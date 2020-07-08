This is a Z4 Research mid quarter update. We have written about Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) a number of times on Seeking Alpha. So for more details on their operations, please search the site. Our original piece for Seeking Alpha can be viewed here and our most recent piece: Vestas: Temporary Doldrums, Underlying Wind Industry Demand Remains Strong.

2Q20 Order Pace Was Solid. VWDRY announced a flurry of 10 wins to close the quarter at 3.076 GW announced orders. As usual, we expect a further significant but as of yet unannounced amount of orders to be added with the 2Q20 report.

This is off the pace of 2Q19 orders of 4.6 GW announced and 5.7 GW total (the unannounced and unattributed total was 1.1 GW in the quarter and it has been higher than that in recent quarters).

2Q20 orders in the quarter ran the gamut in terms of geography and capability (low wind, high wind, transition zone, arctic) and several were follow-on orders to expand existing wind parks with existing Vestas turbine installations.

We are not concerned by 2Q20 level of order flow and see this quarter's orders as setting up nicely relative to Street expectations for 3.65 GW. They can easily exceed consensus with the final tally given the strong recent history of post quarter adds (the Unannounced column below).

Lastly, we note that almost all of the 2Q20 orders were accompanied by multi year management contracts, even the ones in China where that has been less common. Service contracts are considerably higher margin than the turbines themselves (see EBIT table in the cheat sheet below).

Note that the quarterly total does not include a monster 1.14 GW offshore win announced in June. Offshore orders are recorded under MHI Vestas, the 50/50 JV company they have with Mitsubishi. This win is for the Seagreen project of Scotland and includes 114 of their massive 10 MW V164 turbines. The order is bigger than their entire 2019 offshore order book and compares well to their existing firm offshore backlog as of 1Q20 which stood at 3.4 GW and their installed base of 5.0 GW. Industry trackers and the company see offshore wind becoming an increasingly important growth wedge for Vestas over the coming decade with expectations of installed offshore capacity growing 10 to 15% per year for the foreseeable future with the highly visible U.S. market really getting rolling in 2024.

Valuation

We view the strong ongoing wind demand and the desire for greater ESG/green/renewables investing as working to increase supported EBITDA multiples. We see 2020 near 12x now as transitioning to 12 to 14x this time next year on 2021 EBITDA. On midpoint, this translates to a $48 ADR 12 month upside price (33% above the July 7 close).

Nutshell

Demand remains strong with little sign of COVID-19 impacting order flow at this time. In fact, they've hit the ground running in 3Q20 announcing additional orders in Poland this morning where they enjoy 36% country share. Delays to installations are of course possible but there would be delays, not cancellations as per our other industry touch points at BWEN (see our recent piece on this now towering tower player here) and wind blade maker TPIC. Our point is, things look fine on the order front and given that deliveries for the quarter are going to be less than bookings, we expect another quarter of growth in both product and service backlog and valuation remains compelling. Vestas is the third largest wind position in our portfolio and the 4th largest position overall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY, BWEN, TPIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.