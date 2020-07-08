U.S. Oil Production Rebounds In June But Remains Far Below March Levels

If US crude storage does continue to decrease like we are expecting, then we see $45+ WTI by end of July and heading into August. Given the recent rebound in refining margins, a move to $45 is plausible.

JPM and our analysis point to US oil production exiting around ~11 mb/d, but this may be lowered depending on peak US oil production following the return of shut-in barrels.

This is a drop of 2.8 mb/d versus March according to our estimate, but a rise of ~400k b/d versus May.

Since March, US oil production has dropped by ~2.8 mb/d, according to our estimate.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see from our chart above, we had pegged US oil production, including adjustment to be 13.283 mb/d, and this dropped to a low of 10.088 mb/d in May, followed by a rebound in June.

The rebound in June was largely expected as US shale oil producers return shut-in production. We are going to see US oil production recover more still in July and August. For July, our estimate is still showing 11 to 11.25 mb/d for the average, while August should be the peak in US oil production for a while.

JPM published a report today saying essentially the same as our projections:

The return of curtailed US production continues from last week with Genscape daily production prints reflecting the first week of July averaging ~560 kbd higher than the last two weeks of June. Virtually all of the increase in production over this time period can be traced back to the restart of wells in the Permian. Given the stickiness of WTI price ~$40/bbl and messaging from the upstream community, we have increased our estimate for the restoration of curtailed production in July to average ~900 kbd. As such, we expect July crude and condensate production to average ~11.1 mbd. Additionally with the strength in price amid supply-side reductions that outpaced our expectations, we have raised our US production estimate moderately in late-2020 (relative to last week's publication) to reflect some additional restoration of drilling and rig activity with the current forward curve. We now expect US crude and condensate production to find an apex in August, averaging ~11.5 mbd, with December 2020 averaging ~10.9 mbd as natural declines become more impactful. Our primary risk is the materialization of decline rates sooner than anticipated, currently expected to be most significant to the US balance in 4Q20.

For the end of 2020, exit US oil production will be around 10.5 to 11.0 mb/d. The exit point will vary depending on the peak US oil production level we observe in August. If US oil production indeed tops out at ~11.5 mb/d in August, then we should see US crude storage reflect the much lower domestic supplies.

Based on tanker tracking flows, US crude storage could fall below 480 million bbls by the end of August if US oil production does not exceed 11.5 mb/d in August.

Lower domestic supplies will give Saudis much better handling of US crude storage. And for oil analysts out there, storage levels have often determined the future trajectory of oil prices, and the lower storage gets, the higher prices are (in normal markets).

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The market will also be very forward-looking on this matter. This also explains why the market overlooked today's surprise build report and focused instead on the forward trajectory of storage.

If US crude storage does continue to decrease like we are expecting, then we see $45+ WTI by end of July and heading into August. Given the recent rebound in refining margins, a move to $45 is plausible.

