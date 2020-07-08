Source: Scientific American

Seeking Alpha has lots of interesting articles concerning Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with all kinds of reasons why the company lacks a future. The latest "Tesla: Major November 2020 Risk" is that the Democrats might win both houses and the Presidency, that this will lead to more support for the Battery Electric Vehicle (9BEV)) transition, and Tesla will suffer because it will have competition. Elon Musk is on the record that any progress on electrification of transport is going to benefit Tesla, because there is so much room for new entrants. And it is increasingly clear that Tesla has a big lead on the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) manufacturers. Look no further than the teething troubles being experienced by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). The spate of negativity on Seeking Alpha as Tesla closes at $1,371.58 has made me rethink my views about the dramatic rise of the Tesla share price. I clearly got it wrong in the short term as I didn't invest in Tesla as the share price approached $1,000. However, I still think that there is a huge issue, not just for Tesla, but for the market in general; and that is the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, I explore why I remain on the side and anticipate being able to purchase Tesla well below $1,000 in due course, notwithstanding that I think the recent progress by Tesla is astonishing and accelerating.

Signs that all isn't well: the statistics show a grim picture

There are pointers everywhere that the pandemic is not only not over, but that it is getting worse.

Yesterday, global cases totaled 11,732,996 (540,137 deaths), with 171,508 new cases (3,583 new deaths), and the US reached 3,040,833 cases (132,979 deaths) with 50,586 new cases (378 new deaths); Brazil reached 1,626,071 cases (65,556 deaths) and 21,486 new cases (656 new deaths).

It is not just that countries (e.g. US, Brazil) whose leaders ignore the science are struggling, as even countries that have taken the problem seriously and have been successful in containing the virus (e.g. Australia) are going back into lockdown to contain outbreaks.

Challenges to health systems worldwide

If hospitals get overwhelmed, all medical emergencies are affected. This means that while the poor and vulnerable populations are more at risk, developed countries such as the US are also threatened. Indeed, the US is now threatened by four epicentres of the pandemic (Los Angeles, cities in Texas, Florida, and Arizona). Currently, Florida seems at risk of hospitals being overwhelmed.

Notwithstanding the COVID-19-related problems, there are other diseases severely impacted by the pandemic. For example, WHO has reported that AIDS response is affected globally. Things get disrupted in the pandemic, and this includes vital medicines.

Weak links everywhere

The US postal service is struggling to cope with parcel shipments in a time of substantial closure of face to face business. This has led to bipartisan proposals to support the postal service with a $25 billion emergency support bill.

In the US, meat processing has been centralised around very large plants, and this has exposed vulnerabilities as these plants have been hotspots for COVID-19 cases. It is interesting that this is leading to changes with a focus on smaller facilities with strong pandemic precautions. It has also created opportunity for non-meat substitutes. For example, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has staged a substantial recovery since the lockdown. Of more concern is the impact of the pandemic on the food chain more generally.

The above issues are not conducive to irrational exuberance in the markets.

Prospects for a vaccine and treatments still unclear

I've never seen anything like the hype surrounding the search for solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone with any knowledge of the challenges of biotech can only shake their head in astonishment at the optimism around the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. The timelines being foreshadowed by those ignorant of biotech development are the stuff of science fiction.

COVID-19 vaccine development

Vaccine development is normally a slow and tortuous process. And pathogens differ in their ability to resist development of an effective vaccine. There have not been ANY vaccines developed to any coronavirus, none.

The reason that vaccine development is slow is that vaccines have to be very safe as everyone gets treated. Even a low percentage of problems with a vaccine is unacceptable. You can't decide a vaccine is a goer based on a handful of people responding to a new vaccine. Nor is it enough that a vaccine leads to development of antibodies in the person given the vaccine. It isn't that simple, yet vaccines are being scaled up without even the most basic assays of utility being satisfied. The stakes are very high, and it is understandable that money is not an issue when the global economy is shut down. Playing a statistical game that scaling up 100 vaccines might hit one winner has some basis, but then again, the probability is that none will be successful.

The above puts in context extravagant claims that everyone will have access to a vaccine before November.

COVID-19 treatments

While there is a lot of noise, the reality regarding treatments at the moment is that it looks like remdesivir (NASDAQ:GILD) shortens hospital stays for the very ill by a few days, but it does not lower mortality. Dexamethasone does prevent some deaths in gravely ill patients, but it is not a panacea and only applicable to those near death. The data is not yet clear for either of these treatments, and it may yet become clear that remdesivir is only of marginal treatment value. And hydroxychloroquine doesn't work at all.

While there are some prospects for antiviral treatments at earlier stages, how the drugs get delivered and how to get treatment in a timely fashion are all issues that take time to sort out. Investors not familiar with biotech would do well to be very cautious about large numbers of drugs that are supposed to be miraculous cures based on essentially no data.

My take on vaccine and treatments is that they are going to take time to sort out if they ever become effective. The new realisation is that many people don't show symptoms when they are infected. The confronting point is that these people are quite capable of infecting those for whom COVID-19 is a death sentence (and who can overwhelm the health system). For the foreseeable future, the effective way to address the pandemic is social distancing, and lots of testing and isolation of those infected. Testing and isolation are only effective when the basic level of infection is very low. These actions require substantial shutdown of economic activity, and attempts to short-circuit the economic shutdowns are fraught, as is evidenced currently in the US.

Why is Tesla specifically at risk from COVID-19?

Above, I've provided reasons why the COVID-19 pandemic is an unrecognised risk that isn't going away. Why do I think that Tesla is particularly at risk from these developing events?

While the markets overall have a sense of unreal exuberance, in some sense, Tesla is the company that many eyes are focused on. I've argued in a recent article why Tesla deserves the prominence that it currently enjoys, while acknowledging that this prominence invites the "tall poppy" syndrome. There are a lot of investors looking for Tesla to be brought back to earth. Clearly, those shorting Tesla have a major stake in a fall in share price, but the focus extends beyond that. Tesla has audaciously taken on the fossil fuel industry, not only in relation to transport, but in terms of electrification of everything. While it has a lot of supporters, those not wishing it well are formidable.

Tesla has a huge number of new business initiatives in the train as it scales up production and internationalises its manufacturing and markets. All of this is expensive, and it relies on success to manage this process. This makes it more exposed than a long established business that already has its manufacturing and markets established.

My conclusion is that Tesla faces the dual challenges of stretching conservative credibility that it could be more valuable than Toyota (NYSE:TM), combined with rapid business implementation on a scale rarely if ever seen. My take long term is that Tesla will manage these visionary and practical issues, but I'm not confident that Tesla will cope in the short term with what COVID-19 is bringing. I suspect that Tesla will be an early beneficiary of the tough times that COVID-19 heralds.

Conclusion

There does now seem to be acknowledgement that we are not going to see a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but there still seems to be optimism that COVID-19 is going to magically recede as a problem, and we can get back to normal reasonably soon.

Expert advice is abundantly clear that the way to address the pandemic is not to open up the economy and hope to fix the health problem later, but rather to address the problem first and that this will eventually enable the economy to get back on track.

Markets still seem to be in denial about this simple fact. I contend that the moment of truth will eventually arrive and recognition that this is going to be slow will finally be accepted. When that happens, the markets will recalibrate, and as I indicate above, Tesla is likely to feel the brunt sooner than most. Hence, I might get my opportunity to invest in Tesla at a price which makes sense for me. Then, we can start to look closely at Tesla's competitive advantages, ability to execute, and also whether it is becoming the center of the automotive industry. The fact that it has recently become substantially more valuable (Tesla market cap $224 billion) than Toyota (market cap $174 billion) is a sign of where this is heading.

I am not a financial advisor, but I know a bit about biotech. If my commentary is helpful to you and your financial advisor about timing investment in Tesla, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.