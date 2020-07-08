Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, GDPR and management's guidance on slowing growth and lower operating margins, Facebook (FB) is again under the microscope as major advertisers from Sony to Unilever cut their spending in response to Zuckerberg's passive stance on hate speech. Investors had the right to panic and the stock was justifiably down ~13% at one point, but prices quickly made a comeback to close at near all time high. In this article, I will dissect the fundamental reason behind the rally by examining several product-specific factors that truly distinguish Facebook as a unique platform and explain why the recent advertiser exodus is temporary rather than permanent.

Unmatched targeting capabilities

One of the most notable features of Facebook is the ability to allow advertisers to find the most relevant audience through hundreds of demographic, interest and behavior factors. Through many years of optimization, the platform enables companies to identify their potential customers based on qualities beyond basic demographic ingredients such as gender, age, and location. Not only can a pet supplier narrow its audience to those interested in reptiles, but a home insurance provider can also cater its message exclusively to 3-month, 6-month or one-year newlyweds.

With access to over 3 billion monthly users who visit at least one of Facebook's platforms (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp) in a given month, a high-end department store looking to push its personal shopping service can target high-spenders with top 10% of household income in Miami, Florida. A used car retailer can target local college students who are having their birthdays within the next week. An Irish bar in Santa Clara hosting an IT mingle-mix-and-drink event can target tech workers who are currently widowed, single, in an open relationship, or under the status "complicated". I won't go on to describe what a divorce lawyer can do to find her customers, but the simple idea is that whatever line of business you're in, chances are you will be able to identify your audience in a highly specific fashion and deploy your ad budget to best match your products and services to consumer needs.

As efficient as its data can be, Facebook further differentiates itself from competition by allowing advertisers to find those who share similar traits with their existing customers, also known as a lookalike audience. That is, a clothing e-commerce brand can upload its list of customers as the lookalike source, and Facebook will identify users that share common qualities and let the marketing manager select an audience size ranging from 1-10%, where a 1% lookalike consists of people most similar to the lookalike source while the audience becomes bigger and broader with every percentage increase. This increases relevance and lowers the risks of spending ad dollars on those who may be interested in fashion in general but have very different tastes to the offerings of the clothing brand.

While other social media platforms such as Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat (SNAP) can somewhat replicate the above functionalities, the effectiveness is severely limited due to the much smaller user base. Twitter has 386 million active users; Snapchat 398 million; and Pinterest (PINS) 366 million, all of which combined make up less than half of Facebook's active users (link). In essence, the massive scale and detailed targeting capabilities of Facebook is what attracts more than 8 million advertisers worldwide, none of which is large and influential enough to make up more than 10% of Facebook's total revenue.

Competition-based pricing structure

On Facebook, companies pay to reach their advertising objectives by competing against one another in a bidding process. While most advertisers will probably opt for a lowest-cost bid strategy, companies looking to push new products to the market can pursue a more aggressive strategy by raising the maximum bid for each auction and allow the platform to prioritize eyeballs on their offerings. In a word, advertising on Facebook is a competition of money, and whoever's willing to spend more will likely end up getting the most attention of users who spend hours scrolling through Instagram every day.

Given a large determinant of Facebook's ad cost is how much each company is willing to pay on an impression, click, view or app install, one can quickly understand the dynamics between two firms who compete in the same market with similar customers. Suppose company A decides to pull its budget and company B chooses to maintain its spending on Facebook, consumers will be exposed to B's advertising message more frequently and may become more willing to buy B's products. In addition, B may even be able to reduce its ad cost since A has exited the race. Consequently, while A may seem like a hero in the press for boycotting Facebook, sooner or later someone in upper management will find it difficult to accept the idea that a competitor has been stealing market share with less advertising dollars.

Therefore, although some advertisers may have said no to Facebook, I believe not every advertiser will walk away from a platform that has almost 40% of world's population. Assuming the entire list of companies (here) permanently vacates this precious piece of digital real estate, the ones that choose to stay could potentially benefit from less competition, higher sales and lower costs. Because of this, the opportunity cost of forgoing Facebook is too great for companies that have spent years building their brands on the platform, and unless they have full confidence that other places like Google (GOOG) and Snapchat can deliver similar results, a complete departure in my view doesn't seem economically justified.

Partnership with Shopify

In May 2020, Facebook announced its partnership with Shopify (SHOP) to allow merchants to create customized storefronts on Facebook and Instagram. The relationship between the two companies began as early as 2015 when merchants could add Facebook and Instagram as additional sales channels, however, this time Shopify merchants can enjoy increased freedom in the design of their social media accounts to provide a more immersive shopping experience. It's no secret the coronavirus has accelerated the online shopping trend, and I believe the partnership will help Facebook unlock significant added values given the powerful features of Shopify.

First, Shopify offers over 1 million merchants one of the most comprehensive systems that helps manage orders, products, inventory, customer database, reports and multiple sales channels all in one place. Upon setting up an account, a local business selling Scandinavian furniture can choose a fully responsive design theme to build its website in just a few days and begin uploading products in various colors or other specifications. As soon as the first order comes through, Shopify automatically stores the customer's data, updates the inventory, and records the sale in its analytics so the owner can look at things like best selling items and average order values at the end of the month.

Second, merchants who are not completely satisfied with their website themes or Shopify's default functionalities can (1) customize the look and feel of their sites using Shopify Liquid, an open-source language that is incredibly easy to use and (2) access the highly resourceful app store with hundreds of add-on features made by third-party developers. Here, the furniture store owner can find apps to print retail barcodes, send email marketing campaigns, manage royalty programs, and connect sales data to accounting softwares like QuickBooks and Xero.

Last, a merchant who has set up a Facebook and Instagram shop via Shopify doesn't have to deal with two separate systems in tracking inventory, managing orders and processing payments. As a single integrated back end, Shopify does all the heavy lifting while Facebook simply serves as a channel that displays products. That is, when a customer buys something on Instagram, the order is directly sent to Shopify which processes the credit card payment and updates the inventory. In simple terms, Facebook provides access to its user base while Shopify removes the headache of building an e-commerce site. Both come together by doing what they do best to create the greatest synergy of all.

Google and YouTube

As far as Facebook goes, this article cannot be complete without addressing a major digital player like Google. In terms of user base and scale, Google is a much larger existence and definitely an important consideration in most advertisers' minds. However, there's a fundamental difference between Google and Facebook in the way products and services are displayed to consumers.

Facebook shows ads to people based on demographics, interests, and behavior patterns, but Google displays ads when users search for a product or service. Therefore, advertisers on Facebook tend to look for outreach and engagement while those on Google tend to be after lead conversion. This is why for a new luxury shoe maker, it makes better sense to target users who are interested in similar brands like Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo on Facebook rather than display a link to its website when users search for either the same names or something rigid along the lines of "luxury shoe brands" on Google. In addition, the brand may also start by partnering with influencers on Instagram to quickly increase its reach, thereby making paid search on Google more of a follow-up step in the customer acquisition process.

With 2 billion active users, YouTube (also part of Google) has many overlaps with Facebook in terms of video advertising, nevertheless, both sites offer a network so large that advertisers may find it difficult to focus on one and ignore the other. In the backdrop of increasing smartphone usage and video streaming, there's no point trying to pick one winner when Google and Facebook can provide enough values to be both included in any ad budget, much like how a hotel chain would not exclusively accept Visa credit cards and turn down customers who are with MasterCard and American Express.

Final thoughts

Over the past few years, I've been trading in and out of Facebook and re-initiated a position in the final week of March this year (this is the part where I wish I'd mortgaged my house to buy every share). Despite a $5 billion FTC settlement charge in 2019, the company still delivered an enviable net margin of 26% and finished the year with $55 billion of cash and no debt. In Q1 2020, sales increased by 18% and net margin came in at a very healthy 28%. Although the incredible financials do not guarantee future performance, I believe Facebook is uniquely positioned to continue being an earnings powerhouse given the movement towards mobile and online shopping in an economy so severely impacted by the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, the price correction induced by the mass exodus of advertisers did not create enough margin of safety for me to add to my position. However, this time I intend keep my investment as long as Facebook can fundamentally capitalize on the current trend towards digitization. While the risk/reward certainly looks much less attractive, Facebook is the way the world's evolving and I believe investors who are willing to take the long view can benefit greatly from this social media behemoth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.