Founded in 1947 amid the economic boom in the post-war U.S., specialty coatings, sealants, and building materials manufacturer RPM International Inc. (RPM) has been increasing the DPS for 46 consecutive years, which secured its place in a dividend champion club. Though its operations are cyclical in nature, it managed to consistently maintain a healthy level of FCF and dividend coverage. In FY20 (ended May 31), because of the obvious deterioration of the macro conditions in the wake of the pandemic, the company will likely fail to improve sales for the first time since at least 2012. The silver lining is that due to the consistent and successful implementation of the 2020 MAP to Growth plan (Margin Acceleration Plan), its margins, and, hence, cash flows will likely remain resilient and, thus, the dividend coverage is not in jeopardy. Besides, RPM has recently declared a quarterly dividend that was in line with previous; though it has not made a decision to increase DPS this year yet, I reckon there is some possibility it will do it in the coming quarters.

I am positive on RPM in the longer term, as its early 2010s history demonstrated that revenues can easily recover when a recession is over. There is also a significant possibility that the company will continue increasing the DPS in the 2020s given margins optimization and improvement of working capital that will bolster FCF. However, my short-term outlook is neutral as the price will likely struggle to surpass a 52-week high due to the unfavorable COVID-19 statistics.

The top line

Being a manufacturer of different specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants & adhesives, and other products, RPM International has an extensive and versatile portfolio that encompasses the Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty segments, which, in turn, are divided into four groups: Construction Products and Performance Coatings Groups within Industrial, Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group. Construction Products (e.g., Flowcrete and New Brick) and Consumer (e.g., Rust-Oleum and DAP) dominate the portfolio as their combined pro forma sales comprised 68% of the 2019 pro forma sales.

A plethora of brands in its portfolio undergirded the last twelve months revenue of ~$5.65 billion, 5.8% of which were converted into accounting profit and 10.7% into net operating cash flow. The company has been remarkably active regarding acquisitions in the 2010s, and 2019 was no exception. In July 2019, it acquired a commercial joint sealant company Schul International and Willseal. In December, its Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. business acquired Profile Food Ingredients, LLC, thus increasing RPM's exposure to the food industry. So, a substantial part of its 5.5% 10-year revenue CAGR can be attributed to the inorganic growth. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, 0.7% of the total 2.9% revenue growth was contributed by acquisitions, while organic growth was 3% or $34 million. Overall, before the pandemic, RPM has been expanding at a healthy pace thanks to the generally favorable sentiment in the construction industry. However, fiscal Q2 ended February 29 was overshadowed by a reduction in earnings before interest and tax together with an around 2.5% decrease in the EBIT margin because of the restructuring expenses and non-cash impairment. LTM cash flow remained exceedingly strong and reached $528.6 million, close to the best result in the 2010s.

One of the integral parts of RPM's business strategy that will help it to safely outlast the downturn is the 2020 MAP to Growth or the Margin Acceleration Plan. According to that strategy, the company had undertaken a thorough overhaul of the portfolio, closing a few facilities, optimizing product line, improving working capital, and scaling down operating expenses where possible. In the recent presentation, RPM mentioned that the Waves 1-3 of the plan would together result in $209 million in savings.

RPM has some exposure to non-cyclical sectors like consumer non-durables (e.g., food), yet its sales are principally dependent on commercial construction and infrastructure spending, thus in 2020, it will not avoid revenue contraction. Investors began to price in revenue and profit decline in February, and since then have changed their minds anticipating a less deep contraction and a more quick recovery, as the stock price has returned to the early-January level and even surpassed the 52-week high in June.

Analysts are expecting its fiscal Q4 sales to be down ~13.1%, which chimes with the fiscal Q2 (March-May) results of the Construction Adhesives segment of H.B. Fuller (FUL), one of the leaders in the global adhesives & sealants market that I have covered recently. Though in the fiscal Q2 sales of the CA division were down 15%, FUL remains optimistic, anticipating the revenue improvement in the coming quarters as "industrial production and building construction start to ramp up around the world." RPM itself reiterated the fiscal Q4 sales guidance in May, expecting revenues to contract in a range from 10% to 15%. H1 FY21 will likely be a bit stronger, as construction activity is returning back to normal, and double-digit sales decline is highly unlikely. However, as companies and individual customers continue to manage inventory conservatively (for instance, see the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity in the U.S.), I reckon there is a little-to-no possibility that FY21 sales will be above the FY20 level.

Free cash flows and capital efficiency

Since the FY14, RPM has almost doubled the net operating cash flow and FCF. Though capital expenditures rose from ~$94 million to ~$158 million, its organic free cash flow added up to over $370 million, an amount more than sufficient to cover dividends paid 2x. As of my estimation, its LTM Cash Return on Total Capital equaled 13.4%, an overall healthy result for a specialty chemicals company.

So, for those investors who consider buying RPM for income, the answer is quite straightforward: yes, its dividend is relatively secure, and yes, DPS growth was undergirded by healthy organic FCF in the past. In the case of a zero revenue growth in FY21, I anticipate RPM to remain profitable and FCF positive, thus it will likely consider increasing the DPS.

On a negative side, though the nominator of the dividend yield formula, the DPS itself, looks relatively firm, the denominator - the stock price - is relatively high and thus makes the yield meager and unattractive. At the moment, RPM yields ~1.9%, while the 5-year yield on cost is teetering around 2.94%. Sure, if RPM continues increasing payout in the 2020s, the YoC for those who bought the share in 2020 will inevitably climb higher, and it is up to an investor to decide if it is attractive or not.

Debt

Unfortunately, RPM International has imperfect capital structure, and the first obvious flaw worth highlighting is its Debt/Equity of almost 190%. Net debt/Net CFFO is above 4.4x, while Net debt/EBITDA, a more conventional leverage metric, is ~3.2x. The bright spot is that the nearest maturities are only in 2022, as RPM had already repaid $664 million in fiscal Q3 (see page 6 of the Form 10-Q). Anyway, I hope that RPM will allocate more funds to debt reduction in the future.

Avoid P/E that tells a distorted story

As I have been reiterating from article to article, a massive debt on the balance sheet makes conventional Price/Earnings irrelevant. RPM simply uses more debt than equity, and thus we cannot ignore its Enterprise Value. RPM's EV/EBITDA is teetering close to record highs, while its FY21 growth will likely be far less impressive than it was anticipated before the crisis. So, with EV/EBITDA above ~15x, RPM is not a 'Buy.'

Final thoughts

RPM International has robust cash flows and capital efficiency that will prop up its dividend coverage and possible DPS increases in the medium term. So, income-oriented investors may consider it for long-term holding. I personally do not find low-single-digit yields attractive even in the cases of dividend champions that prove their relative immunity to the economic downswings.

