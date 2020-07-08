CNEY's operations have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and its future is uncertain as a result, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm is a biomass producer in China for various end markets.

CN Energy Group has filed to raise $22.5 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

CN Energy Group (CNEY) has filed to raise $22.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm manufactures wood-based activated carbon, or biomass, products used in a variety of applications.

CNEY has been negatively impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, so I'm staying away.

Company And Technology

Hangzhou, China-based CN Energy was founded to supply biomass products from forestry residues, little fuelwood and wood wastes to customers within its own province and neighboring provinces in northeast China.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kangbin Zheng, who has been with the firm since April 2020 and was previously CEO of Beijing Future Ark Consulting and director for private sector operations in China at the Asian Development Bank.

Below is a brief overview video on biomass:

Source: Student Energy

For the six months ended March 31, 2020, three large customers accounted for 39% of the firm's revenues.

The company’s products are used in the following applications:

Pharmaceutical manufacturing

Industrial manufacturing

Water purification

Environment protection

Food & beverage production

CN Energy has received at least $22 million from investors including Global Clean Energy, Elk International Capital, Sentong Industrial, Xieying Energy, Yunda Industrial and Xinhe Industrial.

Customer Acquisition

The firm competes for customers 'primarily on the basis of activated carbon prices, activated carbon quality and characteristics, transportation costs, customer relationships and reliability of supply.'

All of the firm's sales are to customers located within the PRC.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been variable as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 2.6% FYE September 30, 2019 3.1% FYE September 30, 2018 3.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, was negative (8.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 -8.2 FYE September 30, 2019 8.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market And Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by BioEnergy Consult, the biomass market in China has been developing quickly in recent years, with the installed power generation capacity in the country growing from 1.4 gigawatts in 2006 to 14.88 gigawatts in 2017.

This represents a more than tenfold growth rate within a twelve-year period.

The majority of biomass in China is located in the eastern region, with the Shandong province on the eastern coast representing 14% of total biomass.

Also, China plans to further increase its use of biomass in energy production up to 15% and 30 gigawatts of power by 2030.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Fujian Xinsen Carbon Industry

Shanxi Xinhua Activated Carbon

Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group

Xingtai Coal Chemical Co.

Management says its strong R&D relationships and strategic placement of facilities near major supplies of raw materials as well as transportation corridors facilitate transport of its products to customers in East and South China.

Financial Performance

CN Energy’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Variable top line revenue

Uneven gross profit but increasing gross margin

Variable operating profit and margin

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 3,943,459 -17.3% FYE September 30, 2019 $ 10,893,164 34.6% FYE September 30, 2018 $ 8,091,937 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 1,090,908 -22.7% FYE September 30, 2019 $ 2,972,285 63.5% FYE September 30, 2018 $ 1,817,453 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 27.66% FYE September 30, 2019 27.29% FYE September 30, 2018 22.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 294,037 7.5% FYE September 30, 2019 $ 1,187,907 10.9% FYE September 30, 2018 $ 1,055,278 13.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 641,227 FYE September 30, 2019 $ 955,412 FYE September 30, 2018 $ 984,526 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (199,883) FYE September 30, 2019 $ 148,540 FYE September 30, 2018 $ (2,916,519) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, CN Energy had $1 million in cash and $5.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($1.3 million).

IPO Details

CN Energy intends to raise $22.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

It is customary for foreign firms to offer U.S. investors American Depositary Shares representing underlying shares to minimize administrative burden, so the absence of this typical feature is a negative for U.S. investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $68.9 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 32.37%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to invest a total of $48.42 million to construct a new manufacturing facility in Manzhouli City in two stages. The planned investment is approximately $20.21 million for the first stage of construction and approximately $28.21 million for the second stage. [...] As of June 2020, approximately $4 million had been deployed for the first stage and an additional $16.21 million would be required to complete the first stage. We expect that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our available cash and cash equivalents, will allow us to complete the first stage of construction, but are unlikely to be sufficient to fund the second stage of construction. We anticipate raising additional capital through equity or debt financing sufficient to fund the second stage of construction.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary

CN Energy is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for the first stage of its construction of a new biomass manufacturing facility.

The company’s financials show a contraction in revenue and gross profit, but a rise in gross margin and continued comprehensive income.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been variable; its Selling efficiency rate dropped sharply into negative territory in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for biomass products in China for energy uses is expected to grow substantially in the years ahead.

As to valuation, compared to a basket of publicly held Green & Renewable Energy companies compiled by the NYU Stern School in January 2020 which had an EV/Revenue multiple of 9.94x, CNEY’s proposed EV/Revenue of 6.84 appears reasonable.

However, the firm’s operations were significantly affected in Q1 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While China has emerged from the worst of the pandemic’s effects, CNEY’s exposure to production or transportation delays or closures is material.

Given that level of uncertainty, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.