If it can sustain its current high growth, it could be worth $8.6 billion in the next few years.

Lemonade (LMND) received substantial bullish momentum on the first trading day. It was up as much as 140%, from the IPO price of $29 to $69.41 in one day. Its business has been growing quite fast, with improving operating performance. If it can sustain the current high growth rate, the business could be profitable in the next few years.

Rapid growth with improving operating performance

Lemonade is the first peer-to-peer insurance company in the world, using bots in its app to provide insurance products to customers. Customers can file claims by chatting with AI bots, and they can receive claims only in three seconds. Lemonade currently focuses on renters’ or homeowners’ insurance and expects to deliver a more comprehensive range of insurance products over time. Lemonade can help customers to buy insurance and get claims instantly with zero paperwork and no human interventions.

In the past three years, Lemonade has kept growing with improving operating performance.

Source: Lemonade’s S-1 filing

The company has increased its gross written premium (GWP) by 12 times in just two years, from $9 million in 2017 to $116 million in 2019. During the same period, it has managed to reduce losses significantly. Net losses per dollar of GWP has declined from $3.12 to $0.94, and the gross loss ratio has dropped from 161% to only 79%. For the first quarter of 2020, the gross loss ratio has been down by another 700 basis points to 72%.

Unique business model with growing valuation

Since its inception, Lemonade has raised $480 million in seven funding rounds, with a rapidly-growing valuation.

Source: Crunchbase

Lemonade was valued at around $600 million at the end of 2017, when it raised $120 million from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). In April 2019, SoftBank invested another $300 million in the company at a $2 billion valuation. With the original IPO price of $29 per share for 11 million common shares, Lemonade was valued at only $1.30 billion to $1.47 billion, a 26- 35% discount from the previous funding round. However, the market capitalization has nearly doubled from the series D valuation after a 140% gain in its share price.

Compared to other publicly-traded insurtech firms, including EverQuote (EVER) and SelectQuote (SLQT), Lemonade has a much higher valuation. That is understandable because EverQuote and SelectQuote are not insurers; they are only distributing insurance products. Lemonade, on the other hand, is a unique insurer, which uses technology to eliminate all the hassles for customers to buy insurance and get claims spontaneously. Lemonade retains a fixed fee, which is currently around 25% of total premiums. What we like about Lemonade is its risks management policy. Lemonade ceded 75% of its premiums to reinsurers. In exchange, those reinsurers pay Lemonade a 25% for every dollar ceded as a ceding commission. The remaining 25% of its premiums would be managed by alternative forms of reinsurance. As a result, Lemonade could maximize its capital efficiency and optimize gross margins. While the excess claims are ceded to reinsurers to reduce volatility, excess premiums are donated to the charities of customers’ choices to build bonding relationships with customers.

Lemonade could be worth $8.6 billion by 2023

Investors might worry about Lemonade’s growing losses, which have gone up from $52.9 million in 2018 to $108.5 million in 2019. However, we do not think it is an issue because its revenue growth rate is much higher than the expense growth rate, indicating the high probability of generating profits in the next several years. In 2019, Lemonade generated $67.3 million in revenue, up nearly 200% from the previous year, while total expenses increased by only 133%.

Source: Lemonade’s S-1 filing

If we assume Lemonade experiences a similar growth rate in both revenue and expenses, Lemonade can achieve profitability in the next few years. By 2023, it could generate $5.41 billion in revenue, while the total costs could come in at $5.16 billion, leaving $287.6 million in operating profits. If Lemonade can sustain the high revenue growth rate, it could easily have high EBIT multiple valuation. If we place a 30x EBIT multiple on its 2023 operating income, Lemonade should be worth $8.63 billion, around 127% upside from the current market valuation.

Potential Risks

The COVID-19 pandemic might have some potential risks on Lemonade's operating performance. Around 61% of the company's written premium originated from customers in three states including California, New York, and Texas. If the outbreak has severe negative effects on those three states, it could cause material losses for the company.

Conclusions

Lemonade is the only peer-to-peer insurtech company listed in the stock market, with a unique business model and risk management policy. We are impressed by its exponential growth in the past several years. If it can sustain its current high growth, Lemonade could be worth $8.63 billion in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.