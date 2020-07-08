Smart Money Is Hedging With Gold

The U.S. equity market has largely (if not completely) discounted the economic damage inflicted by the virus-related lockdowns, with a new bull market arguably underway. Yet gold remains in a steady upward trend, which seemingly contradicts the optimism that investors feel toward stocks right now. In this report, I'll explain why gold's continued strength is a sign that informed participants are hedging their equity bets against another potentially unsettling policy response to the recent surge in virus outbreaks, and I'll make the case that the odds support continued strength ahead for the metal.

Gold has done more than hold its value during the extremely turbulent year to date; it has also appreciated in value even as the equity market has risen 40% from the March crash low. Many observers wonder how gold, which historically moves inversely to stock prices, could trend in sync with the equity broad market. That question can be answered by considering that the primary function of the yellow metal is to serve as a hedge against fear of the unknown, and the more uncertainty there, the more likely gold prices will rise (even if the stock market and the economy seem to be stable).

Consider also that unrestrained liquidity is one of the reasons for the rapid rise of stock prices since the March bottom. JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou has observed that a huge liquidity increase-visible in the form of a "significant expansion of global M2" since the beginning of 2020 until late May-is "similar to the magnitude of M2 creation during the financial crisis of 2008/2009." The chief difference being that this time around, the liquidity increase has occurred at a decidedly faster pace. He concluded:

But given that debt creation and QE will continue to be stronger than normal until 2021, we believe that the total money or liquidity creation could exceed $15 [trillion] or more globally by the middle of 2021.

Source: ZeroHedge

This massive effusion of liquidity is, ironically enough, also a major reason for gold's bull market. For whenever central banks embrace a loose monetary policy with its attendant falling interest rates, it underscores that the economy needs active intervention and support. It is this implication of economic fragility that acts as a powerful stimulus for investors to buy gold in order to hedge their equity bets.

Recent remarks by various Federal Reserve officials have only fed the public's fear; consider the latest statement by Atlanta Federal Reserve President Ralph Bostic, who was quoted as saying that "business leaders are getting worried and consumers are getting worried" over the revival in coronavirus infections in the U.S. and that, "There is a real sense this might go on longer than we have planned for."

This was music to gold's ears as the metal jumped on the latest spike in the public's virus-related worries. Gold has now exceeded the psychologically significant $1,800 level and is likely on its way to reaching (possibly by summer's end) its September 2011 all-time high of $1,900.

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, two of this year's rally phases in the gold price occurred in concert with the two major spikes in U.S. virus case rates. These spikes, which occurred first in March-April and again in June-July, can be seen in the following graph. Comparing it with the above gold chart reveals the clear surge in the public's fear levels during both periods. Since the news media won't let the public forget for even a single day that the nation is "at war" with the virus, gold should have a built-in "fear factor" support for many months to come.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Gold mining stocks, meanwhile, have confirmed the latest strength in the bullion price by joining in the rally. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has risen over 20% since mid-June and has dramatically eclipsed the yellow metal's price in percentage terms. This is good news from the perspective of the gold bulls since relative strength in the XAU suggests that the bull market in gold is legitimate (rather than being an ephemeral short-covering affair).

I would also hasten to add that my favorite indicator for confirming the strength of the gold mining stocks (below) is confirming the latest XAU rally. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator for the 50 most actively traded gold mining shares. As you can see, it has established a rising trend once again after spending several weeks in decline. Typically, a rising trend in this indicator means that the near-term path of least resistance for gold stock prices in the aggregate is up.

Source: WSJ

In my previous commentary I also suggested that the refusal of the XAU index to decline in the face of a falling momentum indicator was a sign that the mining shares were being stubbornly held by strong-handed "smart" investors who had no intention of letting them go. The latest upside breakout in the gold stocks affirms this outlook and implies more strength lies ahead for the miners.

Long story short, both gold and the gold mining shares are in strong hands right now as fear and uncertainty abound. The latest spike in U.S. coronavirus case rates is stimulating safe-haven gold buying, as is the incessant liquidity measures embraced by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. In view of the favorable factors discussed here, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward gold is still warranted in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.