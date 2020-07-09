Introduction

Carriage Services (CSV) is a funeral services provider that didn’t see its share price recover in line with other companies after the initial COVID-19 concerns. Investors likely aren’t too impressed with the $500M net debt which represents a debt ratio of just over 6. However, I will show in this article the company still generates a substantial amount of free cash flow and the net debt will gradually decrease as 90% of the adjusted free cash flow is being retained within the company while the remaining 10% that’s being paid out as a dividend represents a 2% dividend yield.

Q1 wasn’t easy, but Carriage Services posted a strong free cash flow result

Carriage Services was able to post a 12% revenue increase to $77.5M in the first quarter of this year, as the company was able to present an improved result in both the service revenue as well as the property and merchandise revenue which both grew at a similar pace.

Source: SEC filings

Obviously the operating expenses increased as well, and although the regional and unallocated expenses slightly decreased, the higher cost of service and cost of merchandise expenses compensated for that. In the end, the gross profit of the company increased by approximately 7% to $23.2M. A good result, but the light pressure on the margins is something Carriage Services will have to look out for.

The operating income of $2.2M was just a fraction of the $15.6M reported a year ago, but this difference can be fully explained by the $14.7M impairment charge recorded in Q1 of this year. Excluding this impairment charge, the operating income would actually have increased to $16.8M. Carriage Services also had to deal with a higher interest expense as the net debt increased after closing a few acquisitions in 2019 and Q1 2020 and this contributed to the pre-tax loss of $6.35M and net loss of $4.2M (after taking a tax credit into account).

Considering this net loss is entirely caused by the impairment charge, I’m not too worried about the net loss posted by Carriage as I was expecting the cash flow statements to show a nice incoming operating and free cash flow.

And I wasn’t disappointed.

Source: SEC filings

The reported operating cash flow in Q1 2020 was $13.5M but this includes several working capital items. Adjusting the operating cash flow for these items, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $20.7M. From this amount we still need to deduct the $0.5M paid on leases and I’ll also include the $0.23M in taxes on restricted stock into consideration. The verdict: An adjusted operating cash flow of almost exactly $18M.

Source: SEC filings

And as you can see on the image above, the total capex was just $2.7M in the first quarter, and this results in a free cash flow result of about $15.3M. The difference between the net loss and positive cash flow can fully be explained by the impairment charge (which is a non-cash charge) and the difference between the $4.55M quarterly depreciation expense compared to a capex of around just $2.7M.

Yes, the balance sheet contains quite a bit of debt, but it remains very manageable

As of the end of March, Carriage Services had almost $12M in cash on the balance sheet, $6M in short-term debt and almost $396M of long-term senior notes and $113M drawn down from an existing credit facility for a net debt position of around $503M (which explains the high interest expenses). Given the current annualized EBITDA of just over $80M, the debt ratio is quite high at almost 6 so this will be a point of attention. The bonds are currently trading at a yield to maturity of 4.8-6% (the spread between bid and ask is relatively sizable these days, at the mid-point the cost of debt would be around 5.5%) so it looks like the debt markets aren’t too worried about Carriage Services’ debt commitment.

However, given the strong underlying cash flows, Carriage should be able to reduce the net debt pretty fast. And considering the majority of long-term debt consists of senior notes that are only due in 2026 with a 6.625% coupon, there will be no near-term pressure on Carriage’s balance sheet. And although Carriage feels comfortable with its senior notes, the company is actively exploring its options to refinance these notes as this could potentially save the company $8-10M per year. On an after-tax basis, this would increase the free cash flow result by $6-7.5M (or $0.30-0.40 per share) per year, so it’s definitely worth investigating that.

Although Carriage Services has increased the annual dividend to $0.35 per share (a $0.05/share increase), the dividend will still cost the company just over $6M per year and that's just a fraction of the anticipated free cash flow. Assuming the full-year EBITDA will come in at around $82M and the net debt at $450M, we can reasonably expect Carriage Services to reduce its debt ratio relatively fast.

Investment thesis

I believe Carriage Services is a sound business, and although the company’s free cash flow performance of around $50-60M per year makes the company look very cheap with the shares trading at a free cash flow yield of around 17%, the high net debt and debt ratio are definitely something to keep an eye on.

I’m not too worried right now as the majority of the debt is only due in 2026 (and we can reasonably expect Carriage to generate $240-300M in cumulative free cash flow before the senior notes have to be repaid) but it certainly should be a focus point for Carriage. I was glad to see the company is actively looking to refinance the senior notes and I think it shouldn’t just focus on reducing the coupon but also kicking a part of the debt further down the road. I would have no issue if Carriage would refinance the $396M in senior notes in two $200M tranches with different maturity dates to reduce the risk.

Carriage Services is very attractive at these levels, but it's imperative the free cash flow will be predominantly used to reduce the net debt and debt ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position but could be interested in writing a few put options to take advantage of the strong option premiums.