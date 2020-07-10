Its top sector holdings are Tech, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare - the three best performing sectors in 2020.

Its -9.42 discount to NAV is cheaper than its one-, three-, and five-year discounts to NAV, which ranged from less than -1% to just -3%.

Trying to find a different slice of the high-yield market for your portfolio? Convertible high-yield bonds and preferreds can offer investors an attractive yield and an additional play on the underlying equity, but the devil is in the details - with high market volatility, the conversion factor can turn sour, and the bond price may not always reflect that change.

If the general idea of convertibles sounds appealing, you may want to consider Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund (CHY). It's a closed-end fund with 514 holdings, whose investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It provides an alternative to funds that invest exclusively in investment-grade fixed income instruments, and it seeks to be less sensitive to interest rates by investing in lower duration asset classes.

Duration: "Bond duration is a way of measuring how much bond prices are likely to change if and when interest rates move. In more technical terms, bond duration is measurement of interest rate risk. Duration is measured in years. Generally, the higher the duration of a bond or a bond fund (meaning the longer you need to wait for the payment of coupons and return of principal), the more its price will drop as interest rates rise." (BlackRock)

Under normal circumstances, CHF's management will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. It was formed on March 12, 2003.

CHY's portfolio had an average duration of 2.9 years, with an average maturity of five years, as of 5/31/20:

(CHY site)

CHY uses varying degrees of leverage - it was at 32%, as of 5/31/20. Its expense ratio is 1.73%, with a debt coverage ratio of 4.25%, and 207K in average daily volume:

Distributions:

At $11.35, CHY yields 8.99%, with a -4.82% five-year dividend growth rate. It pays a fixed monthly $.085 distribution.

It began by paying $.1219 monthly from 2003 into 2008, and then paid $.085 from November 2008 - March 2014. It paid a higher $.10 monthly distribution from April 2014 - September 2018, but then reverted to an $.085 monthly payout, where it has remained.

CHY had distribution coverage of 1.05X in the six months of 11/1/19 - 4/30/20. Its fiscal year ends on 10/30, and it issues semi-annual reports for the following six months.

In the fiscal year ending 11/1/19, there was a shortfall in distribution coverage with a factor of .81X, which explains the ROC in part of 2019, as noted in the next section.

Like just about every other asset class, CHY's portfolio net asset value took a hit in the COVID-19 crash, dropping -6.81% vs. its 10/30/19 value:

Taxes:

So far in 2020, the distributions have come from ordinary income and capital gains, with no return of capital:

(CHY site)

In February through October 2019, there was ROC of $.01941 for each monthly $.085 distribution, whereas 2018 had no ROC.

Pricing:

As of 7/8/20, CHY's $11.35 price represented -9.42% discount to NAV, which is a much deeper discount than its one-, three-, and five-year average discounts to NAV, which were -3.02%, -0.37%, and -2.71%, respectively.

The general strategy with CEFs is to try to buy them a steeper discount or lower premium than historical averages. The wrinkle is that the NAV/share is based upon yesterday's closing data.

Management commented on the opportunities created within the convertible bond market by the COVID-19 crash on CHY's 3/31/20 quarterly commentary, which came out hot on the heels of the 3/23/20 market low:

"Our belief has always been and remains that the flipside of volatility is opportunity, and the recent market drawdown has provided significant opportunities moving forward. Amid the market retreat, we sought to take advantage of convertibles trading at discounts, focusing on issues poised to capture significant equity upside while also providing downside protection. As equity prices declined, we were also able to revisit several names that had previously been sold or trimmed because they had become overly equity sensitive.

Looking to the near-term future, we expect convertibles to benefit from a “trifecta,” as credit spreads narrow, equity prices normalize and the structural valuation of convertibles richen. The convertible market has a relatively heavy concentration in the growth areas of the market that we favor—particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors. At the same time, the convertible market does not have significant exposure to the most challenged areas of the market (for example, brick-and-mortar retail, energy, airlines, hotels and rental cars)."

Holdings:

As of 5/31/20, the top holding was a 2.9% weighting in a convertible from Tesla (TSLA). The top 10 holdings comprised just 15.7% of CHY's portfolio.

(CHY site)

As we noted in one of our recent articles, Tech, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare have been the top 3 sectors so far in 2020. This speaks well for CHF's portfolio focus, even if it holds debt instruments instead of stocks.

Management commented upon these sectors again in the 4/30/20 semi-annual report: "Our heaviest exposures are information technology, consumer discretionary and healthcare. We believe that these sectors should perform well as the market re-engages growth and the U.S. consumer has more opportunities to access goods as the U.S. economy reopens.

Likewise, more opportunities should arise in healthcare as government and industry invest heavily in virus treatments and preventative measures. We also believe that businesses and individuals will remain focused on productivity enhancements in a post-COVID-19 environment, thereby stimulating demand for technology."

(CHY site)

"We continue to hold our highest allocation in the BB credit tier, as we believe this exposure offers investors a better risk/reward dynamic while providing regular income." (CHY site)

(CHY site)

As of 5/31/20, 90.5% of CHF's holdings were US-based, followed by 1.5% in Luxembourg, 1.4% in Canada, and under 1% each in Canada, Ireland, Netherlands, UK, Israel, China, and France.

Performance:

Like CHY, there are two other similar Calamos CEFs which also focus on convertibles, CCD and CHI. All three have outperformed the S&P in 2020, and in the past month and quarter. CCD has the best price performance though, having gained 4.11% year to date - it also outperformed the market over the past year. However, its distributions had a much higher return of capital in 2019 than CHY's. So far in 2020, CCD's ROC percent is 14.7%.

Looking back further, CHY showed an average annual one-year NAV return of 16.97% vs. a market price 11.96% return, as of 5/31/20, with an average annual NAV return of 8.58% since inception:

(CHY site)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

