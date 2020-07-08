At the end of the day, the business models of the companies are falling apart. Acquisition will not materially change the end game for these companies.

But, we make a case that this acquisition is not about domination but damage control.

Sunrun's acquisition of Vivint Solar will almost certainly lead to synergies. It certainly seems like the right thing to do.

On Monday, Sunrun (RUN), the leader of the US residential solar installer space, announced intent to acquire Vivint Solar (VSLR), the second largest player in the space.

While the deal between the top two players in the segment will no doubt be synergistic, COVID-19 related weakness coupled with price competition from Tesla (TSLA) was likely instrumental in Sunrun moving to make this deal with Vivint.

The back drop is that Vivint and Sunrun would like their investors to believe that the value of their installed solar systems is above $4 per watt. However, this claim is increasingly dubious as local installers in many markets offer to install systems at half that "value". And, even a public company like Tesla has recently started offering solar installations at less than $2 per watt. While Tesla has lost traction in solar after SolarCity acquisition, its aggressive price moves are highly visible and put ASP pressure on the industry.

Simultaneously, COVID-19 has made the sales process harder and installation process more cumbersome thus increasing sales and installation costs of Sunrun and Vivint. Given the declining ASPs and increasing costs, Sunrun and Vivint needed to substantially reduce their cost structure to become competitive in an industry that is increasingly becoming dominated by lower overhead local contractors. This acquisition provides a way for the companies to reduce costs and become more competitive.

Management commentary on the rationale and the transaction details does make sense to an extent. (all images in this article, unless indicated otherwise, are from the linked management commentary)

The combined organization gains scale in every aspect of the solar installation and lease/PPA business (image below).

The combined company will have lower sales costs, lower operating costs, higher purchasing power when dealing with suppliers, more leverage in financing, and will likely have slightly less competition in front of customers. In summary, the deal is synergistic and there is not much in the deal to not like.

The cost synergies, in particular, are going to be strong. Note the geographic spread and commonality of installation footprint in the image below.

The bottom line is that if someone likes the sector, this deal is hard not to like. Management has certainly woven a yarn that few sell side analysts can resist. But, what is more important in evaluating this acquisition is what the management did not tell investors.

What The Management Did Not Tell Investors

The problem is that solar installation is never going to be a high ROI space for a public company. With a low barrier to entry business that any mom-and-pop contractor can enter, installation margins are never going to be meaningful. Just about the only reason companies like Sunrun and Vivint Solar exist is not because of installation margins but to harvest ITC benefits.

ITC Stepping Down

However, these credits are being phased out over time (see image below from SEIA)

By the time the merger is complete, the tax credit is slated to drop to 22% before sunsetting to a 10% level in 2022. In other words, the fundamental tax construct that makes the business model possible is about to end.

Setting ITC aside, even with boom in installations, and before COIVD-19 hit, both companies clocked in significant negative cash flows in 2019. Sunrun and Vivint have been piling on questionable assets in the form of long-term contracts which only makes the matters worse.

Sales Model Challenges

On the sales front, the merger can backfire a bit. Typically, customers get multiple bids before they select their solar systems. Given the highly similar geographic footprint, customers likely got bids from both Vivint and Sunrun before deciding. Having Vivint disappear means that customers are likely to get a bid from a different vendor - in other words, some business which would have gone to Vivint or Sunrun prior to acquisition is now likely to go to third parties. This dynamic is going to shrink the growth of the combined company.

In a market where prices of solar systems are continuing to decline rapidly, Vivint Solar model of direct-to-home sales is increasingly an anachronism in the industry. Sunrun is buying into an expensive sales model with increasingly lower returns.

Cost Savings Do Not Keep Up With ASP Compression

Let's consider the cost savings. If the management can deliver the entire $90M in cost savings, that only works out to $0.14 per watt at the run rate of 650MW the companies reached in 2019. While $0.14 is impressive savings, this is nothing compared to the cost pressure that Sunrun is seeing in the market and the disconnect between its stated "value" and the cost of systems installed by competing installers.

In other words, the prices and perceived value of the system are dropping more rapidly than the cost synergies being made possible by the acquisition. At best, the combined companies will be lucky to tread water post synergies.

Now, consider that the cost pressure from Tesla and alternative vendors with low overhead operations is only likely to increase as 2020 progresses and Sunrun completes the acquisition.

The Market Is Not As Rosy As Management Indicates

The reality is that residential solar is a brutal market and has already claimed many public companies whose overheads are out of line with the market need. Over the last 5 years, SunEdison residential solar has disappeared and so has RGS Energy. SolarCity was saved from a certain bankruptcy by Tesla. Even after years of massive growth, the number of players has shrunk. We now have three significant public players remaining - Sunrun, Vivint Solar, and Sunnova (NOVA). With Sunrun acquiring Vivint, this list is about to shrink to 2.

Doesn't that seem at odds with the management claims that only 3% of the US is penetrated and there is a huge untapped growth story out there for years to come? If the narrative is true and if this is such a desirable segment, why is that public companies keep disappearing?

The answer is stark: There is no place for a public company in this brutal construction industry dominated by low margin mom-and-pop players. While there is no doubt that the combined Sunrun and Vivint will be stronger together, this unforgiving industry will make public company prospects increasingly difficult.

Prognosis

The stocks of Vivint and Sunrun have already run-up about 50% this year even as COVID-19 has destroyed demand and increased fulfillment costs in the target market. Sunrun is admittedly paying a 10% premium to Vivint and the stocks have run up another 20%+ since the deal was disclosed.

Altogether, the stocks are up over 80% in the backdrop of weakening demand and ASP pressure. Add on top of that the business model itself disappears with ITC expiration at the end of 2022. Considering these realities, at the current valuation, we do not believe these stocks deserve to be in anyone's portfolio.

Our View: Sell

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.