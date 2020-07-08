Buying momentum slowed considerably after Moderna (MRNA) shares topped $80.00. The management's timing of a stock sale worsened investor trust. Since the $87.00 peak in May 2020, markets lack any momentum or confidence to buy the stock. The company is up "only" four-fold from its 52-week low. By contrast, the latest billion-dollar funding for Novavax (NVAX) sends the stock to a $111.77 intra-day high, and up a mouth-watering 2,700% from yearly lows.

Novavax is up in stock price terms but has a lower total valuation by market capitalization. For both stocks to rise from here, the companies must post encouraging clinical results data. What do investors like about Novavax's NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate?

Novavax posted clinical results for its animal model study, while Moderna's vaccine appeared to clear safety hurdles in a mouse model. Novavax said that "low-dose NVX-CoV2373 with saponin-based 46 Matrix-M adjuvant elicits high titer anti-S IgG that is associated with blockade of hACE2 47 receptor binding, virus neutralization, and protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in 48 mice." It added that "low-dose NVX-CoV2373 with saponin-based 46 Matrix-M adjuvant elicits high titer anti-S IgG that is associated with blockade of hACE2 47 receptor binding, virus neutralization, and protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in 48 mice."

Animal Model

Investors and financial backers are likely most excited with Novavax's continued progress in testing immunogenicity, safety, and efficacy. The company mentioned the next animal model more closely mimicking humans. It said, "models utilizing macaques and 360 baboons specifically have been predictive for human immunogenicity and suggest this 361 vaccine should continue to be evaluated in these systems as well as in humans." So, Phase 1/2 clinical trial NCT04368988 will evaluate the vaccine in those models.

Novavax's incredible rally continued after it secured another $1.6 billion in funding from Operation Warp Speed. The federal award will cover its Phase 3 pivotal trial. Novavax will also use the funding to "establish large-scale manufacturing and deliver 100 million doses of NVX‑ CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as early as late 2020."

The vaccine candidate timeline of late 2020 is sooner than markets expected, fueling the stock's run to above $100. Previously, Regeneron (REGN), which I recommended previously for DIY members, is in the final stage trials. Moderna still has a rumored July Phase III timeline. It completed enrolment of 650 subjects for its Phase II study and said that Phase III is on track for starting at the end of this month. Still, "the company acknowledged it had delayed delivering the trial protocol to regulators and claimed that it decided to delay the launch."

This might explain why Moderna shares are stuck in a trading range as investors wait for better news coming up.

Price Targets

Late to the bullish call, as usual, analysts recently set $100+ price targets on Novavax stock. Per Tipranks, only one analyst set a $46 price target and a "hold" rating a month ago. But two of the last three rating update come from reputable, highly ranked analysts:

By contrast, Moderna stock has 12 of the 14 analysts rating it a strong buy with an $85.36 price target.

Source: Tipranks

Your Takeaway on Novavax

Investors who bought COVID-19 vaccine biotechnology companies earlier this year will enjoy big gains on paper. Those who missed the recent run-up risk holding shares at a "top." While no one would want to hold shares when everyone else is selling, the long-term stock price depends on these companies delivering a vaccine to market.

The world needs a vaccine to protect the population from further spread. We only have two realistic defense strategies against COVID-19. Wearing a mask, especially indoors in crowded spaces will reduce the spread. Second, social distancing whenever possible will also help. Until there is a vaccine ready for testing, risks of increased infection remain high.

Investors should not chase COVID-19 vaccine stocks after they already went up. But for those who are sitting on big gains, there is no need to rush into taking profits.

