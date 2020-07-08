You have an opportunity to invest in either a furniture store operated by an Ashley licensee or a nearby Home Depot property. Both locations are similar in size. Which do you choose? I often ask this question when talking to graduate business students, who generally raise their hand for Home Depot. Those that keep their hands in their laps are reluctant; they really would rather have a Home Depot but assume that the obvious choice I am giving them entails subterfuge. Home Depot has exceptional brand awareness, a high investment-grade A credit rating and is the nation’s largest home improvement chain with approximately 2,200 locations. In contrast, Ashley Furniture has about 800 locations, most of which are operated by individual licensees. Simply put, having Home Depot as a tenant makes the real estate more desirable and sought after.

The First Two Net Lease Cognitive Biases

The net lease market is just as efficient as the fixed income markets

Net lease contracts are as consistent as corporate bonds

Respondents to the tenant selection question overwhelmingly assume that the investment choices are equivalent. They know that they will have to accept a lower rate of return on the Home Depot property, but then think that this is not unlike the fixed income markets, where A-rated bonds command a much lower yield than do speculative grade bonds. This is consistent with the thought that they are buying a bond-like instrument and so they raise their hands for the comparative higher perceived security offered by Home Depot. They have made assumptions that fall prey to two cognitive biases: The first is that the net lease market is just as efficient as the fixed income markets. The second is that net leases, as contractual instruments, are as consistent as widely traded fixed income instruments.

The net lease market is anything but efficient and consistent. And the choices between a Home Depot and an Ashley Furniture Store are seldom equivalent. The Home Depot lease may require the landlord to maintain the roof and structure, which entails unknown expense risk. The lease will also often have a shorter primary term and the investment can be expected to come at a far higher cost per square foot for the real estate. The price for the real estate is important because higher costs elevate the risk of loss in the event Home Depot elects not to extend their lease or becomes insolvent. Home Depot can be expected to not divulge property level performance data, which means that the landlord will have little idea how successful the location is. Such knowledge is important because leases on successful properties are effectively senior corporate contracts that stand in front of most other corporate obligations in the event of insolvency. As a landlord, you will have fewer concerns in the event of tenant bankruptcy if you know that your location makes money. Home Depot can also not be expected to enter into master lease arrangements, wherein multiple locations can be bound into a single lease. Master leases are likewise important and represent the best means for landlords to obtain contract diversity and insulate themselves from poorly performing properties. Leases to highly rated companies tend to be more tenant friendly, offering extended ability to close properties or to sublease them. In the end, a landlord has a better chance to have a longer, fully net lease contract, complete with a lower price per square foot, unit-level financial reporting, master lease potential and added contractual protections with the Ashley operator.

Two More Net Lease Cognitive Biases

High credit quality can be expected to be maintained over the long term

Leases are safer than unsecured bonds issued by the same tenants

Once observers know that there are material contractual differences between a lease to Home Depot and an Ashley Furniture Licensee, they still tend to be unmoved. After all, they have the credit and support of an A-rated company! Such feelings of security arise from a cognitive bias: Respondents expect that high credit quality will be sustained over the long-term. No one told them about credit migration statistics. The fact is that, over a ten-year period, an A-rated company can expect to lose investment-grade status more than 40% of the time. Over a twenty-year lease, that credit rating migration will rise to more than 63%. As time passes, up to 85% of migration can be expected to arise from credit rating abandonment, wherein the company simply elects to be non-rated. For BBB-rated tenants, the credit migration will be even scarier, starting off at more than 54% over ten years and rising to almost 74% over twenty years. In my opinion, credit migration statistics stand to be even worse for companies like Home Depot, which do not depend on the credit ratings for their successful business models. For such companies, credit ratings are optional and easy to abandon in favor of capital strategies having the potential to deliver higher rates of shareholder return. Netting out the impact of credit migration: Chasing after investment-grade tenant credit quality typically comes at the expense of lower yields, lower lease escalations and inferior contract quality in the hope that you will be among the 26% to 37% of investors still having an investment-grade tenant at the conclusion of a primary 20-year lease term.

A related cognitive bias that bears mentioning is that net leases are readily comparable to and better financial instruments than corporate bonds issued by the same tenants. I have frequently spoken with net lease investors who take pleasure in the good deals to be had where net lease yields exceed the bond yields offered by the same tenant. Their palpable excitement is typically compounded by the notion that leases are backed by assets, whereas corporate bonds are generally unsecured obligations. Evidently no one told them that landlords have different risks than do corporate note holders. When tenant credit migration invariably happens, bond holders will generally be fully repaid. And if the migration happens as a result of credit ratings abandonment in association with a change of control or corporate recapitalization, which is often the case, note holders stand to even receive prepayment premiums. Meanwhile, real estate investors will not be so lucky. Their real estate valuations will materially decline with tenant corporate credit ratings. Is it worth taking that risk? Maybe. It all depends on the amount of expected cap rate (lease yield) compression that might occur with credit rating degradation, the time it takes to realize that elevated cap rate and the annual rate of rental increases embodied in the lease. An analysis like this will presume that the tenant remains in the property after the primary lease term. However, should the tenant exercise their option to return the property to the landlord upon lease expiration, then the analysis of expected performance will take a different turn altogether.

The Five Real Estate Biases

More highly valued real estate is apt to deliver safer and assured returns.

Tenants having strong credit quality elevate real estate value, performance and safety.

The quality of real estate is evidenced by the yield (cap rate) at which it trades.

Differences in investment cap rates represent proportional risk differences.

Net asset value is an indicator of asset desirability and expected economic performance.

Given the differences in lease contract characteristics between the Home Depot and Ashley stores, together with the differences in risk undertaken by real estate investors and bondholders, the comparative investment decision no longer seems quite so simple. Nevertheless, prospective investors tend to be drawn to the Home Depot asset, which is perceived to have greater desirability and security. This rationale emanates from at least five real estate cognitive biases which are related to the prior four financial biases, are shown above and pertain to both private and publicly held real estate:

The above real estate biases, like the first four financial biases we have discussed, tend to derive from loosely recalled or anecdotal information that establish our belief system. To my knowledge, there is no reliable academic studies to support any of these nine biases. Pioneering Nobel Laureate behavioral economist Daniel Kahneman would refer to such biases as availability heuristics, which is to say that you interpret internally, loosely recalled and readily “available” knowledge to form a belief. And, if enough people recall similar information, an availability heuristic can become “groupthink”, which is a more pernicious form of cognitive bias where the social dynamics of the many believers effectively limit dissent from the few doubters.

It is not hard to understand how real estate company investors became preoccupied with net asset value, or “NAV” as a determinant of corporate valuation. REITs were created in the United States after President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill called the Cigar Excise Tax Extension of 1960, which included language that opened real estate investing up to the general public through the sale of liquid, tradable securities. Want to buy the Empire State Building? There’s a REIT for that. REIT’s were effectively conceived to be mutual funds of real estate. So, what is the price of the stock? Well, just take the value of the building, subtract the amount of any borrowings and divide the resultant amount by the number of shares and you had the price. Net Asset Value simply must be an important determinant of share price and an indicator of expected performance.

Net Asset Value holds little sway with the performance of public real estate investment trusts. Private real estate holders should take note. Instead, it turns out that underlying corporate business models, equity returns, dividends and dividend growth are the key drivers of share performance, which should not be surprising, since those same elements tend to ultimately drive the performance of virtually every other public company. In a study of publicly traded REITs conducted by Goldman Sachs in 2012, Funds from Operations growth was show to account for 82% of stock performance. Meanwhile the correlation between Net Asset Value and share price performance was virtually zero. So was the starting REIT valuation point, which was more likely to be influenced by NAV. Still, the notion of NAV importance to corporate or investment performance is pervasive and impacts directly, or indirectly each of the five cognitive biases above.

Along with NAV, a central theme to the biases discussed thus far is centered in the notion of market efficiency. Eugene Fama won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013 for his Efficient Markets Hypothesis that states that asset prices reflect all available information. Of course, Dr. Fama’s work was centered in the financial markets, where there is a higher level of investment contract consistency; his work did not pertain to commercial real estate investments. Cognitive real estate bias arising from the work of Dr. Fama would suggest that high NAV, and therefore lower yielding, real estate is appropriately priced because risk-adjusted rates of return are likely to be similar. It bears mention that Daniel Kahneman, who was awarded his Nobel eleven years earlier, did not subscribe to Dr. Fama’s hypothesis because he believed that people do not always behave rationally, a hypothesis which set the foundation for the field of behavioral economics. Playwright George Bernard Shaw is purported to have said, “If all the economists were laid end to end, they would not reach a conclusion.” With so many Nobel Laureates having so many hypotheses, it is no small wonder that some wind up forming the foundations of disparate and unintended cognitive biases. Even still, commercial real estate is in a league of its own; here, irrationality and bias often rests on the difficulty of segregating the physicality of assets from their potential to deliver returns. Hence public REIT shareholders and securities analysts are prone to inconsistencies while considering whether their investments are centered in real estate interests or stock.

The Tenth Bias

Portfolio diversity does not apply to single tenant net lease real estate

Twelve years prior to Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Harry Markowitz for his work on modern portfolio investment theory. Among the many disciples of this theory is David Swensen, the renowned manager of the Yale endowment, which he grew from $1 billion in 1985 to around $30 billion today. At a 2018 reunion address, Swensen lauded his former Yale mentor, describing his modern portfolio theory as follows: “Diversification, as Harry Markowitz says, is a free lunch. For a given level of return, if you diversify you can get that return at lower risk. For a given level of risk, if you diversify you can get a higher return. That’s pretty cool! Free lunch!” James Tobin, another Yale economist, 1981 Nobel Laureate and mentor of David Swensen would paraphrase Harry Markowitz as saying simply, “You know, don’t put your eggs in one basket.” Harry Markowitz own succinct description of the merits of portfolio diversity is that “diversifying sufficiently among uncorrelated risks can reduce portfolio risk toward zero.”

Given the benefits of portfolio diversity, the question for net lease real estate investors is “How many properties does it take to properly diversify?” A central issue for net lease market participants like me is that each individual property poses a high level of investment concentration risk. Unlike multi-tenant properties, where each asset can potentially deliver significant tenant diversity, single tenant assets represent high levels of concentration and individually offer no diversity. Master leases can help by combining multiple tenant locations into a single lease, but that effort will still fall well short of the tenant diversity offered by multi-tenanted properties. Based on the observations of Harry Markowitz, equity portfolio managers would generally advise holding from 15 to 30 uncorrelated stocks to have an adequately diversified portfolio. The implication for net lease real estate investors is a need to hold many assets in order to minimize investment risk. I believe that this is essential.

Many, and perhaps most, net lease real estate investors disregard the advice of Harry Markowitz. They hold fewer than thirty net lease real estate assets and the few they do hold can represent disproportionately high levels of their personal net worth or can be highly correlated. This is the tenth bias: Portfolio diversity does not apply to single tenant net lease real estate. Oftentimes, the justification for ignoring the essentials of portfolio diversity are centered somewhere within the other nine cognitive biases. Tenant credit ratings and high real estate NAV’s that connote asset desirability can sway investors to overlook diversity. Federal income tax incentives, such as 1031 exchanges, also can loom large given the well documented bias of investors to avoid losses – in this case taxes that would otherwise come due. And let’s not overlook the physicality of real estate. After all, real estate is a “hard asset”, whereas stocks are not backed up by such hard assets. In my early commercial banking days a quote I loved was that “if it’s in the dirt, you can’t get hurt!”

Many successful equity investors have taken a pass on the advice of Harry Markowitz, the most famous being one of our larger shareholders, Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett, who has guided Berkshire to realize annual compound rates of return in excess of 20% since 1965, or more than double that of the S&P 500 index, famously once said, “Diversification is protection against ignorance; it makes little sense if you know what you are doing.” Or, as our real estate investor might say, irrespective of the first nine biases and the advice of Harry Markowitz, I still want to own the Home Depot!

It turns out that, while Mr. Buffett has confidence in his own ability, he also believes that most investors would be better off simply selecting highly diversified, low cost stock index funds. In 2007, he famously bet $1 million that the S&P 500 would beat a basket of five hedge funds selected by a firm called Protégé Partners. By the end of 2017, the S&P 500 gained over 85%, while the hedge fund basket eked out a mere 22% gain.

I believe strongly in the importance of investment portfolio diversity. I also believe that the thought of beating the market through select concentrated investment positions is inapplicable to single tenant net lease properties. For one thing, the risk/reward dynamics are vastly different. Equity investments target higher returns, benefit from high levels of corporate operating leverage and are supported by the complete operations of a business. Net lease real estate assets tend to target lower levels of return, have virtually no operating leverage and ultimately rely on the success of a single asset held within a business.

The net lease investment company I help lead today is, by design, a highly diversified investment platform. Still, we occasionally receive requests to divulge the exact address of each property and its respective tenant, as if having such information will enable a proper assessment of our investment strategy. Such requests represent a preference to spend more time evaluating individual assets than evaluating the characteristics portfolio quality. Even corporate observers can be subject to the Tenth Bias. Were we to provide such information, recipients would still have no idea of the profitability of the underlying properties (we can’t publicly divulge proprietary tenant data), nor would they know about the extent of master lease contracts, any added contractual enhancements (guarantees, lease deposits, etc.) or even the price paid for the asset relative to its replacement cost. The tenth bias encourages investors to look for trees, believing forests to be less important. Focusing on individual assets dismisses the essence of the contributions of diversity. The key is to apply consistent investment and management standards to a highly diverse net lease portfolio to, as Harry Markowitz once espoused, "reduce portfolio risk to zero”.

Biases Evolve to Best Practices

Assume you walk into the office of a large institutional investor that owns a portfolio of net lease real estate properties. On the office walls are dozens of high resolution, glossy photographs of just some of the real estate that they hold. You recognize the tenants, many of which you know to have high credit ratings. You see that the locations are high profile, exhibit high traffic counts and appear to be in desirable neighborhoods. Many of the locations are situated at the corners of major intersections, with others adjacent to well-known anchor tenants. You instinctively associate these images with notions of scarcity and quality. You want to associate scarcity and quality with desirability and marketability. You want to associate these attributes with high real estate net asset values. And you want to associate high NAV’s with the potential for strong investment performance. Only you know better.

Daniel Kahneman and his long-time collaborator, Amos Tversky were behavioral psychologists when they embarked on work illustrating our tendency towards cognitive bias that would eventually lead to the 2002 Nobel award in Economics. Their work established the foundation for behavioral economics. Perhaps more importantly, their work influenced the development of evidence-based disciplines that traverse activities from professional athlete selection to medicine to investing. Once we acknowledge the human tendency towards bias, we can clear our mind and start down the road to using that awareness to create evidence-based best practices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the CEO of STORE Capital.