that Biomerica will be able to find distributors for new products all over the world.

Source: 10-k

Research And Development: Recent Positive Information From The FDA

The company’s current R&D efforts are focused on two tests for the gastrointestinal market. Biomerica has designed a diagnostic therapy, which helps doctors identify specific food, which is not beneficial for patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. The product is called InFoods IBS, and the company obtained support from the Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, the University of Michigan, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. Besides, Biomerica has already obtained a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The current market size for the company’s product appears massive. 14% of the population in the United States suffers from the irritable bowel syndrome. It represents significant sales potential if Biomerica can sell its product.

Source: IR Presentation

Source: IR Presentation

In July, the company released very important information regarding the IBS product. According to the company, the FDA decided to accept the product as a nonsignificant risk device study. The news is very positive. The company will be able to commercialise the product earlier than initially expected. It means that sales from the IBS product will show up soon. The company has not mentioned the exact time frame about the sale of the product, which is not ideal. However, the company only needs a de novo 510k application, so I would not expect the process to take a long time.

Source: Biomerica’s Press Release

Biomerica is also preparing its own Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) test with the University of Southern California. Interestingly, the clinical studies are expected to take less than 6 months, which is a short period of time. Investors need to study the company’s press releases carefully. If the data from the studies is beneficial. The share price could pop:

The patient clinical studies are expected to take less than 6 months to complete. The Company will then need to complete the analytical studies and prepare for submission to the FDA and plans to utilize a 510k pathway clearance of the test. Source:10-k

To sum up, the company appears to have several products in the pipeline, which could make Biomerica’s sales creep up. As shown in a recent presentation given to investors, the company expects to reach several milestones over the next 12 months. In my view, market participants who can analyze the company’s clinical data quickly will be able to report profits.

Source: IR Presentation

Test For COVID-19

Biomerica’s stock price increased in June and July by more than 30%. While investors appreciate the company’s existing products and tests, I don’t think they explain the stock price spike:

Source: Stockcharts

In my opinion, the information released on June 16, 2020 about the development of a new test for COVID-19 made the share price creep up. I would actually expect additional share price increases because the company could receive the CE mark to sell the test outside the United States. It would mean more sales for Biomerica.

Source: IR Presentation

The share price increased because the target market for Biomerica’s test is massive. Experts believe that the total market size could be close to $4.4 billion. Biomerica’s current market capitalization is below $100 million, so I would expect significant upside if the company can sell its tests soon.

Global COVID-19 diagnostic testing industry is estimated to accumulate more than USD 44481 million in the year 2020, while the total number of COVID-19 tests is projected to reach 329.17 million. These tests are vital for the management of existing pandemic situation as they provide accurate diagnosis and enables in preventing the spread of the infection. Source: Press Release

Biomerica Has A Significant Amount Of Patents And Publications

Let me point out something about the company’s patents. Biomerica’s R&D efforts lead to new intangible assets, which may not be registered in the balance sheet. The company did not acquire most of its patents, so its real value may not be seen in the list of assets. I took a look at Google Scholar and found out a significant amount of publications and patents, which may be worth a lot of money. Notice that looking for the company’s name shows 1,640 different results.

Source: Google Scholar

In my opinion, only investors, who take significant time researching the company’s reports, will understand the amount of intangible assets owned by Biomerica. Those investors will definitely have an edge over other market participants, who only check the list of assets and the value of the balance sheet.

Solid Financial Situation And Cash In Hand

I don’t think the size of the balance sheet does matter at all. I only care about whether Biomerica can sell its products or not. With that, it is relevant knowing the amount of cash in the balance sheet. The company needs it to develop its products. In February 2020, cash and cash equivalents were equal to $2.3 million, and total assets were equal to $8 million.

Source: 10-Q

I am not really worried about the company’s total liabilities because the asset/liability ratio is equal to 2.3x. Besides, the amount of current assets is larger than the current liabilities. In fact, the current amount of cash is larger than the total current liabilities. I don’t think that the company will need cash to pay its contractual obligations. At least, the company will not have to raise capital soon.

Source: 10-Q

The Company Does Not Need To Raise Capital

In my opinion, most investors will like Biomerica because the company’s net sales and gross profit margin have been quite stable in the past. It makes the company’s future sales very predictable. In the nine months ended February 2020, Biomerica reported sales of $3.9 million, and a gross profit margin of 26%. In the same period in 2019, the gross profit margin was equal to 27%, and net sales were equal to $4 million.

With regards to the company’s operating results, they were not positive in the first 9 months of 2019. The company appears to be expending a large amount of money on R&D. In the cited period, R&D was equal to $1.2 million, and loss from operations were equal to $1.9 million. In my opinion, investors will appreciate that the company is using a significant amount for the R&D. As a result, I would expect more drug candidates to be approved by the FDA.

Source: 10-Q

In 2019 and 2018, the income statement shows $5.2 million and $5.5 million respectively. As said, financial investors will appreciate the stability of the company’s top line. In 2019, the operating margin was equal to 24%, and the losses from operations were equal to approximately $2.4 million. I am not really worried about the company losses because the company appears to be increasing the R&D expenses. In 2019, they were equal to $1.6 million, 15% more than that in 2018. I firmly believe that increasing R&D usually leads to more products in the pipeline.

Source: 10-k

Experienced investors usually check the company’s CFO to understand the cash burn rate. In the nine months ended February 2020, Biomerica reported net cash used in operating activities of -$0.8 million. In the same period in 2019, the CFO was equal to -$1.2 million. Thus, I believe that assuming a cash burn rate of $1 million per year makes sense. Given the current amount of cash standing in the balance sheet, the company will have sufficient cash to operate for the next two years.

Target Price And Risks

After the company announced its COVID-19 test, most analysts increased their target price. The consensus went from $6.30 to $11, which I understand:

Source: Marketbeat

If the company can obtain 2% of the COVID-19 test, Biomerica would make sales of $88 million. With a share count of 11.31 million shares, the company would report sales per share of $7.7. If we assume an EV/Sales ratio of 4x-5x, Biomerica would make a total enterprise value of $352 million, which is approximately 3x-4x the company’s current value. As said, the upside potential is massive on this name. With a share count of 11.31 million and 2.5% of the COVID-19 market, I would say that the share price could go to $25-$30.

There are several risks on this name. Firstly, if the company can commercialize its test but sales are lower than expected, the market may be disappointed. As a result, investors may dump shares leading to a share price decline. In my opinion, the share price may go down to the company’s cash per share.

The company sells products in Asia and Europe. If the company has to pay tariffs or being in compliance with regulations is costly, the company’s gross profit margin could decline. As a result, growth and pharma investors may sell shares, which may lead to share price depreciation:

Our products are primarily sold internationally, with the majority of our international sales to our distributors in Asia and Europe. We currently sell and market our products through distributor organizations and sales agents. These foreign risks include, among others: Compliance with multiple different registration requirements and new and changing registration requirements, our inability to benefit from registration for our products inasmuch as registrations may be controlled by a distributor, and the difficulty in transitioning our product registrations;

Compliance with complex foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that apply to our international operations, including U.S. laws such as import/export limitations, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and local laws;

Tariffs or other barriers as we continue to expand into new countries and geographic regions, especially related to China as tariffs are changing constantly. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Biomerica has what most pharma investors look for. It has cash in hand, a significant amount of patents, incoming stock catalysts, and several products in the pipeline. Investors appear to be buying shares because the new COVID-19 tests may represent millions in sales. The market opportunity appears to be very big. However, Biomerica is much more than that because it has many other tests available in the market, which are already producing sales. With all, I believe that the company’s share price could double or triple if the company can successfully conduct its test commercially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.