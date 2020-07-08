Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ophelia Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Along with the market crash in March, Zumiez (ZUMZ) saw its share price fall to a 52-week low of $13.13. Despite concerns surrounding the retail impact of COVID, their 10-Q released in June shows promising results. The stock has more than doubled since March, however, we believe there is a long-term opportunity in play here as Zumiez continues to expand across different markets. There is plenty of room to grow for the stock to grow considering the current price ($27.73) is still far off its 52-week highs ($35.68).

(Seeking Alpha Zumiez Market Chart)

Zumiez's stock has seen pretty heavy movement within the last 5 years. Given its recent high points and the fact the stock is trading at a health P/E ratio of 15.6x, we see opportunity long-term.

(Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates)

Based on Seeking Alpha's consensus revenue estimates, Zumiez might experience a bit of turmoil over the next year or so, but should be back on track to seeing consistent revenue growth as the economic cycle resets. As Zumiez enters new international markets, the potential is there for the company to expand its number of revenue streams.

Tremendous Sales in May, Potential for Short-Term Revenue Growth in International Markets

A record sales surge in consumer spending in May, combined with fantastic e-commerce growth and promising store re-opening numbers, has allowed Zumiez to post a net sales decrease of only 8.6% for the four-week period ended May 30, 2020. E-commerce sales grew 181.6% in May. An impressive 38.5% uptick of in-store sales for the month of May can be attributed to the fact that almost 70% of all Zumiez stores across the globe have re-opened, which is a promising figure considering that only 9% of them were open at the end of the first quarter.

(Zumiez 10-Q Report, June 8, 2020)

While analyzing net sales by geographic region, one notable figure to consider is that European sales have only declined 15% for the 3-month period compared to a 38% decline in American sales. These figures suggest that either pre-COVID European sales were relatively strong and on pace to top last year's quarterly figures, or that post-COVID European sales were not affected as much by the coronavirus. The recent lockdown rules and strict quarantine laws in Europe suggest that Zumiez's growth within Europe could have potentially been on pace to post double-digit growth pre-COVID. We believe that European and Australian sales will grow past 3-months ended 2019 numbers in the next few quarters. Europe as a whole is slowly re-opening the economy, and Australia has essentially squashed the virus.

Zumiez should continue to benefit from its e-commerce momentum and can easily leverage the company's social media accounts to gain more customers and sales. With the roll-out of Instagram's new shop feature, combined with Zumiez's strong Instagram presence with over 1.3 million followers, the company has the financial flexibility to use social media advertisements and partnerships to link potential customers directly to the product within the Instagram platform.

Strong Balance Sheet; Financial Flexibility Allows Zumiez to Control Inventory Levels

Zumiez ended the quarter with over 63 million dollars of cash and cash equivalents as well as 153 million dollars of marketable securities. These combined figures comfortably top their current liability figure of 156 million dollars, and this is without mentioning Zumiez's generous supplier options. The company's strong cash position allows for continuous flexibility to carry its inventory as normal, unlike other retailers who are forced to hold massive sales, implement inventory write-downs and sustain significant impacts to gross profit figures in a rush to control debt-related instruments.

(Zumiez 10-Q Report, June 8, 2020)

Zumiez's gross profit margin should not be discouraging or be a sign of inventory unloading, as Zumiez's calculation of this figure is different than traditional accounting methods. As mentioned in their 10-Q, gross profit decreased because of a "790 basis point increase in our store occupancy costs due to the continuation of rent charges without associated sales during our period of closures (Zumiez 10-Q)." Distribution and shipping costs may have also impacted gross profit as the supply chain was probably not optimized for such an increase in e-commerce sales, and given that transfer-of-goods charges are also included in the Cost of Goods Sold figure. Gross profit percentage should see a return to 2019 figures in the near future given that Zumiez is adjusting to e-commerce growth and strategizing for distribution optimization.

The fact that gross profit stands at almost 20% demonstrates that such a large unexpected decline in sales still does not hinder the company's ability to produce positive product margins, even if operating costs are included in the figure. This hints to the fact that Zumiez could open a significant amount of stores in the next few years and comfortably operate at positive margins even if initial sales are low, this leaves room for lengthy experimentation periods in new areas.

Zumiez's purchase commitments as of May 2, 2020 stand at $177.5 million. However, Zumiez can cancel incoming orders as long as they do so before shipment, which allows the company to control current inventory levels should overall revenue remain on a stagnant pace, or Zumiez could continue with the commitments if sales numbers see significant growth. This level of flexibility allows the company to focus on selling its current inventory based on strategic decisions around unloading; depending on its desired product margins, and its observations of general changes to consumer taste and behaviours, Zumiez could withhold from clearance sales for the time being.

Zumiez has no debt, its Altman-Z score has actually improved compared to last year at the same point, as its current ratio is 2.3x. As per the 10-Q linked above, the company has "suspended rent payments while negotiating rent relief with landlords [...] and extended payment terms for both merchandise and non-merchandise vendor invoices."

We believe that having a strong cash position and a fair valuation during times like these are so important because the company will be in a unique position once the economy returns to normal. In a few years, many retailers will continue to scramble to pay off debt or cut expenses, leaving the opportunity for well-positioned companies to take over market share. Without debt, Zumiez can focus solely on growing the business, and take significant risks such as acquiring streetwear brands in international markets or opening a notable amount of stores in rapid succession. Zumiez could specifically look into taking over brands that are struggling financially at a discount, especially within international markets. From an investor's perspective, a well-positioned retailer such as Zumiez may become more appealing as an investment given that Zumiez's relative growth and capital expenditures compared to other retailers will theoretically widen.

Long-Term Competitive Advantage by Offering Exclusive Brand Deals/Acquiring Promising Brands

Zumiez should continue to see sales growth internationally, as it added 7 new stores in Europe this year, and has plans for new openings within the near future. The company also opened 3 new stores in Australia. The company may plan to open stores into other international markets, either under the Zumiez brand or through acquisition; this flexibility allows the company to diversify its new revenue streams while catering to the local consumer interests and trends.

We believe that Zumiez has barely touched the surface in terms of international growth. Social media continues to grow at a rapid pace outside of North America and will empower the global streetwear space for years to come. For example, Africa is currently experiencing a fashion revolution, and streetwear is very well a part of the movement. Free the Youth, the African brand mentioned in the article, along with many other African brands that have developed traction over the past few years, provide Zumiez with a lot of acquisition options, whether they're chasing depth or breadth. African brands are small enough that Zumiez has room to be flexible financially, but established enough that Zumiez can evaluate previous performance over the past few years and make reasonable assumptions going forward.

Moreover, acquiring brands in international markets is not only about bringing in revenue from different geographical locations. When Zumiez acquired the Blue Tomato brand in 2012 shortly after the great recession, 75% of Blue Tomato net sales were already from e-commerce. Therefore, the potential for revenue growth greatly involves limitless e-commerce growth.

Zumiez is a big player in the streetwear space and can continue to leverage its name to create unique deals with trending brands in order to create sustained competitive advantage based on exclusivity. This is important given that a recent 2019 survey performed by Strategy& and Hypebeast suggests that "two-thirds of consumers reported a streetwear product [that] never goes out of style." The same survey also stated that "consumers reported spending up to 5x more per month on streetwear than non-streetwear (Strategy&, 2019)." Although these numbers seem idealistic in an environment where coronavirus has devastated the economy, "70% of consumers reported an income of $40,000 USD or less (Strategy&, 2019)."

Zumiez's consumer base is a group of young streetwear lovers that will continue to buy products no matter the macroeconomic situations. Aforementioned from the survey, most of these young consumers did not have a significant disposable income in the first place. Moreover, barriers-to-entry within a streetwear retail space are much different than a non-streetwear space; it takes time to build a streetwear brand, as the main selling point not centered around the price, but rather brand credibility and hype.

We believe that fostering exclusive brand deals provides the opportunity for the company to also achieve greater margins long-term. From a consumer standpoint, we know that consumers will continue to pay a premium for streetwear. Therefore, price inelasticity allows Zumiez to potentially raise its prices without worrying about losing many customers.

Zumiez Still Faces Challenges

Despite loyal consumers and a great balance sheet, there are still lots of risks that Zumiez faces. Zumiez carries big brands such as Thrasher and Champion, and any negative material impact on these brands themselves will directly affect Zumiez's sales. Zumiez may also be unsuccessful in negotiating terms of their rental agreements, and future nationwide shutdowns could further affect margins. Finally, potentially expanding and seeking growth during a recession could yield negative overall returns, especially in risky international markets.

In summation, Zumiez's share price is currently at a discount and is poised for a big comeback. Zumiez is well-positioned to weather any storms surrounding COVID-19 and has the financial flexibility to make big investments, control its inventory, and enter fresh international markets. Zumiez can leverage it's brand equity and digital platforms to continue its prominence within the global streetwear space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.